Avengers: Doomsday's New Trailer Reveals Thor Vs. Doom, Fantastic Four & X-Men Heroes Assembled & More (CinemaCon 2026 Description)

Avengers: Doomsday just dropped an intense brand new trailer at CinemaCon. Marvel Studios already launched Avengers: Doomsday's marketing campaign at the tail end of 2025, one year out from its December 18, 2026, release date. The unique campaign saw four short teasers released weekly, first in theaters and later online, each spotlighting one of the movie's heroes or factions, including Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, the returning Fox X-Men heroes, and the Fantastic Four, Wakandans, and Talokanil.

As always, Disney is making its presence known at CinemaCon with new footage from its biggest releases of the year, including Avengers: Doomsday, shown only to its limited attendees. Still, The Direct was in attendance at the event and has the inside track on all things Doomsday that were shown.

Disney opened its CinemaCon panel by highlighting each of its major studios, including Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Marvel Studios. The MCU's promotional graphic was the most exciting, as it officially unveiled Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom costume, complete with two homages to major Avengers franchise heroes.

Marvel Studios

The footage opens with the sign for Charles Xavier's School of Gifted Youngsters on the ground as Doctor Doom declares, "Something's coming," speaking in a Latverian accent far different from RDJ's Tony Stark. Attendees caught their first in-action look at Doctor Doom kneeling, crouched, unmasked, and visibly scarred:

"Something's coming, something we may not be able to deter. Before this day is done, we shall be faced with an unthinkable decision."

The focus then shifted to the former Avengers Tower, where the New Avengers, Fantastic Four, and Sam Wilson's Avengers all crossed paths, marking an epic crossover. That meeting was, of course, set up with Thunderbolts*'s post-credits scene that saw Marvel's First Family arriving on Earth-616.

Marvel Studios offered glimpses of Wakanda and Talokan as Chris Hemsworth's Thor delivered a voiceover for the trailer. That led to one of the trailer's most tense moments, as the God of Thunder went head-to-head with Doctor Doom.

Throughout the trailer, Chris Hemsworth's Thor provides a chilling narration, recalling his fallen allies and warning that they are "going to need a miracle:"

"I've fought with many warriors in my time. They were far stronger than all of us put together, and they died. They died facing enemies and threats that scare me far less than this one. Everything they sacrificed will be for nothing if we do not stand together. Put aside your petty squabbles. Presume nothing except this: If you return, you will return as brother and sisters. Mark my words, we're going to need a miracle."

The trailer teased some of Doomsday's Avengers vs. X-Men face-offs, including Channing Tatum's Gambit vs. Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova vs. Rebecca Romjin's Mystique (disguised as Yelena).

Fans also caught glimpses of Winston Duke's M'Baku and Ebon Mass-Bachrach's Thing shaking hands, along with James Marsden's Cyclops standing in the X-Mansion and Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, aka Captain America.

Doom and Thor's one-on-one battle continued in a desolate area, with the God of Thunder jumping down on the big bad with a lightning blast from Stormbreaker, only for him to stop it with one hand, establishing his immense power.

There were also quick glimpses at the Fantastic Four's loveable robot HERBIE in the X-Mansion and Paul Rudd's Ant-Man kissing his daughter, Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang, on the head, finally confirming her Doomsday return. The shrinking duo wasn't the only ones with a heartfelt moment, as Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm seemed to be hugging his sister, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm.

The trailer concluded with the long-awaited reunion between two OG Avengers, as Chris Evans' Steve Rogers simply said "hey, pal" as he greeted Thor. The God of Thunder declared, "That's not possible," until Rogers held out his hand for Mjolnir to fly from Thor's grasp and into his.

Rogers was no longer clean-shaven with short hair, as seen in Doomsday's first teaser, and rather has longer hair and a beard, appearing closer to his Avengers: Infinity War look with a hint more grooming. Interestingly, Rogers was in civilian clothing, confirming the former Captain America's key change for Doomsday.

After pausing for Evans and RDJ to clash on stage, Marvel Studios delivered on attendees' pleas to replay the trailer after it received thunderous applause.

Co-director Joe Russo spoke more about Doomsday on stage, making it clear that Doctor Doom is "not simply a villain; he's one of the most complex Marvel characters. He’s always three moves ahead" and is even stronger than Thanos.