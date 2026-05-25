Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow Officially Casts Its 8th Marvel Actor

Superman 2 (officially titled Man of Tomorrow) will bring eight major Marvel stars into the DC Universe. After James Gunn left Marvel and became DC Studios' co-CEO, some of Marvel's biggest names followed him to the blue brand for roles in another comic book movie universe. This is particularly true of Man of Tomorrow, which will be littered with major A-list stars when the film hits theaters on July 9, 2027.

In May 2026, Deadline reported that Matthew Lillard was cast in an undisclosed role in DC Studios' Man of Tomorrow. This brings a long-awaited reunion for Lillard and director James Gunn, who previously worked together on the live-action Scooby-Doo movies from 2002 and 2004 (Gunn wrote both films).

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Lillard is now the eighth actor in the Man of Tomorrow to have experience in a Marvel project. He was last seen in March-May 2026 in the MCU, portraying the antagonistic CIA operative Mr. Charles, who challenged Wilson Fisk in the political arena throughout his tenure in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

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At the top of the list of Man of Tomorrow stars with Marvel experience is Nicholas Hoult, who plays the DCU's Lex Luthor and has appearances in Superman and Peacemaker Season 2. Previously, he portrayed the younger version of Dr. Hank McCoy/Beast in five X-Men films, from 2011's X-Men: First Class to 2019's Dark Phoenix.

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Next up is Edi Gathegi, who delivered the first live-action version of Mr. Terrific in a DC movie in Superman. He previously starred alongside Hoult in X-Men: First Class as Darwin, a mutant with the power of reactive evolution, allowing his body to instantly adapt to any environment or threat. Tragically, he was killed when Sebastian Shaw forced an overwhelming blast of energy down his throat, turning him to stone.

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Another comic book movie veteran in this movie is Nathan Fillion, who plays the Guy Gardner version of Green Lantern for the third time in the DCU. He previously made a cameo as a monstrous blue alien inmate at the Kyln in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, and he played a bigger role as Karja, an OrgoCorp security guard, in 2023's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (both of which were directed and written by Gunn).

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Isabela Merced will return for her third appearance in the DC Universe, playing the powerful heroine Hawkgirl. Merced previously worked with Sony Pictures in its greater Spider-Man universe, playing Anya Corazon in 2024's Madame Web, one of the biggest flops in recent superhero movie memory.

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Frank Grillo will be back in the DCU as Rick Flag Sr. for Man of Tomorrow, making his third appearance after Superman and Peacemaker Season 2. He previously played Frank Rumlow/Crossbones in the MCU, appearing in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier and 2016's Captain America: Civil War before a cameo in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

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Andor standout Adria Arjona is in line to play an undisclosed role in Man of Tomorrow, being cast in the movie in April 2026. She first joined the comic book movie universe in 2022's Morbius, in which she played Martine Bancroft.

Stephen Blackehart, who also appeared in both seasons of Peacemaker and Superman, will reprise his role as Sydney Happersen, a Lex Luthor associate, in Man of Tomorrow. He is a longtime Gunn collaborator, having previously played minor roles in all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Man of Tomorrow will be the fourth theatrically released movie in the DC Universe, directed and written by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn. Starring David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Lars Eidinger, and more, this film will pit Clark Kent and Lex Luthor as unlikely allies in a fight against a much bigger threat, the all-powerful Brainiac.

Other Marvel Stars Who Could Join the DCU

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With countless Marvel stars potentially looking to move on from the Disney-owned franchise, some may be in line to move over to the DCU. This comes after Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, and Brian Tyree Henry were confirmed for roles in Matt Reeves' The Batman — Part II after playing Black Widow, Bucky Barnes, and Phastos, respectively, in the MCU.

Likely in line for a big role with DC is Pom Klementieff, who enjoyed a long run as Mantis in Gunn's Guardians franchise in the MCU. While she first played one of Superman's robots in Superman, she has reportedly been in talks for a bigger, undisclosed role in future movies, which would shine an even brighter spotlight on her.

Additionally, former Thanos star Josh Brolin reportedly turned down the role of Hal Jordan in the upcoming Lanterns series under Gunn's watch. While this role did not work out for him, there is a chance he could be open to other options in the greater DC Universe if he feels the role is right.

Going back to the Guardians franchise, Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt has been in discussions online for a potential role in the DCU. While some suggested he should be this franchise's Booster Gold, Gunn has more than a few options for his former leading Marvel star to take on, including Plastic Man, Kite Man, or potentially even the next Shazam.