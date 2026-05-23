Charlie Cox's Daredevil Will Officially Return in 2026 Before 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 3

Marvel Studios is officially bringing back Charlie Cox's Daredevil later this year ahead of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. Daredevil only returned to the MCU with 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, over three years after his Netflix show ended, since which he has appeared in five more projects, including She-Hulk, Echo, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and two seasons of Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again is over for now, leaving Matt Murdock in a rather precarious position (to say the least) for Season 3, but fans won't be waiting until next March to see the Man Without Fear once again. While Daredevil, sadly, is missing out on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Charlie Cox will join Peter Parker in another project.

Having voiced Daredevil last year in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's first season, the Man Without Fear is officially coming back for Season 2, which is confirmed to premiere on Disney+ at some point in the fall. While Daredevil and Spider-Man clashed on the Oscorp rooftop in the series' freshman run, this year is expected to finally offer the team-up that audiences are clamoring for.

Last season, much like in Born Again Season 2, Daredevil was kitted out in a more stealth-friendly black suit for his Oscorp investigation. This time around, thanks to the NYCC-exclusive trailer for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, fans know he will be wearing a more familiar red suit.

Moving into Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's next outing, Daredevil will likely continue his investigation into Norman Osborn, possibly aided by Peter Parker, now that he has learned the truth about his villainy. He already has another sidekick spy in Oscorp's intership program, Jeanne Foucault, aka Finesse.

Strangely, Cox recently stated that he doesn't "know if [he is] in the second season" of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, despite his Daredevil having featured in the NYCC trailer. It's possible that Cox's comments actually translate to "I don't know if I'm allowed to say I'm in Season 2," or that he is simply still to record his lines for his animated Spider-Man crossover.

Of course, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man exists elsewhere in the Multiverse, meaning that these events will have no connection to Daredevil: Born Again or that iteration of the masked vigilante. That will undoubtedly leave many wondering where else Earth-616's Daredevil will appear in the future.

When Will Charlie Cox's Daredevil Truly Enter the MCU?

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios seems eager to focus Matt Murdock's future on his own Disney+ show, but only time will tell how long Born Again lasts amid reports that its viewership has suffered in Season 2. At the very least, Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is already in production, although its future beyond that is uncertain.

Cox sat down with Happy Sad Confused ahead of Born Again's recent finale and was asked about his hopes for future MCU crossovers. Sadly, the news wasn't awfully promising, as the Netflix veteran confirmed that "Marvel has been clear with [him], for now at least, that [he is ] focusing on the show."

Still, there is every chance that Cox isn't being entirely truthful, just like when he denied being in Spider-Man: No Way Home. There is reason to believe that may be the case, as scooper Daniel Richtman reported last year that Cox's Daredevil will appear in Avengers: Secret Wars, which is expected to shoot this summer.

Cox admitted to Happy Sad Confused that it would "be so cool" to crossover with Ben Affleck's Daredevil in Secret Wars. That said, there is no sign of that becoming a reality for now, especially as Affleck seems unlikely to sign on, and there may be a higher chance of Cox having a minor cameo than a major role in Avengers 6.

Even if it wasn't in the next Avengers movies, it would be surprising if Daredevil doesn't follow in the footsteps of Jon Bernthal's Punisher and make the leap to the big screen somewhere down the line. However, Cox's filming commitments to Born Again may push that crossover, whatever form it takes, until after the show ends.

It was recently reported that a clash between Spider-Man and Kingpin is the "goal" for the web-slinger's next MCU trilogy that begins in Brand New Day. Whenever that comes to pass, it would be shocking if Daredevil didn't appear, finally bringing the crossover that many once hoped that Spider-Man 4 would be.