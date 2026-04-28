Marvel Studios’ 2026 Disney+ Plan Is Not Working Out Yet, According To New Data

New data has indicated that the MCU's Disney+ strategy change isn't working yet. In the early days of Disney+, Marvel Studios was developing its TV series like movies, swerving traditional showrunners and show bibles while leaning into limited series that could link to the wider MCU. After mixed reactions to many MCU shows, Marvel Television has split into its own division under Brad Winderbaum and is instituting a "slowdown" in output to favor quality over quantity.

Furthermore, Winderbaum has been open that the MCU's streaming strategy has changed to "[make] television more in a traditional style" with multiple pilots and show bibles in the works at once before deciding what to produce. Part of the switch-up is a focus on shows that can "last multiple seasons" and "brew in the culture" for years to come. The first true live-action product of that change is Daredevil: Born Again, which was renewed for a second season before the first even landed on Disney+, while Season 3 is similarly already in production.

According to an exclusive report from ComicBook, based on data provided by Luminate, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has, unfortunately, dropped by roughly half compared to last season. That not only paints a worrying picture for Born Again's overall interest, but also the MCU's larger TV strategy as a whole.

Comparing their first five weeks against each other, Season 1's 8.375 million views have dropped to 4.515 million this season, marking a 46% decline in views with only one episode less released. Furthermore, Season 2 reportedly faced a 54% drop in hours watched from roughly 24 million to 10.867 million.

Luminate previously revealed that Wonder Man suffered weak viewership, with 549.6 million minutes watched in the 10 days after its binge release, while Born Again Season 2 drew roughly 47.28 million minutes-watched in its first week.

That data is based on three fewer days of viewership and only one episode of The Man Without Fear's latest season being available, but it's enough to show that interest in Born Again Season 2 at launch was even lower than Wonder Man.

Born Again Season 1's elevated opening, roughly double that of Season 2, makes sense given that it had a two-episode premiere, unlike this year's follow-up. However, even in its second week, when Born Again Season 2 dropped two episodes at once, it continued to trail the first season by under half.

In its first five weeks, Season 1 had delivered seven episodes (due to have two double-episode drops in Weeks 1 and 4), which went down to six in Season 2, which only doubled up in Week 2. That may mitigate some of the damage, but it doesn't excuse a decline in half its viewership that is ringing some alarm bells.

Notably, Daredevil: Born Again also failed to appear in Nielsen's streaming charts in its premiere week (March 23-29). That continues Born Again's unfortunate viewership trend from Season 1 of being the only live-action MCU series to never make the charts, which is only more concerning given its more recent decline.

Why Isn't Marvel Studios' Disney+ Strategy Working

Disney+

Marvel Studios may have abandoned its focus on limited series with high MCU connectivity to prioritize true TV shows in this superhero world with a mantra of quality over quantity, but it doesn't seem to be going to plan. Even with Daredevil: Born Again leaning more into the narrative of the beloved Netflix shows and receiving rave reviews for Season 2, the Disney+ revival show is still struggling.

Many are bound to attribute those struggles to poor marketing, supposedly "woke" political storylines, a downgrade in quality from the Netflix show, and generally to the MCU and superhero genre as a whole being "dead." It's tough to pin down any one reason why the series isn't landing with audiences, but, as Born Again is currently the centerpiece of live-action MCU TV, its struggles are troubling.

Disney+ is already in deep with Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, having kick-started production last month in New York with even more returning Netflix superheroes than ever. Up until now, Marvel Television has been starting up filming on Born Again's next season before the current one even airs, but a viewership decline could cause the studio to take a beat before considering Season 4.

As the Multiverse Saga concludes and the MCU begins a soft reboot after Avengers: Secret Wars, perhaps Marvel Television could seize that opportunity to reset its live-action TV slate as well with a roster of entirely new shows. One of those new Disney+ series may have already been revealed, with reports stating that the Young Avengers will finally get their own multi-season show in Phase 7.

Still, it's important that no hasty action is taken or conclusions reached, as Marvel Television has only recently revised its TV strategy. Throughout Phases 4 and 5, the MCU developed a reputation for bringing a mixed bag of quality to Disney+, which will undoubtedly take time and patience to scrape away.