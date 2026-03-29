After 5 Years, ​​It's Officially the End of an Era for The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has finally closed the chapter on one of its most turbulent and divisive periods. After the massive success of the Infinity Saga, capped off by the record-breaking Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios launched its next era in 2021, introducing a wave of Disney+ series that produced both hits and disappointing misses. Now, a fresh era is underway, giving fans more hope for the future of Marvel Television.

With the launch of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 on Disney+, Marvel Studios' TV output marks a new day. Season 2 is the first project to release that was developed entirely after Marvel Studios changed its high-output strategy, a shift reported in early 2025.

Born Again itself had a rocky production process, with the creative team completely overhauled mid-filming, forcing the new team to patch together a Season 1 that still made cohesive sense.

Luckily, that team is back for Season 2, with Dario Scardapane returning as showrunner and Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum overseeing the operation, while Kevin Feige refocuses his attention solely on the films.

Marvel Television

The pullback in content, following Disney's company mandate to push for more original programming on its streamer, was very necessary. Since the start of 2021, 14 seasons of live-action MCU series have been released on Disney+, and that doesn't even count special presentations or animated projects.

Feige himself acknowledged in September 2025 that a slowdown was "in order:"

"I do think a slowdown, which we've already started to do in TV, and are now doing in movies, is in order."

It's also been reported that, following significant box-office flops like The Marvels, the studio is pivoting toward a quality-over-quantity strategy, releasing fewer live-action series and focusing on standalone stories that don't require extensive prior knowledge.

The deeper problem for fans was that, even when projects like Secret Invasion and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania weren't landing with audiences, the Marvel machine kept pumping out content, and it started to feel like homework.

The new plan is clear. On the TV side, Marvel is returning to a more old-school approach, building out seasonal series with Daredevil: Born Again as the flagship example, and Wonder Man has already been picked up for a second season.

Even a series like VisionQuest is completing a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along.

On the film side, Marvel has cleared most of its slate, with two Avengers films arriving over the next two years alongside Spider-Man: Brand New Day in collaboration with Sony Pictures.

For TV, 2026 is already fairly packed with Wonder Man Season 1, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and VisionQuest, plus new seasons of animated hits like X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

But beyond that, Marvel is trying not to overpromise and underdeliver, which most MCU fans would agree became a defining trait of the Multiverse Saga.

A Bright Outlook for Marvel Studios

The new slate of Marvel Studios projects should, in general, be of a higher quality. That's not to say there haven't been standouts over the years, projects like Thunderbolts*, Deadpool & Wolverine, Loki, WandaVision, and more prove the Multiverse Saga wasn't without its wins. But with more time being dedicated to fewer projects, fans have real reason to feel optimistic.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day looks poised to be a massive summer hit, with a surprising mutation storyline that has fans buzzing heading into its release.

Later this year, Avengers: Doomsday arrives on December 18, carrying the weight of the entire cinematic universe on its shoulders. There are legitimate reasons to be cautious about it, but the combination of Kevin Feige, the Russo Brothers, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Evans is a group that has never missed in the MCU.

That said, it has been many years since their departure in Endgame, and the fact that Feige felt the need to reassemble the old guard for Avengers 5 rather than fully usher in a new era is, honestly, a bit of an internal admission that the new era didn't quite land the way they hoped (including Kang actor Jonthan Majors being fired).

As long as Doomsday sticks the landing, 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars should be a massive success, bridging the Multiverse Saga with whatever stories Marvel plans to tell next.

Beyond that, Marvel has been reshaping its 2028 and 2029 film slate, with nothing officially dated yet. But X-Men and Black Panther 3 are expected to be among the 2028 releases.

Academy Award-winning Ryan Coogler returns for BP3, and Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is leading the rebooted X-Men film, which sounds like a promising combination.

Over the next two or three years, there won't be as many MCU projects to talk about, but hopefully that means each movie or show will carry that much more weight and finally deliver the quality fans have been waiting for.