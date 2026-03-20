Marvel Studios Officially Announces New MCU Phase 7 Release Schedule, 2028 Through 2029

A few adjustments to Marvel Studios' Phase 7 slate may put the bigger picture more into focus for the MCU's future. While Marvel is currently gearing up for two of its biggest movies ever, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, the franchise shows no signs of slowing down after 2027. Although details for that new slate are still being worked out, some of the information is becoming more clear.

Reported by The Wrap, multiple upcoming release dates for undisclosed Marvel Studios movies were changed. One movie that was originally set to be released on February 18, 2028 will now be released five months later on July 28.

Two new 2029 movies were also added to the slate, which will be released on May 4 and July 13. Additionally, a movie originally set to be released on November 10, 2028 was removed from the schedule.

The full Phase 7 release schedule (as of writing) can be seen below, with five movies set for theatrical release dates:

Every Potential Movie Set for Phase 7 Release

May 5, 2028 - Prediction: Fantastic Four 2

Marvel Studios

After The Fantastic Four: First Steps became a critical success for Marvel Studios, rumors have already pointed to Marvel looking into developing a sequel for this team. While original director Matt Shakman is not yet confirmed to return, Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm) are all expected to be back for their second solo movie.

Depending on what happens in Doomsday, fans will wait to see whether The Fantastic Four 2 returns to the team's home universe, Earth-828, or stays in Earth-616. No matter what villain they face next, Franklin Richards is also expected to play a big role in the sequel, as he is regarded as arguably the most powerful being in the multiverse.

July 28, 2028 - Prediction: Black Panther 3

Marvel Studios

Originally believed to be in place to release in February 2028, Black Panther 3 is expected to be one of the first MCU movies to be released in Phase 7. While the cast for this movie is unconfirmed, Letitia Wright and Winston Duke are expected to return for their third solo movie, and Oscar-winner Denzel Washington is now confirmed for an undisclosed role in the threequel.

Ryan Coogler is in place to direct the movie and write the script, but no plot details have been revealed as of writing. Wright's Shuri and Duke's M'Baku will both play big roles in Avengers: Doomsday, which is sure to impact this story. There are also rumors that Marvel is looking to recast T'Challa for this movie after the late Chadwick Boseman's death.

December 15, 2028 - Prediction: Marvel Studios' X-Men

Marvel Studios

One of the biggest confirmed movies of Phase 7 will be the MCU's first X-Men movie, finally giving the team of mutants its own solo story under Marvel Studios. Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is set to take the same job on this movie, while Hunger Games writer Michael Lesslie will pen the script.

While details for this film are being kept under wraps, Cyclops and Jean Grey are expected to lead the team, with characters like Angel, Beast, Gambit, Rogue, and Nightcrawler potentially showing up as well. Reports have also teased Mr. Sinister potentially serving as this movie's main villain, although details will not be shared for the foreseeable future.

May 4, 2029 - Prediction: Doctor Strange 3

Marvel Studios

While his status in the next two Avengers movies is unclear, Benedict Cumberbatch is expected to reprise his role as Stephen Strange in a third Doctor Strange movie. Rumors have suggested that Sam Raimi may return to direct the third movie after directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but there are no writer or cast members attached yet.

In terms of story details, this film may pick up from the mid-credits from the last movie, which teased Strange and Charlize Theron's Clea diving into a portal to explore the Dark Dimension. While this could bring Dormammu and other dark characters back into play, this story will remain under wraps for the foreseeable future.

July 13, 2029 - Prediction: Deadpool 4

Marvel Studios

One movie that remains high on Marvel's reported wishlist is Deadpool 4, after Deadpool and Wolverine became one of the biggest hits in MCU history. Ryan Reynolds is expected to be back in action as Wade Wilson, and Marvel reportedly wants to bring Hugh Jackman back for his second MCU solo film as Wolverine.

After Deadpool 3 grossed $1.3 billion at the global box office, Deadpool 4 would seemingly be an easy hit for Marvel Studios sometime in Phase 7, especially coming in what is expected to be the Mutant Saga. However, considering their possible roles in the next two Avengers films, it is unclear where the story will go from here.