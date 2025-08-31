Disney Announces the MCU's 14th New Movie Franchise

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continually expands year to year, with some projects introducing new heroes and others forming new installments in ongoing franchises for Marvel Studios. The Multiverse Saga, in particular, has become a home for new franchises in the MCU.

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently confirmed the newest of these franchises during Disney's earnings call, saying The Fantastic Four: First Steps has "successfully launched this important franchise into the Marvel Cinematic Universe." This adds The Fantastic Four to a large list of ongoing franchises on Marvel Studios' slate.

Fantastic Four Becomes Marvel's Newest Movie Franchise

X-Men

The X-Men have been a superhero staple for audiences since the original Fox films in the 2000s. Now, the mutant team is integrating into the MCU, with several original X-Men actors confirmed for appearances in Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel Studios is also working on a reboot of X-Men, which will likely spawn a new era of the franchise. Additionally, Marvel has X-Men '97 on Disney+, highlighting the mutant team as a priority for the studio across all platforms.

The Fantastic Four

As confirmed by Iger, The Fantastic Four are set to be the next important franchise for the MCU. The quartet of Mr Fanastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing are confirmed for appearances in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. While a sequel film hasn't been announced, there are already rumors sprouting that another The Fantastic Four film is on the way.

Deadpool

After Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were housed under the Fox umbrella, the Disney-Fox merger brought the Merc with the Mouth back to Marvel Studios. The MCU quickly reclaimed Deadpool with a new film in the franchise, Deadpool & Wolverine, which set up Ryan Reynolds' hero as a recurring presence in the cinematic universe.

Shang-Chi

One of the Multiverse Saga's new heroes is Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), who led a solo film in 2021. While Marvel Studios has yet to move a second Shang-Chi film into production, sequel talks have long been in the air, and the character will return in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, which could be the springboard needed to get Shang-Chi 2 going.

Captain Marvel

After Captain Marvel grossed over a billion dollars at the box office, expectations for Brie Larson's sequel were high. The Multiverse Saga eventually brought this story to audiences in The Marvels (a team-up film featuring Ms Marvel and Monica Rambeau), but the box office, unfortunately, swung the other way for the Captain Marvel sequel. The character remains an integral member of the Avengers, and is likely to make future appearances still.

Black Panther

With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Black Panther became an established MCU franchise in The Multiverse Saga. Despite the tragic loss of T'Challa actor Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther found a way to forge on with Shuri (Letitia Wright) taking the reins as the titular hero.

Black Panther's future seems secure in the MCU, with several characters set for appearances in Avengers: Doomsday, and Wakanda continuing to permeate the wider MCU with releases like Eyes of Wakanda.

Spider-Man

Spider-Man has been a crucial presence in the MCU's Infinity and Multiverse Sagas. Tom Holland's web-slinger has successfully led a trio of films, and the MCU's Spider-Man is now becoming the only Spider-Man franchise to receive a fourth film, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day set for release in 2026. Spider-Man also has a presence in the animated show Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which is receiving a second and third season at Marvel.

Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch's sorcerer has received two headlining films (2016's Doctor Strange and 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and popped up around the MCU in Thor, Avengers, and Spider-Man films.

Discussions are reportedly underway for a third Doctor Strange film at Marvel, indicating the magic-wielder will continue to be an essential tentpole for the MCU.

Ant-Man

Ant-Man is one of the Avengers who has received a trilogy of solo films. While the results of Paul Rudd's most recent Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania have left the future of his franchise unclear, Ant-Man will appear in the next Avengers film, which continues his ongoing story in the MCU.

Guardians of the Galaxy

Before jumping over to DC Studios, James Gunn helmed a trilogy of successful Guardians of the Galaxy films for the MCU, making the group household names who have become a part of the most recent Avengers films. None of the Guardians stars have been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars yet, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 confirmed that at least Star Lord (Chris Pratt) would return to the MCU somehow.

The Avengers

The Avengers is arguably the MCU's tentpole franchise, with the crossover films creating space for all of Marvel's biggest characters to interact. Collectively, the Avengers quadrilogy has become the highest-grossing franchise of all time at the box office. With another two-part saga on the way with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, that number is only set to get higher.

Captain America

As Marvel's First Avenger, Captain America was one of the founding franchises in the MCU, with three films focused on Steve Rogers, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Captain America: Brave New World featuring Sam Wilson. Captain America is synonymous with Marvel, and even with Steve Rogers gone, Sam Wilson is carrying the mantle forward for the MCU.

Thor

Thor is the only MCU hero to star in four solo films (Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, and Thor: Love and Thunder). The Asgardian thunder god has become an MCU staple under Chris Hemsworth's portrayal, and he could become the first Avenger to lead five MCU films.

Iron Man

Iron Man was the hero who kick-started the MCU in 2008, with Robert Downey Jr. leading three solo films, four Avengers films, and cameoing in multiple other corners of the universe. Iron Man was Marvel Studios' earliest franchise, and even with the famed hero's time over, his legacy continues in projects like Ironheart. Downey Jr. will also return (in a different role) in Avengers: Doomsday.