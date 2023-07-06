Shang-Chi 2 Gets Official Release Update

Shang-Chi 2 received an exciting release update from lead star Simu Liu.

In September 2021, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that the studio already had plans for a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

A past rumor claimed that Shang-Chi 2 is eyeing a February 14, 2025 premiere. However, the constant reshuffling of Marvel release dates has made it harder to speculate about when the sequel could release.

Despite that, Shang-Chi 2 was reportedly added to Marvel Studios’ official production calendar, indicating that work for the sequel could begin soon.

When Will Shang-Chi 2 Release?

Marvel

When a fan asked about the status of Shang-Chi 2 on Threads, Simu Liu confirmed that he was told that the sequel will come after an Avengers movie, presumably The Kang Dynasty.

The actor noted that the movie "keeps pushing back" due to circumstances that are beyond his control:

Q: “What’s the status of Shang Chi 2” Liu: “was told it would follow Avengers but that keeps pushing back due to circumstances beyond my control :( hope to have more concrete news to share soon”

Given that Avengers 5 is set to release on May 1, 2026, this confirms that Marvel Studios is now eyeing for Shang-Chi 2 to premiere after May 2026. However, if Liu was referring to Avengers: Secret Wars in his post, then the Shang-Chi 2 wouldn't release until after May 2027 with Disney's current schedule.

Right now, Marvel Studios has two untitled films set to premiere in 2026: One on July 24 and another on November 6. There's a possibility that Shang-Chi 2 could be planted on one of these two slots.

Is Shang-Chi 2 Still Part of the Multiverse Saga?

Simu Liu’s latest update about Shang-Chi 2 is promising despite his remark about the fact that it keeps being pushed back. This new development allows fans to temper their expectations about the sequel’s release window.

Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton’s involvement in the sequel could be the culprit as to why the movie is still being pushed back the MCU slate. Cretton is set to helm Avengers: The Kang Dynasty while also serving as the creator and director of the Wonder Man Disney+ series.

With so much on his plate, it seems that Shang-Chi 2 was relegated to the third-highest priority behind Avengers 5 and Wonder Man.

That said, if Shang-Chi 2 does end up releasing after 2026's Avengers 5, then production could start sometime in 2025.

However, if Cretton wants a longer break, Shang-Chi 2 could be slated to premiere after Avengers 6, meaning that it will no longer be part of the Multiverse Saga.

Still, seeing Shang-Chi 2 potentially start a new MCU saga in Phase 7 could be worth taking, considering the positive reception it received from fans and critics during the character’s debut movie in 2021.