Shang-Chi 2 Gets Production Update (Report)

Shang-Chi 2 may be on its way to receiving an official announcement from Marvel Studios.

Phase 5 of the MCU is currently underway with the release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and all roads are currently leading toward the next appearance from Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

There is one film that Marvel Studios is reportedly pushing to be released prior to The Kang Dynasty, and that is Shang-Chi 2, the sequel to 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The Kang Dynasty is set to hit theaters on May 2, 2025, and past reports stated that the Shang-Chi sequel was initially going to be released on February 14, 2025. However, Fantastic Four has now been confirmed to be taking that release slot, leaving Shang-Chi 2's release up in the air.

However, the sequel is definitely on its way at some point, and a new report teased that fans may know more about it in the near future.

Marvel Makes Headway on Shang-Chi 2

According to insider KC Walsh, Shang-Chi 2 development is officially underway.

Walsh reported that the sequel “(has) been added to the Marvel Studios production calendar,” indicating that the studio is making plans for its development and eventual filming.

In the past, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that a sequel to the first film was already being planned. According to a 2021 report, Shang-Chi 2 was initially scheduled to begin production this year, and another report claimed that the sequel would be eyeing a February 14, 2025 release before Fantastic Four was confirmed to be filling that slot.

Will Shang-Chi 2 Directly Set up Avengers 5?

It is important to remember that, as of right now, both Shang-Chi 2 and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty are set to be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who also directed the first Shang-Chi film.

As many fans already know, the Avengers lost their two major leaders (Tony Stark and Steve Rogers) in Avengers: Endgame. Even though some of the original team members are still present in the MCU, such as Thor and Hawkeye, once The Kang Dynasty rolls around, Earth's Mightiest Heroes may be looking for new leadership altogether.

Shang-Chi's introduction to the franchise came in the self-titled 2021 film that showcased how the character overcame his struggles with his father while also grabbing the attention of Wong and Captain Marvel.

It is unclear at this time what Shang-Chi 2 is going to be about, but if Marvel Studios wants the movie to be released before The Kang Dynasty, that could mean it may tie directly into that film.

As previously mentioned, the Avengers are in need of one or two major people to lead the charge against Kang the Conqueror in Avengers 5. If Shang-Chi 2 does connect with that movie, then Shang-Chi could be one of the top candidates to take on that leadership role, especially if he comes face-to-face against Kang in his own movie.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is slated to premiere on May 2, 2025.