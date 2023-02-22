Shang-Chi's Post-Credits Scene Almost Looked Very Different (Photos)

A new Marvel Studios art book has revealed five alternate designs for the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Shang-Chi featured two exciting post-credits scenes to set up the future of the MCU and the martial arts franchise. One saw Shang-Chi's sister Xialing take over the Ten Rings from her deceased father Wenwu, while the other had far more intriguing and game-changing MCU connections.

The mysterious stinger saw Shang-Chi and his best friend Katy meeting Wong, with Captain Marvel and Bruce Banner present via hologram, in the Sanctum Sanctorum. The group discussed a signal of unknown origin from the Ten Rings, potentially setting up a major Avengers: The Kang Dynasty plot point.

Marvel Reveals 5 Alternate Shang-Chi Post-Credits Settings

Marvel Studios recently released the new Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: The Art Of The Movie book. Included within were some unique takes on the post-credits scene that featured the titular hero with Katy, Wong, Captain Marvel, and Bruce Banner to discuss a mysterious signal coming from the Ten Rings.

Marvel Studios

Other concepts for the scene took place in some vastly different locations, one of which showcased a very colorful, nightclub-like setting.

Much like the previous concept, the next design has plenty of colors, although this one features more strange shapes and what appears to be an enlarged Ten Rings.

Another seemed to take place in a far larger room with a much bigger hologram projection than what was seen in the final cut.

Another appeared to take a more ancient and golden influence, almost looking like something that could have been featured in Moon Knight's Egypt.

The final concept appears to be the closest to what actually appeared in The Legend of the Ten Rings, with Wong casting some colorful magic.

Why Shang-Chi's Alternate Post-Credits Designs are So Interesting

Every one of these concepts for Shang-Chi's post-credits scene offers a distinctly different visual style. While some of these grand and colorful looks would have been exciting to see on screen, the final decision of the Sanctum library is far more in keeping with the styles and color schemes associated with the MCU's magic.

Shang-Chi, Wong, and Katy all appear across most of these designs, although two people notably absent are the cameoing Avengers. This may come down to a lack of decision at the time of which of Earth's Mightiest Heroes might appear in the council with the concept instead revolving around general Avengers cameos.

Shang-Chi and Avengers 5 director Destin Daniel Cretton previously discussed the post-credits stinger, noting how it went "through so many tweaks and updates" based on the other MCU events taking place at the time, with the story "dependent on what those characters are doing" in other projects.

The MCU filmmaker revealed that Brie Larson's Captain Marvel was an early choice for the Sanctum Sanctorum council, but they were unsure "it could make plausible sense that Brie is there" - a factor which seemingly led to the decision to place the heroes in holograms instead of in-person:

“We talked about it being Brie, but we did not know that it could make plausible sense that Brie could be there. I mean, it obviously helps that we ended up landing on hologram versions of these characters so they can just step away and get back into whatever crazy stuff they’re dealing with. And I’m not even totally aware of what they’re dealing with. All I know is I pitch ideas, and the only time that ideas get kicked back is if it doesn’t make logical sense to other ideas that are percolating for those characters.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is streaming now on Disney+.