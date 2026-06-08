The Witness Netflix's Real People vs. The Actors Who Play Them (Pictures)

Netflix's The Witness provided a detailed, victim-family-focused look at the 1992 murder case of Rachel Nickell. The 2026 three-part limited crime drama series dramatized the real-life aftermath of Nickell's death on Wimbledon Common in London. The series premiered on Netflix alongside the companion documentary, The Murder of Rachel Nickell.

Directed by Lucy Bowen, The Witness referred to Rachel's two-year-old son, Alex, who was the sole witness to the crime. Instead of focusing on the actual murder, The Witness chronicles the story of how Alex and his father, André, moved forward after Nickell's death.

The Witness premiered on Netflix on June 4.

Netflix's 2026 The Witness Cast & Real Life Counterparts

Jordan Bolger - André Hanscombe

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Jordan Bolger brings André Hanscombe to life in The Witness. André is Rachel's partner and Alex's father. At the time of the murder, André and Rachel were not formally married.

André was working as a delivery courier before his life changed forever by becoming a single parent after Rachel Nickell's shocking death. André protected Alex from media intrusion and the investigation's demands. The story would then see his efforts to move him from France to Spain.

Bolger is best known for his roles in The Crow, Peaky Blinders, and The Woman King. At one point in his career in 2022, Bolger was in talks to star in a spinoff for The Mandalorian.

Max Fincham / Jahsaiah Williams - Alex Hanscombe

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Max Fincham and Jahsaiah Williams portrayed the older and younger versions of Alex Hanscombe in The Witness. Alex was the lone eyewitness to his mother's murder, and his life was forever changed after seeing the shocking incident.

A young Alex endured immense trauma, prompting his father to get him out of London and transfer to a different country to start over. As an adult, Alex has spoken publicly about the incident after years of evading attention, and the real-life Alex even consulted on the series.

Eleanor Williams - Rachel Nickell

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At the center of the story of The Witness is Rachel Nickell, Alex's mother and André's girlfriend, who was murdered (stabbed 49 times) in broad daylight when she was 23 years old in 1992.

Williams's most notable credits include Halo: Nightfall, Lumina, and Endeavour.

Neil Maskell - DI Keith Pedder

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Detective Inspector Keith Pedder (played by Neil Maskell) is the lead detective on the initial Rachel Nickell investigation in 1992. André entrusted the investigation to Pedder, believing that the assigned DI would be able to bring the suspect to justice.

Pedder oversaw the high-pressure manhunt for the suspect and spearheaded the controversial operation known as Operation Edzell (an operation designed to trap potential suspects into a confession using an undercover officer). When the suspect was acquitted, Pedder was heavily criticized, and this act made André lose his trust in the police.

Maskell previously appeared in Kill List, Hijack, and Peaky Blinders.

Paul Chahidi - Professor Paul Britton

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Paul Chahidi appears as Professor Paul Britton in The Witness. Britton is a real forensic psychologist and criminal profiler consulted by the police led by Keith Pedder.

Britton actually created the offender profile that influenced the police's Operation Edzell that led to the wrong suspect.

Chahidi starred in The Good Omens, The Death of Stalin, and The Night Manager.

Jamie Bisping - Colin Stagg

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Colin Stagg was the man wrongfully suspected and charged in the Nickell murder case in 1992. He was portrayed as a local man who walked his dog on the Common, and he was pursued by the police based on the profile that Britton made and other circumstantial factors. He was acquitted in 1994 after the evidence taken from Operation Edzell was ruled inadmissible in court.

Stagg was portrayed by Jamie Bisping, known for his roles in Alien: Earth and Hulu's Rivals.

Katharine Pearson - Samantha Bisset

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Katharine Pearson's Samantha Bisset was a mother murdered by Robert Napper in 1993. Bisset's murder case eventually helped link back to the Nickell murder case in 2005.

Hunter Moore - Jazmine Bisset

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Jazmine Bisset (played by Hunter Moore) was Samantha's 4-year-old daughter, who was also murdered by Napper in their home in 1993.

Steve Stamp - Robert Napper

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Robert Napper (portrayed by Steve Stamp) is the real suspect behind the murder of Rachel Nickell.

Napper was already in Broadmoor Psychiatric Hospital for the Bisset murders when DNA and other evidence finally linked him to Nickell's death in 2005. Napper eventually pleaded guilty to manslaughter for Nickell in 2008.

Kerry Godliman - Grandma June

Kerry Godliman

Kerry Godliman portrays Grandma June, André's mother, who took care of Alex after Rachel died amid the high-pressure investigation in 1992.

The acclaimed English actress is known for her roles in Taskmaster, After Life, and Trigger Point.

Kevin Eldon - DCI Mick Wickerson

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Kevin Eldon's Detective Chief Inspector Mick Wickerson is a high-ranking senior detective who served as one of the investigators in the much-talked-about Rachel Nickell murder case in 1992.

Alongside DI Pedder, Wickerson oversaw the failed Operation Edzell honeytrap scheme that led to the capture of Colin Stagg.

Mark Stanley - DS Ivan Agnew

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Detective Sergeant (DS) Ivan Agnew (played on-screen by Mark Stanley) took charge of the Rachel Nickell murder case when it was reopened in 2005.

Agnew's involvement in the case served as a glimmer of hope for André and Alex Hanscombe, helping to finally claim justice for Rachel's death.

Game of Thrones fans may recognize Stanley for his role as Grenn in the HBO series. He also appeared as a Knight of Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Jon Pointing - DC Nick Sparshatt

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Detective Constable Nick Sparshatt was a fictional character created for The Witness, responsible for interviewing a young Alex Hanscombe in 1992.

Sparshatt tried his best to get as much information from a deeply traumatized toddler, but it never really manifested into something concrete.

James Dryden - DC Paul Miller

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Deadpool and Wolverine star James Dryden appeared in The Witness as Detective Constable Paul Miller, a key investigator assigned to the 1992 Rachel Nickell murder case and the partner of Nick Sparshatt in the three-part limited series.

Similar to Sparshatt, Miller was heavily involved in the emotionally fragile situation of dealing with a toddler witness.

James Bradshaw - DCI Tony Nash

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James Bradshaw's Detective Chief Inspector Tony Nash in The Witness. As a high-ranking detective, Nash was heavily involved in the Wimbledon Common case involving the death of Rachel Nickell, working alongside Neil Maskell and Kevin Eldon.

Claire Rushbrook - Dr. Jean Harris-Hendriks

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Claire Rushbrook stars as Dr. Jean Harris-Hendriks in The Witness, the child psychologist who worked with a young Alex Hanscombe in the aftermath of the murder in 1992. She also worked alongside the investigators to guide them in the fragile situation of dealing with a toddler witness.

Oliver Devoti - Detective Jackaman

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Oliver Devoti appears in The Witness as Detective Sergeant Alan Jackaman, the arresting officer of Robert Napper, who appeared in The Witness Episode 2.

Jackaman was assigned to the Bisset murder case and successfully tracked down Napper and arrested him in 1993.

Sean Gilder - DCS Nicholas Campbell

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Sean Gilder portrays Detective Chief Superintendent Nicholas Campbell, the man in charge, who oversaw the entire operation behind the investigation into Rachel Nickell's murder case in 1992.

After the case failed due to their honeytrap operation, Campbell served as the face of the department's failure, but he did not assume responsibility despite allowing the true killer (Robert Napper) to get away in the 90s.

Matt Green - Dr. Richard Shephard

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Matt Green appears in The Witness Episode 1 as Dr. Richard Shephard, the forensic analyst who showed up in the initial investigation of the police at the crime scene of the Rachel Nickell murder case.

Tony Aitken - Michael Murray

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Michael Murray (portrayed by Tony Aitken) was the man who alerted the police after discovering the dead body of Rachel Nickell and her traumatized son, Alex. He appeared in the early moments of The Witness Episode 1.

Adam Howden - DC Grant Johnson

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Adam Howden's Detective Constable Grant Johnson was part of Keith Peddler's team in the 1992 murder investigation of Rachel Nickell's murder.

Holly Hawgood - Lizzie James

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Holly Hawgood's Lizzie James was the undercover police officer involved in Operation Edzell who became instrumental in arresting Colin Stagg in 1992.

Ben Cartwright - DS Micky Banks

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Ben Cartwright portrays Detective Sergeant Micky Banks, the investigator who successfully linked the cases of the Bisset murders with the Nickell case and the Green Chain Rapist crimes.

Jack Shalloo - DI John Pearse

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Jack Shalloo stars as Detective Inspector John Pearse, the detective responsible for the investigation of the Green Chain Walk Rapist, who failed to determine that it was Robert Napper who was behind the crime.