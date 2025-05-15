The Night Manager Season 2 will feature a love triangle stage when the show comes back to the air in 2025. The British series initially wowed audiences in 2016 behind names like Hugh Laurie and Tom Hiddleston. New episodes have been greenlit after a nearly decade-long wait, so the story can continue.

Diego Calva, who will star in The Night Manager Season 2, teased another love triangle plot point coming. Season 1 used the love triangle concept through most of its overarching narrative between Hugh Laurie's Richard Roper, Tom Hiddleston's Jonathan Pine, and Elizabeth Debicki's Jed Marshall. That plot device seems to be staying in place when the show returns for a new season.

Speaking exclusively with The Direct's Russ Milheim at SXSW while promoting On Swift Horses, Calva offered the love triangle information quickly while teasing what to expect from the new season:

Calva: "Well, I don't know when ['The Night Manager' Season 2] is going to be out, but I can tell you right away that that's another love triangle story." The Direct: "That is like your bread and butter now [after Calva's role in the middle of a love triangle story in 'On Swift Horses']." Calva: "Well, they just want me kissing everybody in this industry (laughs)."

Having been teased for years, The Night Manager Season 2 is finally greenlit after Season 1 became a hit for the BBC in 2016. Based on John le Carré's book of the same name, the series follows a former British soldier and night manager of a hotel in Cairo before he is recruited by British intelligence to infiltrate the inner circle of an international arms dealer. The Night Manager Season 1 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

How Much Do We Know About The Night Manager Season 2's Love Triangle?

Diego Calva

While The Night Manager Season 1 was based on John le Carré's book, the author never wrote a sequel to his original story. This leaves the plot of Season 2 up in the air, but the love triangle idea is sure to catch fans' interest upon its debut.

Currently, Hiddleston and Laurie are expected to reprise their roles from Season 1, but the odds of Elizabeth Debicki are not as high. This means there will be a new trio of characters involved romantically with one another, which is almost certain to include Hiddleston's leading man, Jonathan Pine.

The most likely candidates for the other two parts of that triangle are Camila Morrone's Roxana Bolaños and Diego Calva's Teddy Dos Santos, after Calva's quote confirmed this storyline. Season 2 is likely to put Jonathan Pine in the crosshairs of a new criminal enterprise after infiltrating Richard Rogers' weapons ring in Season 1, but with eight years having passed since then in the story, predicting the love story is difficult.

Filming started in late 2024 and could be finished soon, so news on what will happen in these upcoming episodes of The Night Manager should be on the horizon.