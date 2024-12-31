Netflix Confirms Squid Game 3 Release Window + First Poster

Shortly after Squid Game's newest episodes aired on Netflix, the streamer provided a release window confirmation for Season 3 along with a new poster.

Numerous mysteries were uncovered in the newest season of the hit show, including the true meaning behind Squid Game's creepy triangle masks. With plenty of twists in each new entry, the series brought back the same level of anxiety and intrigue as its initial season did.

Following a lengthy three-year delay, Squid Game Season 2 debuted on Netflix the day after Christmas 2024. Thankfully, new updates have confirmed the wait for next season will not be nearly as extensive.

First Poster & Release Confirmation for Squid Game Season 3

Netflix officially confirmed the release window for Squid Game Season 3 by unveiling the first poster for the new season.

A social media post, which confirmed Season 2 to be the #1 show on Netflix in 92 countries worldwide in its first week, further confirmed a 2025 release window for Season 3.

This comes only days after Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk teased a shorter release window for the new season than its predecessor.

The poster shows a CGI-rendered man and woman in front of a sun and moon with "Coming 2025" on the bottom, setting that release timeframe in stone.

Netflix

What To Expect in Squid Game Season 3

Since filming for Season 2 and Season 3 took place back-to-back, new episodes could potentially be ready to air by mid-to-late 2025, depending on how far along post-production is. Whenever that happens, the real question is what exactly will happen in those new episodes following a wild batch of action in Season 2.

One hope fans have is that Season 3 may finally go beyond the South Korean border, adding an international twist to this spooky, life-threatening adventure. Taking into account the series' worldwide appeal, adding more cultures and diversity to the mix would bring plenty of new drama.

Others expect the organ harvesting ring storyline from Season 2 to be continued thanks to the black market becoming so important in the plot of last season.

As it stands, there are no plot details or casting information confirmed for Squid Game Season 3 as fans wait to find out when its release window will be narrowed down.

Squid Game Season 3 is due to hit Netflix sometime in 2025.