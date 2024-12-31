Squid Game Season 3 Release Is Closer Than You Expect

The release of Squid Game Season 3 appears to be closer than many initially expected.

After three years away from the streaming world, Squid Game came back with a vengeance on the back of Season 2. From some big-name deaths in the next seven episodes to the new games introduced, each moment delivered a thrilling new twist for viewers to discuss.

With a three-year break between Season 1 and Season 2, many were expecting an equally lengthy wait if new episodes were to be greenlit.

Squid Game Season 3 Coming Sooner Than Expected

Speaking to Variety, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk addressed the upcoming release of Season 3.

While he hoped to not give away any spoilers, he shared that he and Netflix would be "announcing the launch date for Season 3 soon." He expects new episodes will "launch around summer or fall next year."

This comes after Squid Games' social media accounts confirmed the same information in December, indicating the series would return in 2025. Reports indicate that Season 2 and Season 3 were filmed back-to-back, leading to a far quicker release timeframe for Season 3.

Filming for Season 3 is already finished, so given these reassuring quotes from Hwang Dong-hyuk, it seems pretty assured that Squid Game Season 3 will be released in the Summer or Fall of 2025!

Where Will Season 3 Take Squid Game?

The big question moving forward is what could happen in Season 3 after Season 2's cast of actors delivered such wild twists and turns to close out 2024.

One thing fans are predicting for Season 3 is that the show may finally leave the borders of South Korea, which could add an international twist to the story. Considering the show is a worldwide phenomenon, extending its reach to other countries could add a new twist to the deadly action.

Some also expect the organ harvesting ring from Season 2 to get an upgrade with the black market becoming such a prominent subplot.

While there are still plenty of mysteries left to be uncovered for Season 3, seeing it come so soon after Season 2 is sure to keep fans fairly happy.

The first two seasons of Squid Game are now streaming on Netflix.