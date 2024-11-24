Nothing to See Here Season 2 brings back Alexis Arroyo and Kike Vázquez to headline its incredible cast of Spanish actors.

Produced by Perro Azul, Netflix's Mexican comedy series (also known as Ojitos de Huevo) revolves around the story of two best friends with disabilities who move to Mexico City to chase their dreams of becoming successful in their lives.

Nothing to See Here Season 2 premiered on Netflix on November 20.

Nothing to See Here Season 2 Cast: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Alexis Arroyo - Alexis

Alexis Arroyo

Alexis Arroyo headlines the cast of Nothing to See Here Season 2 as Alexis.

Alexis is a young blind man who will stop at nothing to become a successful comedian. He decides to move to Mexico to fulfill his dream alongside his best friend, Charly.

At the end of Season 1, he managed to successfully perform at the local Disca Club, impressing everyone in attendance as Alexis Egg Eyes (his new alias on stage).

Season 2 begins with Alexis struggling to make ends meet after the club's audience slowly die down in the past weeks.

He maps out a plan to bring back his fans and the disabled community back to the club by inviting influencers over so that he can become viral again.

Nothing to See Here is Arroyo's breakout role. His other notable credits include a four-episode appearance in La Mujer del Vendeval.

Kike Vázquez - Charly

Kike Vázquez

Kike Vázquez reprises his role as Charly, Alexis' best friend who also acts as his manager after they move together to Mexico City to start a new life.

In Season 2, Charly continues to be a supporting friend and manager to Alexis, doing everything he can to attract more audience during Alexis Egg Eyes' show every Friday night at the Disca Club.

Similar to Arroyo, Nothing to See Here is also Vázquez's first major acting credit.

Paola Fernández - Azul

Paola Fernández

Paola Fernández returns as Azul, Alexis' loving girlfriend who is an aspiring singer-songwriter.

Nothing to See Here Season 2 sees Azul taking a leap of faith for her dreams by meeting a wealthy music producer to elevate her music. The only problem is that she was instantly offered to do a tour around the country as her first gig, and she has yet to tell Alexis about it.

Fernández's most recognizable role is playing Noelia Molina in over 70 episodes of Lady Revenge.

The actress also appeared in Mi Lista de Exes, Como cáido del Cielo, and Candy Cruz.

Guillermo Villegas - Jimmy

Guillermo Villegas

Guillermo Villegas appears as Jimmy, a reformed criminal who is now a member of Alexis' core group who helps him with his comedy shows at the Disca Club.

Season 2 reveals that Jimmy is in a relationship with Maya, which was a secret that they have been hiding from the rest of the friend group for a while now.

Villegas has credits in Sin Nombre, Noche de Fuego, and Harina.

Teté Espinoza - Maya

Teté Espinoza

Teté Espinoza is back as Maya, Jimmy's girlfriend and a member of Alexis' core group who handles the public relations (PR) responsibilities of the Disca Club.

Season 2, Episode 1 reveals that Maya is pregnant, and Jimmy is the father. While everyone is happy with the development, it seems that Jimmy is worried about becoming a father to his soon-to-be child.

Espinoza's notable credits include roles in El Secreto del Rio, Loterìa del Crìmen, and El Colapso.

Raúl Villegas - Lalo

Raúl Villegas

Rounding out the members of Alexis' core group is another reformed criminal named Lalo. The character is played on-screen by Raúl Villegas.

While he is mostly silent during meetings, Raúl has a soft spot for Alexis which is why he decides to support his endeavours.

Villegas is perhaps best known for playing Miguel Fernandez in over 80 episodes of La Querida del Centauro. The actor also starred in The Mosquito Coast, Narcos: Mexico, and Six Year Plan.

Alejandro Calva - Yuyo

Alejandro Calva

Alejandro Calva plays Yuyo, Alexis' overprotective father in Nothing to See Here Season 2.

Yuyo returns in Season 2, Episode 2 to see if his son is doing well after moving out of the house and chase his dreams. He also wants to spend some quality time with Alexis.

Calva is a seasoned actor who previously appeared as Javier Buendia in Lynch, Cesar Guemes in La Reina del Sur, and Manriquez in Cuando me enamoro.

Verónica Merchant - Lolis

Verónica Merchant

Verónica Merchant is part of Nothing to See Here Season 2's cast as Lolis, Alexis' supportive mother.

In Season 2, Episode 1, Lolis checks in on Alexis due to being worried about him after his life-changing decision at the end of Season 1.

Merchant recently appeared as Isabela Ibañez in 90 episodes of Tu vida es mi vida. The actress can also be seen in Mujer de nadie, The Five Juanas, and Atrapada.

Cristo Fernandez - J. Lo

Cristo Fernandez

Cristo Fernandez guest stars in Nothing to See Here Season 2, Episode 1 as J.Lo, a music producer who is willing to give Azul a golden opportunity about his music.

Fernandez recently appeared as part of the cast of Venom: The Last Dance where he played the bartender who met Eddie Brock.

The actor's other notable credits include Ted Lasso, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Acapulco.

Ana de la Reguera - Bea

Ana de la Reguera

Ana de la Reguera joins the cast of Nothing to See Here Season 2 as Bea, a mysterious woman who offers a chance of a lifetime to Alexis amid his struggles of being a stand up comedian.

de la Reguera is best known for her roles in Eastbound & Down, Capadocia, Goliath, and Nacho Libre.

Ari Albarrán - Amparito

Ari Albarrán

Ari Albarrán appears as Amparito in Nothing to See Here Season 2, Episode 2.

Amparito is a police officer and Maya's friend who appears in Season 2, Episode 2. She reunites with Maya while investigating a dead body of a lady in the apartment that they are living in.

Albarrán is known for her roles in Dani Who?, Mama Cake, and Las Bravas F.C.

All episodes of Nothing to See Here Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.