Netflix's new Mexican sitcom, Welcome to the Family, has a star-studded ensemble anchored by incredible performances from familiar faces like Marimar Vega and Erika Buenfil.

The eight-episode comedy series follows the story of Cristina, a struggling single mother, who teams up with her father's wife, Luciana, to hide the body of her dead father and change his will to deceive a crime-ridden mafia in taking control of their house.

Welcome to the Family premiered on Netflix on March 12.

Welcome to the Family Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Marimar Vega - Cristina

Marimar Vega

Marimar Vega headlines the cast of Welcome to the Family as Cristina, a single mother a nurse who is trying to make ends meet for her three kids.

After her family gets evicted from her house due to a deal made by his father with shady mobsters, Cristina goes all-out in trying to retrieve what's rightfully hers.

However, it all goes haywire after her father suddenly dies from a heart attack, leading her to team up with her father's new wife to deceive the mobsters.

Vega is part of the cast of another Mexican drama from Netflix titled Pact of Silence. The actress is also known for her roles in La Boda de Valentina and Daniel and Ana.

Erika Buenfil - Luciana

Erika Buenfil

Luciana is the current wife of Raul Ruiz (Cristina's father) and an alcoholic who agrees to work with Cristina to hide Raul's dead body and forge his will.

After Cristina discovers that Raul's will states that 100% of his estate will be left to her brother only, she helps Luciana modify the will so that both their families can keep living inside Raul's house.

Buenfil previously appeared in Marisol, Triunfo del Amor, and Amor en Silencio.

Ana Layevska - Olga

Ana Layevska

Ana Layevska portrays Olga, Raùl's nosy neighbor who is curious to learn about his fate after Luciana and Cristina decided to cover up his death.

Layevska has over 60 credits, with roles in Dra. Lucía: Un Don Extraordinario, Yankee, and Welcome to Acapulco.

Martin Altomaro - Moi

Martin Altomaro

Martin Altomaro joins the cast of Welcome to the Family as Moi, the brother of Cristina's husband whom she describes as the "glue that holds [her] family together."

Cristina describes him as a "useless, pacifist pothead," not knowing that he is secretly in love with her.

Altomaro has credits in La Posada, Pole Dance, and Daughter from Another Mother.

Carla Adell - Ines

Carla Adell

Ines is Luciana's attractive daughter who has shown an interest in Raùl's final will.

After locking Luciana inside her room (who initially doesn't want to forge the will), Ines takes part in a plan to convince the paramedics that Raul is alive so that they can modify the will.

Adell can also be seen in Viral, Ella Camina Sola, and While the Wolf's Away.

Ricardo Selmen - Jorge

Ricardo Selmen

Ricardo Selmen portrays Jorge, Cristina's eldest son in Welcome to the Family.

Jorge plays a pivotal role in helping convince Luciana to modify Raul's will so that she can get something in return.

Selmen's notable credits include Esta Historia me Suena and Familia.

Alondra Garcia - Jana

Alondra Garcia

Alondra Garcia stars as Jana, Cristina's youngest daughter who loves to pretend to be tough, but a total sweetheart on the inside.

According to her mother, she keeps everyone in the house on a short leash because she has a "terrible temper."

Welcome to the Family is Garcia's only major acting credit.

Santiago Colores - Toto

Santiago Colores

Toto (played by Santiago Colores) is Cristina's middle son who is witty and deeply committed to social justice.

His one weakness, though, is thinking he's smarter than everyone else.

Colores also starred in El Gallo de Oro, Pedro Paramo, and Tengo que morir todas las noches.

Arturo Beristain - Raùl Ruiz

Arturo Beristain

Arturo Beristain portrays Raùl, the patriarch of the Ruiz family and Cristina's estranged father.

He is a wealthy man who tries his best to maintain his high-profile status and good reputation among his business partners.

He doesn't love Cristina and he doesn't even know his grandkids. He is an obnoxious rich man who only cares for himself.

Beristain is best known for appearing in The Castle of Purity, The Attempt Dosier, and El Angel de Aurora.

Gerardo Taracena - Alfonso Aldama

Gerardo Taracena

Gerardo Taracena plays Alfonso Aldama, the big bad of Welcome to the Family.

Aldama is a dangerous mobster who evicts Cristina's family out of their house.

Taracena's past major credits include Apocalypto, Sin Nombre, and Get the Gringo.

Marco Antonio Aguirre - Borges

Marco Antonio Aguirre

Marco Antonio Aguirre's Borges is one of the ruthless enforcers of the mafia who invades Cristina's house in Welcome to the Family Episode 1.

Aguirre's notable credits include Sin Nombre, Gringo, and Women in Blue.

Hernan Del Riego - Rolando Martinez

Hernan Del Riego

Hernan Del Riego is featured in a prominent role in Welcome to the Family as Rolando Martinez.

Rolando is a too-good-to-be-true lawyer who is hired by Luciana to modify Raul's will. However, Cristina doesn't think that Rolando will be able to pull it off.

Del Riego has credits in Juana Ines, Cantinflas, and An Unknown Enemy.

Ana Ortizharo - Majo

Ana Ortizharo

Ana Ortizharo joins the cast of Welcome to the Family as Majo, Toto's long-distance girlfriend.

Ortizharo can be seen in Almost Paradise, Loteria del Crimen, and Dark Forces.

Erick Elias - Horacio

Erick Elias

Erick Elias makes his Welcome to the Family debut in Episode 2 as Horacio.

Horacio is an investigative officer from the Federal State of Mexico and a former friend of Cristina's who was in love with her in the past.

Elias has over 35 credits to his name, with roles in Sisters' Feud, Betty en NY, and Días Mejores.

The actor is also part of the cast of Netflix's The Accident.

Ada Dorantes - Madre Superiora

Ada Dorantes

Ada Dorantes appears as the Mother Superior of the school of Cristina's eldest son, Jorge. While she may be strict at first, she genuinely cares for Jorge.

Dorantes also starred in Non Negotiable, Dark Desire, and Luis Miguel: The Series.

Lucia Barrera - Teresita

Lucia Barrera

Teresita is the housemaid of Raul Ruiz and Luciana. The character is played on-screen by Lucia Barrera.

She eventually gets fired by Ines to help cover up Raul's death in Welcome to the Family Episode 1.

Welcome to the Family is Barrera's only major acting credit.

All episodes of Welcome to the Family are streaming on Netflix.