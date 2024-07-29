Elite Season 8 Cast, Characters, and Actors

Elite is back on Netflix for Season 8, with a huge cast of characters bringing plenty of teen drama to the small screen.

Filled with scandals, mystery, and even murder, Elite highlights the wild world of Spain's most prestigious private high school, Las Encinas. However, the action largely avoids the classroom; the show focuses on students sleeping together and diving into sometimes overly complicated murder mystery stories.

Season 8 sees a new pair of siblings arrive as fans learn of their alliance with the school's alumni association. This causes even more trouble as the school faces another crisis.

Elite Season 8 debuted on Netflix on July 26.

Every Character & Actor in Elite Season 8

Omar Ayuso - Omar

Omar Ayuso

Omar Ayuso has been a regular on Elite since Season 1, portraying Omar Shanaa.

Struggling with his sexuality as a gay man in his early years on the show, he's experienced his fair share of drama across all eight seasons. Learning how to stand up for himself during that time, Season 8 puts him in even more uncomfortable situations as a new group of kids and mysteries arrive at Las Encinas.

Ayuso's previous work can be seen in Matar a la Madre, Los Farad, and Les Paradis de Diane.

Valentina Zenere - Isadora

Valentina Zenere

Introduced in Elite Season 5, Valentina Zenere joins the cast as Isadora Goldstein, a wealthy DJ and a popular young woman.

Forming fake relationships along with real ones, she is the victim of rape in Season 5 and deals with panic attacks in the time after that event. She also has trouble in her own family, as her father is arrested at the end of Season 7.

Zenere's most notable work is in Cable Girls, Soy Luna, and Aliados.

André LaMoglia - Iván

André LaMoglia

André LaMoglia joined the Elite cast in Season 5 as Iván Cruz Carvalho, the son of famous football player Cruz and his wife Carmen.

Iván gets hit by a car and falls into a coma in Season 6 as he tries to develop his relationship with his boyfriend, who leaves him until he wakes up from the coma. Most recently, he took an excursion to South Africa at the end of Season 7 for a cultural exchange.

Other credits on LaMoglia's resume include The Traitor, Bia, and Juacas.

Carmen Arrufat - Sara

Carmen Arrufat

Carmen Arrufat enters the fray as Sara, a popular influencer, in Season 6.

She is responsible for hitting Iván with a car but keeps that a secret and blames the incident on drugs, as someone else was under the influence in the car during the crash. Following her breakup with her toxic boyfriend, Raúl, at the end of Season 7, she carries the weight of Raúl's murder into Season 8.

Fans can see Arrufat's past performances in The Innocence, Todos mienten, and HIT.

Ander Puig - Nico

Ander Puig

Ander Puig takes on a challenging role as Nicolás Fernández de Velasco Viveros, better known to fans as Nico, starting in Season 6.

Nico is a transgender male student who eventually has gender affirmation surgery and legally changes his name, causing problems with his friends and loved ones. He also dives into a relationship with Sonia, which continues in Season 7, even while having an affair with Chloe.

Puig's work can be seen in Ser o no ser, Alive and Kicking, and Alguna pregunta més?.

Al Saidi Nadia - Sonia

Al Saidi Nadia

Al Saidi Nadia plays Sonia, who dates Nico for a time and becomes friendly with other students.

Initially joining the show in its earliest days, she returns to Season 8 after spending time in New York, leaving many of her colleagues in flux upon her return.

Fans can see Al Saidi's work in La caza. Monteperdido, Cómo mandarlo todo a la mierda, and Laura y el misterio del asesino inesperado.

Fernando Líndez - Joel

Fernando Líndez

Fernando Líndez only recently joined the Elite cast as Joel, taking on the role for Season 7.

He has a short-lived relationship with Omar before they break up in Season 7, and he has an affair with Iván as well. However, Season 8 puts his fate in serious jeopardy.

Líndez is recognizable for his past work in Skam España, Escándalo, relato de una obsesión, and Aitana: Nada sale mal.

Mirela Balić - Chloe

Mirela Balić

Mirela Balić takes on her second season of work in Elite as Chloe after her initial introduction in Season 7.

Attractive and manipulative, Chloe has no qualms about going for whatever and whoever she wants. She had a close relationship with Eric before becoming Raul's girlfriend, which has a huge effect on her after Raul's death.

Fans can see Balić's work in other projects like Mala influencia, Tú también lo harías, and Code Name Emperor.

Gleb Abrosimov - Eric

Gleb Abrosimov

Returning from Season 7 is Gleb Abrosimov as Eric, a bipolar student at Las Encinas.

He has a family tie thanks to Nico, his cousin, who goes to live with him and his family. Later in the season, he also dives into a three-way affair with both Chloe and Rocío.

Elite is Abrosimov's only major TV or movie credit.

Iván Mendes - Dalmar

Iván Mendes

After making a guest appearance in Season 6, Iván Mendes returns to Elite in both Seasons 7 and 8 as Dalmar.

Dalmar is a housemate and friend of both Joel and Omar, and he works as a delivery boy. He is also notable for being the only one to see Carmen murder Raúl.

Mendes is recognizable for his work in Sara's Notebook, Dos Vidas, and Adu.

Ane Rot - Emilia Krawietz

Ane Rot

Ane Rot debuts in Elite Season 8 as the influential newcomer Emilia Krawietz.

Emilia comes into the halls of Las Encinas for the first time alongside her brother, and she quickly causes new drama as she embraces her first interactions with the student body.

Rot is best known for her roles in Killer Book Club, Por los pelos, una historia de autoestima, and Mickey Mouse Squad.

Nuno Gallego - Héctor Krawietz

Nuno Gallego

Joining Emilia at Las Encinas will be Nuno Gallego as Héctor Krawietz, her brother and closest confidante.

Gallego is slowly building his resume with projects like Gangs of Galicia and UPA Next.

Godeliv Van Den Brandt - Virginia

Godeliv Van Den Brandt

Godeliv Van Den Brandt returns for her minor supporting role as Virginia, having only been utilized for three or four episodes per season since her debut in Season 6.

Fans can watch for Van Den Brandt in Sky Rojo, Madrid Noir, and Daniela Forever.

Mina El Hammani - Nadia

Mina El Hammani

For the first time in years, Mina El Hammani returns to the Elite cast as Nadia Shanaa, who is part of Season 8 after first playing a role from Seasons 1 to 4.

Originally a transfer student, her Palestinian heritage caused some problems at Las Encinas, forcing her to assimilate into her school's culture. She also gained independence from her parents as she meshed with her classmates, eventually going to school in New York before her return in Season 8.

El Hammani can also be seen in El Príncipe, Treinta Segundos, and The Boarding School: Las Cumbres.

Maribel Verdú - Carmen

Maribel Verdú

Maribel Verdú is first introduced in Elite Season 7 as Carmen Sliva, whose children are Chloe and Iván.

She is revealed to be the one behind Raúl's murder in Season 7 as she pushes him off a balcony after he tries to assault Chloe. This has major ramifications heading into Season 8.

Verdu has a few major American credits on her resume, including the role of Barry Allen's mother, Nora, in 2023's The Flash. She is also in Pan's Labyrinth, And Your Mother Too, and Blancanieves.

Leonardo Sbaragalia - Martín

Leonardo Sbaragalia

Leonardo Sbaragalia first appears in Season 7 as Martín, Isadora's father and a powerful, influential crime lord.

He hopes to pass that power on to his daughter, although he is eventually arrested after Isadora tricks him into confessing his crimes on a hidden microphone.

Fans can watch Sbaragalia's prior work in Pain and Glory, The Silence of the Sky, and Wild Tales.

María Ordóñez - Luena

María Ordóñez

María Ordóñez returns to the Elite cast as Luena after starring in four episodes of Season 7 and making four more appearances in Season 8.

The actress has also appeared in Arde Madrid, Sin identidad, and La que se avecina.

Mario Ermito - Pier

Mario Ermito

Another newcomer to the Elite family is Mario Ermito's Pier, who has a trio of credits in episodes from Season 8.

Fans can watch Ermito's work in Don Matteo, Detective per caso, and A Perfect Story.

Alexandra Pino - Guillermina

Alexandra Pino

Alexandra Pino becomes the latest in a round of new stars to join the cast for Season 8, portraying the character Guillermina.

She previously starred in projects like Caronte, Twin Flame, and Águila Roja.

Alejandro Albarracín - Luis

Alejandro Albarracín

Alejandro Albarracín embraces one of the adult roles in Elite as Luis, a detective who has supervised Las Encinas since the beginning of Season 7.

He also arrests Isadora's father and Rocío's mother at the end of that Season and continues to look for more nefarious activity in the series' final episodes.

Albarracín is recognizable for his work in Rocío, casi madre, Gavilanes, and Los hombres de Paco.

Luz Cipriota - Roberta

Luz Cipriota

Luz Cipriota returns to Elite for a pair of episodes in Season 8, with most of her work on the series coming previously in Season 7 as Roberta.

Outside of Elite, she can be seen in Still Life, Soy Luna, and I'm Going to Have a Good Time.

Elite Season 8 is streaming on Netflix.

