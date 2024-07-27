Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam puts pop-star maker and known con man Lou Pearlman in the spotlight as the new docuseries unearths his origin, career, and downfall.

The latest three-part Netflix docuseries unpacks Pearlman's early days as the manager of some of the world's hit boy bands and how his complex financial scheme led to his impending downfall.

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam features interviews from Pearlman's friends and colleagues as well as the high-profile members of the boy bands he managed in the past.

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam premiered on Netflix on July 24.

Every Main Subject & Interviewee in Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam

Lou Pearlman

Lou Pearlman

Lou Pearlman is at the center of the controversy in Netflix's Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam.

Pearlman is responsible for spearheading the launch of notable boy bands, such as NSYNC and Backstreet Boys. He is also known for being involved in several Ponzi schemes in the history of the United States.

It was revealed that Pearlman was sued for misrepresentation and fraud by the musical groups he managed.

He was also sued by his defense lawyer, Cheney Mason, for failing to give him compensation for her services, with the controversial music manager having claimed that he did not have any funds.

It was eventually unveiled that he had been involved in one of the longest-running Ponzi schemes in the U.S., ultimately leading to him being charged with conspiracy, money laundering, and creating false claims in a bankruptcy.

After being sentenced to 25 years in federal prison in 2007, Pearlman died in 2016 at the age of 62.

AJ McLean

AJ McLean

Instagram: @aj_mclean

AJ McLean is one of the original members of the Backstreet Boys who opened up about Lou Pearlman's involvement with the group.

McLean talked about the Backstreet Boys' early days, learning the entertainment industry's complexities, and what it is like being famous.

Howie Dorough

Howie Dorough

Instagram: @howie_dorough

Backstreet Boys member Howie Dorough chimed in the conversation about Lou Pearlman in Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam.

Dorough described his former manager as a good salesman and a mastermind in showing the world how he can take almost anybody and turn them into successful groups.

Despite the controversies centered around Pearlman, Dorough admitted that there is still a part of him that is grateful for what his former manager did to his career.

Nick Carter

Nick Carter

Nick Carter, another original Backstreet Boys member, appeared in Episode 1 via archived footage where he talked about the formation of the group while also noting Lou Pearlman's involvement.

Kevin Richardson

Kevin Richardson

Kevin Richardson also appears in the Netflix docuseries via archived footage.

The original Backstreet Boys member shared details about his initial job as a Disneyland employee, his first time singing with his fellow members and how it immediately clicked, and recruiting his cousin to be the final piece of the boy band puzzle.

Brian Littrell

Brian Littrell

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam revealed that Brian Littrell was the last member to join the Backstreet Boys before their eventual debut. He is also Kevin Richardson's cousin.

Littrell's inclusion worked wonders since his vocal prowess is what the Backstreet Boys needed then to succeed as a group.

Melissa Moylan

Melissa Moylan

Melissa Moylan is part of the cast of interviewees in Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam.

Moylan was Lou Pearlman's artist representative, and they worked together for 14 years.

She also opened up about keeping her mouth shut about NSYNC's launch, describing the group as a "very hush-hush project" while the Backstreet Boys was in Germany:

"NSYNC was a very hush-hush project. Nobody was supposed to talk about this band that was being put together while [the] Backstreet Boys was in Germany. I kept my mouth shut. I was very loyal."

Marc Piacenza

Marc Piacenza

Marc Piacenza is one of Lou Pearlman's childhood friends who took the time to share the story of their early days growing up and how their friendship evolved from just being friends to brothers.

Piacenza pointed out that his friend has been always a dreamer.

Piacenza also reflected on the death of his colleague, Frankie Vazquez Jr., and he even admitted that he pinned the blame on Lou for his friend's suicide.

Jerry Rosen

Jerry Rosen

One of Lou's close friends and eventual investors is Jerry Rosen.

Rosen shared that he willingly made the decision to help Lou Pearlman achieve his dream, and it all began with helping his friend find investors for his new business venture in the music industry.

Julia Vasquez

Julia Vasquez

Julia Vasquez, Frankie's mother, joins the conversation in Episode 1 of Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam. Frankie is one of Lou's investors.

At the time when Lou was finding investors for his company's transition into the music business, Frankie urged Julia to invest her life savings.

Unfortunately, it led to a time when Frankie struggled to get the investments back, leading to his tragic suicide.

Chris Kirkpatrick

Chris Kirkpatrick

Instagram: @iamckirkpatrick

NSYNC original member Chris Kirkpatrick shared stories about his humble beginnings before landing his big break at the famous boy band.

Kirkpatrick revealed in the docuseries that Lou Pearlman wanted to keep 'NSYNC a secret during the group's early days, with the manager reminding them to "keep it on the down-low:"

"In the beginning, Lou [Pearlman] would always ask me to keep it on the down-low. It was always, ‘Don’t forget. I don’t want you telling, you know, people about this.’"

Erik-Michael Estrada

Erik-Michael Estrada

Instagram: @iamerikestrada

O-Town's Erik-Michael Estrada pointed out that there was "massive concern" from his peers at the time during the height of the legal proceedings with Backstreet Boys and 'NSYNC.

Despite that, Estrada decided to move forward since he believed that being in a boy band was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Patrick King

Patrick King

Patrick King from the boy band Natural is part of the cast of interviewees of the docuseries.

King revealed in Dirty Pop that he lived alongside Lou Pearlman for seven years because he needed a place to leave his things behind while on tour:

“I had a conversation with Lou about it, and he was just like, ‘Throw your stuff in my house while you’re gone, and you don’t pay rent. Then you can figure it out later.’ I came back. I stayed there, and you know, that was that. I lived with Lou for seven years.”

Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson

Instagram: @silkybeats

Michael Johnson, the former drummer of Natural, shared details on how Lou Pearlman started a blimp rental company and how nearly every blimp that he owns crashed.

Johnson revealed that the crashing blimps were not a coincidence since he described it as an "insurance scheme" where the proceeds were used to bankroll the launch of the Backstreet Boys and 'NSYNC.

Johnson also serves as an executive producer of Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam.

Tammie Hilton

Tammie Hilton

Tammie Hilton is a nurse whom Lou Pearlman introduced as his girlfriend even if they are not officially together.

Hilton reflected on the uncomfortable situation, noting that Pearlman was just "trying to force himself to be in some kind of boyfriend-girlfriend-type relationship."

Cheney Mason

Cheney Mason

Cheney Mason is Lou's high-profile defense attorney who sued Lou Pearlman for fraud after failing to give his percentage for the settlement money amounting to $15 million that was supposed to be his payment for his services.

Scott Skinner

Scott Skinner

Scott Skinner is the FBI special agent who helped Cheney Mason with his legal problems against Lou Pearlman.

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam is now streaming on Netflix.

Read more about other documentaries:

Brats Hulu Documentary Cast & Actors (Photos)

How to Rob a Bank Netflix 2024 Cast: Meet the People In Documentary Movie (Photos)

Ren Faire HBO Cast: Meet the Real People In New Documentary (Photos)