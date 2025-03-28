Netflix's Gold and Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure brings together a group of real-life treasure hunters as they share stories about their pursuit of a hidden treasure.

The three-episode docuseries chronicles the journeys of treasure hunters worldwide as they try their luck in finding Forrest Fenn's long-lost treasure worth $3,000,000.

Gold and Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure premiered on Netflix on March 27.

Netflix's Gold & Greed: Hunt for Fenn's Treasure Documentary Cast Guide

Forrest Fenn

Forrest Fenn

At the center of the mystery of the hidden treasure is Forrest Fenn.

It turns out that Forrest hid a treasure chest full of gold worth $3,000,000 and hid it somewhere in the Rocky Mountains north of Santa Fe.

His memoir includes a poem full of clues that can help the readers retrieve the hidden treasure.

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace joins the pool of interviewees in Gold & Greed. He works as a journalist for the New York Magazine.

He talked about Forrest Fenn and his background as a highly decorated Army pilot before ultimately becoming a noted art dealer in Santa Fe.

Wallace covered the infamous treasure hunt, how it affected Forrest Fenn, and the whys and hows of the whole experience.

Dorothy Massey

Dorothy Massey

Dorothy Massey is the 86-year-old bookstore owner of Collected Works in Santa Fe who talks about Forrest’s book/memoir.

In her interview, she said a treasure hunt is "a great way of marketing a book," claiming that it is a unique way of attracting buyers.

Cynthia Meachum

Cynthia Meachum

As a huge fan of Forrest Fenn and a full-time treasure hunter, Cynthia managed to forge a strong bond with Fenn.

She revealed that she had an incredible experience in trying to find Fenn’s treasure chest, pointing out that she never did it for the money. Instead, she did it for the adventure.

The Hursts

The Hursts

The Hurst family spent years searching for the infamous Forrest Fenn treasure chest.

Chris, the patriarch of the family, claimed, "Forrest wanted to do this for a purpose. He wanted to bless people like us."

The trio (a father and his two sons) did everything they could to find the treasure, and they even sold some of their assets to fund their adventure.

Justin Posey

Justin Posey

Justin Posey, another treasure hunter, described Forrest Fenn's treasure hunt as "a beacon of hope for so many people."

As a man who has many hobbies, seeking adventures has been Justin's way of life, mainly due to the influence of his grandfather who previously worked as a fish-and-game warden.

Justin's family supports his passion for adventures, with him even being named their resident treasure hunter.

Although he didn't manage to find Forrest Fenn's hidden treasure, Justin was inspired by his journey.

In fact, he even claimed that he hid his own treasure, and there are clues sprinkled throughout Gold and Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure on how to find it.

Lou Boyer

Lou Boyer

As an airline pilot, Lou Boyer believes that he is more than equipped to find Forrest Fenn's treasure due to his experience in navigation and problem-solving skills.

He sees Fenn's treasure hunt as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and he is joined by his family in his quest to find the hidden stash of gold somewhere in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

Lou cherished every moment of the treasure hunt since he was able to spend valuable and quality time with his family during the adventure.

Sherri Boyer

Sherri Boyer

Sherri Boyer is more than just a treasure hunter. She is a beauty and health influencer who is married to Lou Boyer.

Throughout her husband's treasure-hunting journey, Sherri says that she didn't doubt him one bit, which is why she agreed to join him in his adventure.

Shiloh Old

Shiloh Old

Shiloh Old is a prominent addition to Gold and Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure since he is Forrest Fenn's grandson.

He shared valuable insight about Forrest's legacy and how the treasure hunt impacted their family over the years.

He also revealed how they receive an overwhelming amount of death threats from treasure hunters and reward seekers desperate to find the hidden treasure.

Zoe Old

Zoe Old

Zoe Old is Shiloh's mother and Forrest Fenn's daughter, who shared her experience about being put into protective custody due to the danger of the threats from people seeking clues about the hidden treasure.

She was scared of the fact that unknown treasure hunters just show up randomly at their house looking for fortune. At one point, a random man even held her at gunpoint in their driveway while looking for clues about the treasure.

In the present day, Zoe wants nothing more than to live a normal life and be away from the spotlight.

Pete Kassetas

Pete Kassetas

Pete Kassetas is part of the cast of interviewees in Gold & Greed Episode 2.

He is the former police chief of New Mexico, who shares his experience with the treasure hunters and the searchers.

Pete even claimed that he wanted to stop wasting resources in finding missing treasure hunters. According to him, "The Forrest Fenn treasure hunt was stupid and the treasure should be pulled."

