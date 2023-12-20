The hunt for Oak Island's treasure is underway as 19 new cast members enter a new adventure in the History Channel's The Curse of Oak Island Season 11.

The 2023 edition of Curse of Oak Island continues the treasure-hunting exploits of Rick and Marty Lagina alongside a crew of experts and researchers to uncover what lies underneath the titular island in Nova Scotia.

Season 11 made its debut on the History Channel on November 7.

Every Main Cast Member of The Curse of Oak Island Season 11

Rick Lagina

After retiring as a postal worker, Rick Lagina spearheaded the treasure hunt centered around the Oak Island money pit.

Rick has been on the Oak Island treasure-hunting adventure alongside his brother since 2014. While some believe they are doing a hoax, many have seen their work and claim they could be real treasure hunters.

In Season 11, Rick believes that this is the season where they will truly find the secrets of Oak Island. Based on that belief, the thrill-seeking adventurer is ready to go all out to achieve the ultimate goal.

Marty Lagina

Rick's brother, Marty Lagina, has been his partner-in-crime and support system in the quest to find the treasure of Oak Island.

Aside from being a treasure hunter, Marty is also a successful businessman, engineer, and vintner. His triumph in his field led to the two brothers owning most of Oak Island.

Craig Tester

Craig Tester, Marty Lagina's business partner and former college roommate, joins the 2023 edition of The Curse of Oak Island.

As an engineer, Craig helps the Lagina brothers in more ways than one, such as diving deep into research, scouting locations, and planning excavations on the island.

Jack Begley

Jack Begley is part of the long list of adventure seekers in The Curse of Oak Island. He is also a producer of the reality series and one of its founding members.

Begley takes on some of the difficult tasks on the field, such as exploring an unknown swamp or leading an excavation crew in a difficult area.

Billy Gerhardt

Lunenberg native Billy Gerhardt is back to join the Lagina brothers in The Curse of Oak Island Season 11.

Gerhardt plays a major role in terms of supplies, giving the cast and crew the equipment they need whether it is for excavation or searching through difficult areas like forests or swamps.

Steve Guptill

Steve Guptill is another cast member of 2023's The Curse of Oak Island.

Guptill is a land surveyor who frequently collaborates with Billy Gerhardt for the different missions of the team.

Tony Sampson

The Curse of Oak Island Season 11 is taking treasure hunting to the next level since it features a unique aquatic expedition off the coast of the titular Island.

Expert diver Tony Sampson spearheads the mission alongside underwater imaging veteran Ken Deboer.

In Episode 1, the team's diving expedition leads to them finding a bunch of wood, pottery bits, and a mysterious circular artifact.

Gary Drayton

Gary Drayton is a metal detection expert who immediately impacted Season 11 Episode 1.

Drayton is able to find four coins from three different countries, much to the delight of the Lagina brothers.

Laird Niven

An expedition wouldn't be complete without longtime The Curse of Oak Island cast member Laird Niven.

Niven is the show's leading archeologist, spearheading several expeditions in Oak Island.

Jamie Kouba

Jamie Kouba joins the Season 11 cast as one of the archaeologists working alongside Laird Niven in The Curse of Oak Island.

Kouba is a proud alumna of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

In an interview with CBS News Pittsburgh, Kouba shared that her "biggest hope" is for the Oak Island team to ultimately find the "incredible treasure:"

"My biggest hope is that they find this incredible treasure that they've been looking for. Whether it is esoteric or actual gold or literature, or whatever it is, I hope that they find it."

Fiona Steele

Joining Laird Niven and Jamie Kouba is Fiona Steele, another archeologist who joins the Oak Island expedition team.

While searching for a foundational wall and investigating rocks, Steele and Kouba managed to find red earthenware in Episode 1.

Red earthenware, or redware, is a type of pottery used in Europe and America between the 17th and 18th centuries.

Emma Culligan

Emma Culligan

Emma Culligan is an archaeometallurgist in Laird Niven's group of scientific experts in Season 11.

In Episode 1, Culligan performs a CT scan for the metal object encased in hard earth that the team uncovered at Lot 5.

Terry Matheson

Terry Matheson is an Oak Island native and a geologist who spearheads the team's sonic drilling operations.

Season 11's debut highlighted the show's first sonic drilling operation in the "garden shaft" led by Matheson.

Sandy Campbell

The Curse of Oak Island's Sandy Campbell is a numismatist, a coin collector.

Campbell joins the team to help them uncover the origins of the coins unearthed on the island.

Charles Barkhouse

Charles Barkhouse is one of Oak Island's historians and a founding cast member of the hit reality series from the History Channel. Barkhouse is also a high-ranking freemason.

In Episode 1, Barkhouse gives the team a lesson about the borehole they found, which is dubbed B.5N-13. The historian claims that the borehole could potentially be near the original money pit of the island.

Scott Barlow

Scott Barlow works alongside Charles Barkhouse in helping the Lagina Brothers find out the truth behind the titular island.

Barlow and Barkhouse are also partners in establishing Oak Island Tours Inc.

Doug Crowell

Another Oak Island historian is Doug Crowell.

Aside from his role in the 2023 series, Crowell's main occupation is at the Centre of Geographic Sciences in Lawrencetown, Nova Scotia.

Danny Hennigar

Danny Hennigar is part of the veteran historian group of The Curse of Oak Island Season 11.

While he's not helping the team uncover the money pit, he works as the curator of the Oak Island Museum.

Dan Henskee

Rounding out the historian group is Dan Henskee.

Henskee is a notable group member since he is one of the few locals-turned-treasure-hunters who had dedicated his life and career to trying to find the titular island's money pit.

The Curse of Oak Island is available to watch on the History Channel.