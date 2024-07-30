Who Is Frankie Vazquez Jr.? Lou Pearlman Connections Explained After Dirty Pop Netflix Release

Netflix drew attention to the crimes of music manager and scam artist Lou Pearlman in the three-part documentary series Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam.

Before he died in federal custody in 2016, Pearlman ran one of the largest Ponzi schemes in U.S. history.

He reportedly accrued over $300 million in debt before admitting to conspiracy, money laundering, and making false statements during bankruptcy proceedings.

Frankie Vazquez Jr.'s Connections to Lou Pearlman Explained

Lou Pearlman

Frankie Vazquez Jr. was the Vice President of Operations of Trans Continental Airlines, an airline charter company run by his friend Lou Pearlman. The twist comes as Trans Continental Airlines was a fictitious company started by Pearlman that existed only on paper to attract investors.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Vazquez died in November 2006 of carbon monoxide poisoning after suffocating in his car in his closed garage, pointing toward an apparent suicide. WFXG reported that even Pearlman's friends hold him accountable for Vazquez's suicide and death.

During the Dirty Pop documentary (via Screenrant), it was revealed Vasquez behaved strangely in the weeks leading up to his suicide. He had reportedly exhibited crazed and delirious behavior in his final weeks, with an argument with Pearlman taking place shortly before his suicide.

Among the investors in Pearlman's scheme was Vasquez's mother, leading to his unfruitful attempts to recover her money. Having seen the company he worked for spiral out of control and steal millions, Vasquez was unable to live with the guilt.

While Pearlman was seemingly unfazed by the loss of his friend, he supposedly convinced himself he was murdered, which was not the case.

Dirty Pop is streaming now on Netflix.