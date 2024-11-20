Zombieverse Season 2 Cast: Meet the Real People (Photos)

Zombieverse Season 2 (aka Zombieverse: New Blood) introduces a plethora of new Korean talent, such as Cho Saeho, Taeyeon, Code Kunst, and Yook Sung Jae.

The Netflix comedy reality game show follows a group of celebrities who act as survivors of a zombie-infested South Korea. Real-life scare actors play the zombies in the series, and the survivors must work together to survive and find a cure before succumbing to the apocalypse.

Zombieverse Season 2 premiered on Netflix on November 19.

Every New & Returning Survivor in Zombieverse Season 2 Cast

New cast:

Taeyeon

Instagram: @taeyeon_ss

Girls Generation leader Taeyeon joins the star-studded cast of Zombieverse: New Blood.

This isn's Taeyeon's first time in joining a reality series since the veteran K-pop singer previously appeared in We Got Married and Begin Again. Aside from her passion for music, she is a mainstay of a South Korean variety show, Amazing Saturday, since 2020.

In Season 2, Taeyeon joins forces with the returning cast members to find a cure that will save humanity. It turns out that she ends up in Jeju island along with her manager, but they got separated after the zombies attack.

Defconn

Instagram: @thugdefconn

Another newcomer to the world of Zombieverse is Defconn, a hip hop artist who is ready to embrace the different challenges in Season 2 to overcome the zombie apocalypse.

Defconn is known for his work as a founding member of MBC's I Live Alone, a variety program highlighting different men who live alone in South Korea. He also has credits as a cast member of 2 Days & 1 Night.

Zombieverse Season 2, Episode 1 reveals that Defconn flew to Jeju island after learning about the outbreak, and it appears that he is adjusting quickly to the new environment after escaping the chaos in Seoul.

Cho Saeho

Instagram: @chosaeho

Cho Saeho is a veteran South Korean comedian who appeared as a cast member of various reality shows, such as Roommate, We Got Married, and Golvengers.

Saeho also served as the host of notable TV shows like Quiz from the Stars, Army Three, and My Friends are Smarter Than Me.

Cho Saeho appears in Zombieverse Season 2, Episode 1 as one of the survivors in the truck heading to Jeju island for sanctuary. The comedian was supposed to marry the love of his life before the zombie outbreak began, but it all went to chaos.

Yook Sung Jae

Instagram: @yook_can_do_it

Yook Sung Jae is a singer-songwriter known for being a member of the K-pop boy group, BtoB.

As an actor, he can be seen playing significant roles in several K-dramas, such as Plus Nine Boys, Reply 1994, The Golden Spoon, and Mystic Pop-up Bar.

In Season 2, Yook Sung Jae was forced out of Udo while fishing due to the growing zombie outbreak in South Korea. Despite that, he still did not believe the existence of zombies.

Code Kunst

Instagram: @code_kunst

Code Kunst is a music composer and producer who produced notable albums like Crumple, Muggles' Mansion, and People.

His real name is Jo Sung-woo, and his stage name "Code Kunst" means "the music I produced will become art" in German.

When the other survivors meet Code Kunst in Zombieverse Season 2, Episode 1, he can be seen busy making survival tools for the rest of the group in order to prepare for an unexpected zombie attack.

Kwon Eunbi

Instagram: @silver_rain.__

Kwon Eunbi, otherwise known as simply Eunbi, is a singer and actress known for irresistible charm and jolly personality. Her notable hits include "Door," "Glitch," and "Sabotage."

Eunbi makes a guest star appearance in Zombieverse Season 2, Episode 3 where she joins the other survivors in a retreat and pool party at a local club.

Amid the zombie apocalypse, Eunbi still manages to perform her song while the other survivors cheer her on.

Kim Seon Tae

Kim Seon Tae is a South Korean YouTuber and a reality TV star who previously appeared in prominent shows such as Bloody Game Season 3, Yoo Quiz on the Block Season 3, and Omniscient Interfering View.

In ZombieVerse Season 2, Kim Seon Tae plays a government official from Chungju City tasked to oversee the survivors in Jeju island. He was assigned to the location due to staff shortage brought about the zombie outbreak.

Andre Rush

Instagram: @realchefrush

Andre Rush was a former White House chef and a member of the U.S. Army who ended up in Jeju island amid the chaos of the zombie outbreak.

He was almost mistaken as a traitor, but the people realized that he could be useful which is why he ended up forced voluntary work alongside the other survivors.

Returning cast:

Ro Hong-chul

Ro Hong-chul is the main villain of Zombieverse Season 1, and he is out for revenge against his former groupmates as he is hellbent on wreaking havoc in the brand-new season.

While he was bitten by a zombie in Season 1, it was revealed that he is immune to the zombie bite, and his blood could be the key in saving the rest of humanity.

In Zombieverse Season 2, Episode 3, the government announced that there is a prize money for those individuals who will pinpoint the location of those with antibodies so that they can make a cure that will hopefully prevent the zombie apocalypse to spread.

The survivors decide to bring Hong-chul to the government for the cure, but they did not expect a last minute betrayal by the villain.

Ro Hong-chul is a veteran of reality shows, with him having appeared in I Live Alone, Infinite Challenge, and The Hungry and the Hairy.

Lee Si-young

Instagram: @leesiyoung38

Lee Si-young returns to be part of the cast of survivors of Zombieverse Season 2 after a strong showing in the series' debut season.

Si-young also showcases strong leadership skills which proved vital in surviving against the zombies and earning the trust of her teammates.

In Zombieverse Season 2, Episode 2, the survivors meet Lee Si-young and Dex while they are taking refuge in the latter's lodge.

Si-young's notable credits include The Kingdom of the Winds, Boys Over Flowers, and We Got Married.

DinDin

Instagram: @dindinem

DinDin is one of the survivors of Zombieverse Season 1 who managed to end up in the safe haven in Jeju Island.

He left a strong impression in Season 1 after showcasing his leadership skills and quick thinking during dangerous situations.

DinDin is a rapper and actor best known for his appearances in Real Men Season 2, Battle Trip, and Queen of Mystery 2.

Dex

Instagram: @dex_xeb

Dex is a former special forces officer who used his tactical expertise to survive and help his teammates in Zombieverse Season 1.

One of his memorable scenes from the previous season was jumping into freezing water to rescue Lee Si-young and Yiombi Patricia.

In Season 2, Dex utilized his skills as a drill instructor to help the rest cross the stream in Jeju island by using a cable before the zombies can get to them.

Dex is known for his appearances in Single's Inferno, Fresh Off the Sea, and Adventure by Accident.

Yiombi Patricia

Instagram: @ypatricianta

Another returning Zombieverse Season 1 cast member is Yiombi Patricia, a YouTuber based in South Korea.

She left a mark in Season 1 after making decisive actions that are sometimes risky yet managed to help her and her team get out of messy situations.

Patricia returns in Zombieverse Season 2, Episode 2 when she joined the rest of the new survivors as they fight off a horde of zombies.

Tsuki

Joining DinDin after Season 1's chaotic end is Tsuki, and they both end up in Jeju Island where they meet the new batch of survivors in Zombieverse Season 2.

Tsuki is a loyal team member whose courage and wit were tested in Season 1. After managing to outsmart the zombies in Season 1, she is willing to do everything again to make sure her new group survives another wave of flesh-eating monsters.

In the real world, Tsuki is a member of the famous K-pop girl group, Billie. Her other credits include appearances in Show Champion and Cafe Clinic.

Zombieverse Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.

