Hellbound Season 2 introduces Kim Sung-cheol as the new actor who plays Jeong Ji-su, replacing Yoo Ah-in after he was dropped from the sophomore season due to a drug use scandal in 2023.

The hit Netflix supernatural K-drama series brings back a lot of characters from Season 1 as it continues its unusual premise of divine deaths happening in front of the public eye.

Aside from the storyline centered around divine interventions, Season 2 showcases more of the political drama as the Arrowheads have taken over a dystopian future set in South Korea.

Hellbound Season 2 premiered on Netflix on October 25.

Every Main Cast Member of Hellbound Season 2

Kim Sung-cheol - Jung Jinsu

Kim Sung-cheol

Kim Sung-cheol makes his Hellbound debut in Season 2 as Jung Jinsu, the one who started the New Truth.

In the past, Jinsu received a decree that he was hellbound, which was the sole reason why he established New Truth in the first place.

Members of the New Truth see Jinsu as the messiah, the person who God chose to help humans make amends for their wrongdoings before it is too late.

The cult-like organization made the public realize that executions are divine interventions where God is sending demons to punish sinners on Earth.

Jinsu ended up dying in Season 1 during the day of his execution.

Hellbound Season 2 sees Jinsu's body putting itself back together again after Hee-Jeong tries to burn him for good.

A newly revived Jinsu has also been seeing visions of Executors and he wants to save Park Jeong-ja from the Arrowheads before it is too late.

Kim Sung-cheol replaced Yoo Ah-in in Hellbound Season 2 after the actor was indicted in drug charges in October 2023. This came after Yoo Ah-in's scenes from Goodbye Earth were also removed by Netflix due to the controversy.

Sung-cheol is known for his roles in Prison Playbook, The Night Owl, and The Battle of Jangsari.

Kim Hyun-joo - Min Hyejin

Kim Hyun-joo

Kim Hyun-joo returns as Min Hyejin, Park Jung-ja's compassionate lawyer from Season 1 who decides to adopt her baby after her sacrifice in the Season 1 finale.

Hyejin suffered a lot in Hellbound Season 1, mostly due to her involvement with the New Truth. After being presumed dead, Hyejin reemerged in the season's penultimate episode to reveal that she started a new organization named Sodo that was secretly fighting the New Truth.

In Season 2, Hyejin continues her efforts to help people fight New Truth while also becoming the mother of Toughie (aka Park Jung-ja's baby who received the decree in Season 1, but ultimately survived).

Hyun-joo's most recognizable role is playing Hwang Jung-won in 54 episodes of Banjjak Banjjak Bitnaneun.

The Korean actress also starred in Trolley, I Have a Lover, and Undercover.

Moon So-ri - Lee Sugyeong

Moon So-ri

Moon So-ri stars as Lee Sugyeong, a government official who is dedicated to saving the world from demons by utilizing the war between the Sodo and the New Truth to her advantage.

So-ri previously appeared in Queenmaker, The Handmaiden, and The School Nurse Files.

Im Seong-jae - Cheon Sehyeong

Im Seong-jae

Im Seong-jae plays Cheon Sehyeong, a man reeling from the death of his wife who blindly followed the New Truth's testament in Season 1.

Sehyeong is a member of Sodo and he wants to change the world in Season 2. He also becomes a close ally of Jinsu, without knowing the executors are actually inside his newfound friend.

Seong-jae has credits in Target, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and Mubing.

Kim Shin-rock - Park Jungja

Kim Shin-rock

Kim Shin-rock is part of Season 2's cast as Park Jungja.

Jungja already died in Season 1 after being killed by the demons, thanks to the decree that she received. However, the Season 1 finale revealed that she was mysteriously revived by an unknown force.

Hellbound Season 2 reveals that Jungja is being held captive by the New Truth. Secretary Lee wants to turn Jungja into the world's new messiah in order to denounce the Arrowheads.

Shin-rock is known for her roles in Beoning, Mubing, and Bangbeob.

Yang Ik-june - Jin Kyunghun

Yang Ik-june

Jin Kyunghun (played by Yang Ik-june) is a detective who confronted Jinsu right before his death in Season 1.

In Season 2, Kyunghun is looking after his daughter who has cancer. He also awaits the resurrection of the New Truth's chairman.

Ik-june's notable credits include Ddongpari, Tujeni, and Intimate Enemies.

Lee Re - Jin Heejung

Lee Re

Lee Re joins the cast of Hellbound Season 2 as Jin Heejung, Jin Kyunghun's daughter who is suffering from cancer.

Lee Re previously appeared as Jooni in the Train to Busan sequel, Peninsula. The actress can also be seen in Hope, Hometown, and Start-Up.

Moon Geun-young - Miss Sunshine

Moon Geun-young

Moon Geun-young stars as Miss Sunshine in Hellbound Season 2.

A member of the Arrowheads who hosts events designed to try and save sinners who received the decree from the executioners.

Geun-young has credits in Catch the Ghost, Antooraji, and Maeul: Achiaraui Bimil.

Lee Dong-hee - Chairman Kim Jeong-chil

Lee Dong-hee

Lee Dong-hee brings Chairman Kim Jeong-chil to life in Hellbound Season 2.

Jeong-chil is the New Truth's new leader who is in an alliance with Secretary Lee of the Korean government. Unbeknownst to him, the secretary is secretly plotting against him.

Dong-hee's past credits include The Night Owl, Alienoid, and Mobeomtaksi.

Cho Dong-in - Pinwheel

Cho Dong-in

Cho Dong-in plays a violent Arrowhead livestreamer named Pinwheel in Hellbound Season 2.

Dong-in recently appeared as a festival parasite in Netflix's Parasyte: The Grey. The actor also starred in Kairos and Night in Paradise.

Hong Eui-joon - Kim Sungjip

Hong Eui-joon

Hong Eui-joon plays Kim Sungjip in Hellbound Season 2.

Kim Sungjip is an important member of Sodo who helps Min Hye-jin lead the organization amid their ongoing conflict against New Truth.

Eui-joon reunites with Cho Dong-in after both appearing in Parasyte: The Grey.

The actor can also be seen in Sseochi and Seulgiroun Euisasaenghal.

Hellbound Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.