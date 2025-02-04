Netflix's new documentary series, American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson, sheds some light on the high-profile murder case with a pool of interviewees tied to the victims and titular suspect.

The four-episode documentary tackles the tragic deaths of Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman and how O.J. Simpson is at the center of it all. It chronicled the law enforcement's response, insightful interviews from the detectives and family members, and the infamous trial of the titular actor and former football star.

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson premiered on Netflix on January 29.

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson Cast Guide: Every Main Interviewee

Mark Fuhrman

Mark Fuhrman

Mark Fuhrman served as an LAPD Detective Sergeant who initially spearheaded the investigation of a double homicide in Bundy in Brentwood, leading to the revelation that the bodies found were Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman.

In the latter part of the documentary, he eventually became a target after an article from The New Yorker revealed his past derogatory statements about the minority, meaning that his racism could've influenced the case's outcome.

However, his alleged tampering on evidence was found to be completely false.

Brad Roberts

Brad Roberts

Brad Roberts is an LAPD Detective who served as the partner of Mark Fuhrman during the investigation behind the O.J. Simpson case.

Jill Shively

Jill Shively

Jill Shively is a witness who saw O.J. Simpson driving a car that ran a red light. She gave her a mean look.

This traffic altercation happened right around the time of the double murders in Brentwood.

Brian Kato Kaelin

Brian Kato Kaelin

Brian Kato Kealin was O.J.'s houseguest who was living in one of the bungalows in his residence. He is a good friend of the Simpsons, and he witnessed the relationship of the pair firsthand.

During the interview, he believes O.J. was devastated after realizing Nicole was ready to move on from him. He said that he heard some sort of a big thud at the back of the house which led him to believe that something bad happened.

Skip Junis

Skip Junis

Skip Junis is a witness who saw O.J. Simpson at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) getting out of the limousine.

He saw O.J. threw something in the trash can from a cheap duffel bag. Unfortunately, he was never called a witness to the trial.

Tom Lange

Tom Lange

Tom Lange is a detective from the Robber Homicide Division who handles a division called Homicide Specials, which deals with organized crimes and high-profile murder cases.

Lange had two decades of experience handling high-profile homicide cases during the time of O.J. Simpson’s case. He was also tapped in to investigate the murder case involving O.J.

Conan Nolan

Conan Nolan

Conan Nolan, a broadcast journalist who covered the O.J. Simpson case, appeared in American Manhunt as one of the interviewees.

During the high-speed chase between the police and O.J. Simpson, Colan covered the whole thing while his car was in front of White Bronco where O.J. and his friend, A.C., are in.

After realizing that O.J. had a gun in his possession, Colan and his crew decided to back off.

Kim Goldman

Kim Goldman

Kim Goldman is Ron's sister who is devastated to learn that her brother died alongside Nicole Simpson.

Her brother, who was barely 25 years old then, lost his life. They were close to each other, which is why it was heartbreaking for her.

Ron Shipp

Ron Shipp

Ron Shipp appears in American Manhunt. He is a former LAPD cop who is a longtime friend of O.J. Simpson.

He never imagined that his friend would commit the murder. He tried to offer his support, but his inconsistent statements about his injured finger caused him to suspect that he had something to do with the murder.

Christopher Darden

Christopher Darden

Christopher Darden, a Deputy District Attorney in Los Angeles County in 1994, joins the pool of interviewees in American Manhunt.

In the interview, he points out the "real damning evidence" in the case involves the drops of blood in the crime scene. He was right because it ended with him being arrested for the double murder case.

He ended up being part of the prosecution team against O.J. Simpson.

Mike Gilbert

Mike Gilbert

As O.J. Simpson's sports agent, Mike Gilbert represented his client for roughly 22 years. He said that O.J.’s top priority is having a good image in the public eye.

During the heat of the case, it led him to wonder if O.J. was a bad person who is occasionally doing good things.

Carl E. Douglas

Carl E. Douglas

Carl E. Douglas is a defense lawyer and a managing lawyer in Johnnie Cohran’s civil rights firm. He admits that his position speaks volumes to him in the early ‘80s.

Carl thought then that his firm was "uniquely qualified" to handle the O.J. Simpson case. After O.J. Simpson tried to flee before being arrested, he left a letter to the public.

Carl thought that O.J. Simpson’s letter to the public was not some conciousness of guilt. Instead, he believed it was something deeper.

He said O.J. wanted to get rid of his pain of being the focus of the negative publicity.

Marika Gerrard

Marika GerrardMarika Gerrard

Marika Gerrard, an independent journalist, is a reporter and an investigator who dedicated herself in listening to police scanners of the LAPD to get some reports or scoops.

While aboard a helicopter, she and her husband, Bob, were the ones who saw O.J. Simpson who was driving a White Bronco at the freeway out of Orange County, leading to the high-speed chase between the suspect and the police.

Geraldo Rivera

Geraldo Rivera

Geraldo Rivera is a TV journalist and a former attorney who had a stellar broadcasting career in the past.

As a host of Rivera Live, he covered the high-stakes chase of the police and O.J. Simpson as well as the infamous murder trial.

Peter Weireter

Peter Weireter

Peter Weireter, an LAPD S.W.A.T. team leader, appeared as a a crisis negotiator from S.W.A.T. whose main job is life-saving. He was the one who negotiated with O.J. Simpson to stand down after the high-speed chase.

Peter thinks that what made O.J. surrender then was the fact that he can still look good if he ends up doing the right thing.

He tried to convince him that he could really save face if he came out and walked to us.

Jeffrey Toobin

Jeffrey Toobin

Jeffrey Toobin joined the staff of The New Yorker in 1993, a year before the O.J. case started.

He revealed that he knows Alan Dershowitz, a member of O.J. Simpson’s defense team, because he was his criminal law professor in Harvard Law School.

He ended up asking Alan about the case, where he pointed out that Mark Fuhrman is the bad guy in the case.

As a result, he looked into the history of Mark Fuhrman to learn more if he is really a bad detective.

Bill Thompson

Bill Thompson

As part of O.J. Thompson’s team of defense lawyer, Bill Thompson’s primary purpose is to become the crew’s DNA specialist.

Bill is known as a “DNA Expert” in the world of legal systems. He points out there were well over 50 samples against O.J. Simpson during trial.

Yolanda Crawford

Yolanda Crawford

As one of the jurors tapped for the O.J. Simpson trial, Yolanda Crawford explained the process of becoming one then, revealing that they were given a questionnaire which consisted of 79 questions to check and see if they could be unbiased.

All four episodes of American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson are now streaming on Netflix.

