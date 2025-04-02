The Rookie Season 7 Episode 12 Cast & Guest Stars (Pictures) - David Gridley, Andrew Elvis Miller & More

The Rookie Season 7, Episode 12 reveals a pivotal romantic moment between Officers Chen and Bradford as Maxx Naseef, David Gridley, and Andrew Elvis Miller join the cast as guest stars.

In "April Fools," the Mid-Wilshire precinct is in shambles after an April Fools' prank on the LAPD's social media page ends up in a citywide chaos where everyone appears to believe that crime is legal for one day.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 12 Cast & Guest Stars (Photos with Names)

Tina WongLu - Kate

Tina WongLu

Tina WongLu's Kate has been a mainstay of the Mid-Wilshire precinct, with her making a brief yet impactful appearance in The Rookie Season 7, Episode 10, "Chaos Agent."

She returns in The Rookie Season 7, Episode 12 as the standby officer guarding the holding cells inside the precinct.

WongLu is no stranger to playing prominent roles on the small screen since she previously appeared in S.W.A.T., FBI, Full Circle, and Kaleidoscope.

Maxx Naseef - Barney

Maxx Naseef

Maxx Naseef joins the cast of The Rookie Season 7, Episode 12 as Barney.

Naseef's other notable credits include Murdered by Morning, Tales from the Explorers Club, and Indulge Me.

Tamara Austin - Sibyl Greer

Tamara Austin

Tamara Austin guest stars as Sibyl Greer in The Rookie's new episode.

Sibyl is the sister of Mark Greer (Tim Bradford's former military comrade played by Brian White, who appeared in The Rookie Season 6, Episode 5).

Austin also starred in Found, Cherry, and Reprisal.

Andrew Elvis Miller - Cliff Wright

Andrew Elvis Miller

Andrew Elvis Miller appears in The Rookie Season 7, Episode 12 as Cliff Wright.

Miller has credits in CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, and NCIS.

David Gridley - Connor Craig

David Gridley

David Gridley debuts in The Rookie Season 7, Episode 12 as Connor Craig, John Nolan's new rookie who just transferred to the Mid-Wilshire precinct.

Gridley's past credits include Criminal Minds, The Duff, and Rhino. He is also part of the cast of High Potential Episode 8.

Nathan Fillion - John Nolan

Nathan Fillion

One of the major storylines in The Rookie Season 7, Episode 12 revolves around Nathan Fillion's John Nolan being assigned a new rookie after his former boot, Celina Juarez, has already graduated.

Fillion is perhaps best known for playing iconic characters in Firefly, Castle, The Suicide Squad, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The actor will also reprise his Superman role as Guy Gardner in DC's Lanterns TV show.

Eric Winter - Tim Bradford

Eric Winter

Eric Winter reprises his role as Tim Bradford in The Rookie Season 7, Episode 12.

Based on previews, Bradford is seen hooking up with his ex-girlfriend, Lucy Chen, as a way to trick their friends into thinking that they are back together.

Winter previously played Rex Brady in over 400 episodes of Days of Our Lives.

The actor also starred in The Ugly Truth, Fire with Fire, and Fantasy Island.

Melissa O’Neil - Lucy Chen

Melissa O’Neil

Melissa O'Neil returns as Officer Lucy Chen.

Aside from her romantic storyline with Tim Bradford, Chen joins the all-hands-on-deck situation to protect the precinct from unruly criminals during April Fools' Day.

Chen's notable credits include Dark Matter, Condor, and A Simple Favor.

Shawn Ashmore - Wesley Evers

Shawn Ashmore

Shawn Ashmore returns to play Wesley Evers, an Assistant District Attorney, and Detective Angela Lopez's husband.

In The Rookie Season 7, Episode 12, Wesley is assigned a challenging case that could put him over the edge.

Ashmore is known for his roles in Frozen, Into the Dark, and S.W.A.T.

Here are the other main cast members of The Rookie who reprised their roles in Season 7, Episode 12, "April Fools:"

Lisseth Chavez - Celina Suarez

Alyssa Diaz - Angela Lopez

Mekia Cox - Nyla Harper

Richard T. Jones - Wade Grey

Deric Augustine - Miles Penn

Patrick Keleher - Seth Ridley

Arjay Smith - James Murray

Brent Huff - Quigley Smitty

The Rookie Season 7 premieres new episodes every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC before streaming on Hulu the following day.