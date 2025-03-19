The Rookie Season 7 Episode 10 Cast List Includes Guest Stars Zander Hawley, Kenzi Richardson & More

From John Nolan's history with his rookie's new boyfriend to three stabbings and a prisoner escape, The Rookie cast has plenty to handle in Season 7, Episode 10.

Every Major Guest Star in The Rookie Season 7 Episode 10 Cast

The Rookie Season 7, Episode 10, "Chaos Agent," has a logline that points to this episode's impressive guest star list, teasing a "suspicious stabbing of three teenage girls" and "technical difficulties while managing a group of prisoners and a wild animal" at the Mid-Wilshire station:

"John, Lucy and, Angela investigate the suspicious stabbing of three teenage girls. Back at the station, the team experiences technical difficulties while managing a group of prisoners and a wild animal."

The main guest stars who appear in "Chaos Agent" are explored below:

Zander Hawley - Rodge

Los Angeles-based singer Zander Hawley has appeared twice before in The Rookie as Rodge, the frontman of a local band who sings "Daddy Cop."

This song has already tormented John Nolan on 911 calls twice, but this time, it will be at a personal gathering. A sneak peek confirmed that Rodge and Celina Juarez are now dating and an unsuspecting Nolan will be brought along to his gig.

Hawley has over 375k monthly listeners on Spotify with songs such as "Daddy Cop," "Thumbs," and "Until We Both Get Bored."

Chad Donella - Payne

The Season 7, Episode 10 promo confirmed that Mid-Wilshire will be at capacity as they play host to a bus full of extra inmates and endure a power outage.

During the sneak peek, one of these prisoners takes down Officer Smitty and steals his gun, and that will seemingly be Payne.

The escapee is played by Chad Donella from Blindspot, Final Destination, Smallville, and more.

Tina WongLu - Kate

Following her role as a Mid-Wilshire cop in Episode 3, Tina TongLu is back as Kate in "Chaos Agent to mark her second appearance on The Rookie.

Kate appears in stills from the episode alongside Tim Bradford and Wade Grey, seemingly helping handle a large group of prisoners amid the technical breakdown at the Mid-Wilshire Police Station.

Outside The Rookie, TongLu has appeared in S.W.A.T., FBI, Full Circle, and Kaleidoscope.

Briella Guiza - Charlotte

As part of "Chaos Agent," Nolan, Chen, and Lopez will investigate the stabbing of three young girls in Griffith Park.

One of these will be Briella Guiza as Charlotte, who the team will be questioning from her hospital bed as she recovers from her injuries.

Guiza has previously appeared in 9-1-1, The Terminal List, Station 19, and Ambulance.

Kenzi Richardson

The second of these girls is played by newcomer Kenzi Richardson, who will soon join the Disney Channel family in the tween vampiric musical comedy Vampirina.

Interestingly, Nolan declares in the sneak peek that the two girls are "both lying," suggesting they may be hiding details of their mysterious stabbing.

Alison Chace - Dr. Glenis Roberts

Actress Alison Chace posted a story on Instagram that confirmed she will appear in "Chaos Agent" as Dr. Glenis Roberts.

Her story included a shot of Dr. Roberts in The Rookie, seemingly as a friendly face at a hospital with Lucy Chen and Seth Ridley,

Chace has also been featured in FBI, Law & Order, and Zero Day.

Here are the other main cast members of The Rookie who reprised their roles in Season 7, Episode 10, "Chaos Agent:"

Nathan Fillion - John Nolan

Lisseth Chavez - Celina Suarez

Melissa O’Neil - Lucy Chen

Eric Winter - Tim Bradford

Alyssa Diaz - Angela Lopez

Mekia Cox - Nyla Harper

Richard T. Jones - Wade Grey

Shawn Ashmore - Wesley Evers

Deric Augustine - Miles Penn

Patrick Keleher - Seth Ridley

Arjay Smith - James Murray

Brent Huff - Quigley Smitty

The Rookie Season 7 premieres new episodes every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC before streaming on Hulu the following day.