The Rookie Season 7, Episode 9 features some special guest stars as the show's cast is pushed to the brink.

It has been a dramatic season of the hit ABC drama so far, and Episode 9 (subtitled "The Kiss") will be no exception. This latest chapter in the ever-evolving story sees Nathan Fillion's John Nolan walking in on a moment of infidelity between James and Kylie.

That will clash with a dramatic turn of events as a shooter puts James on death's door.

The Rookie Season 7, Episode 9 'The Kiss' Confirmed Cast

Four special guest stars are joining The Rookie cast for Season 7, Episode 9, as the rest of the cast deals with the episode's dramatic clinging-to-life storyline featuring Arjay Smith's James.

Spencer Rich

ABC

Spencer Rich joins the hit ABC series for the first time. It is unclear who exactly Rich will be playing, but he was featured in a photo for the upcoming episode covered in tattoos and shaking the hand of Nathan Fillion's John Nolan.

Rich's previous credits include The Oval, High Potential, and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.

Necar Zadegan

ABC

Necar Zadegan is set to bring to life Vivian in the new episode. Fans have seen her and her Rookie character already this season as a colleague of Wesley's working in the local District Attorney's office.

Zadegan's can also be seen in 24, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, and Masters of Sex.

Arjay Smith

ABC

Arjay Smith's James will once again be brought back into The Rookie story in Season 7, Episode 9. James has been a recurring character since Season 3 of the hit series and will be at the center of the new episode.

James is put on death's door as he is shot twice in the new story, which complicates things as allegations of infidelity come up regarding the Rookie character who has long been married to Mekia Cox's Nyla Harper in the hit series.

Smith has popped up in 23 episodes of The Rookie to date, but may also be familiar to fans of Perception, First Sunday, and The Day After Tomorrow.

Mandy Levin

ABC

Mandy Levin is credited as Dr. Walker in the new episode, seemingly being one of the medical professionals working on James after he arrives in hospital with a pair of bullet wounds.

Levin is best known for her roles in For All Mankind, NCIS, and the recent Max hit The Pitt.

The rest of the Rookie cas can be seen below:

Nathan Fillion - John Nolan

Melissa O'Neil - Lucy Chen

Eric Winter - Tim Bradford

Lisseth Chavez - Celina Juarez

Richard T. Jones - Wade Grey

Shawn Ashmore - Wesley Evers

Alyssa Diaz - Angela Lopez

Jenna Dewan - Bailey Nune

Mekia Cox - Nyla Harper

Ivan Hernandez - Detective Graham

Patrick Keleher - Seth

Deric Augustine - Miles

Jared Bankens - Brian

The Rookie Season 7 continues every Tuesday on ABC at 9 p.m. ET, before coming to streaming on Hulu the next day.