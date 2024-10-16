Madeline Zima (The Nanny, Californication) and Breaking Bad's Christopher Cousins are notable guest stars in High Potential Episode 4.

The latest episode of Hulu's crime and mystery series dives deep into the unique circumstance where one of the lead investigators has to keep his or her emotions in check when trying to solve the case.

Morgan, a single mother, has to do just that because High Potential's case of the week hits close to home. She is tapped to search for the culprit behind the case of missing children.

High Potential Episode 4 premiered on Hulu on October 15.

Every Main Cast Member Who Appears in High Potential Episode 4

Kaitlin Olson - Morgan

Kaitlin Olson

Kaitlin Olson returns as Morgan, LAPD's newest consultant who has a knack for solving cases due to her high IQ of 160

In High Potential Episode 4, Morgan is ecstatic to receive her own LAPD badge. She then goes on to help a grieving mother find her two missing children.

Morgan uses her incredible observational skills to pinpoint the identity of the culprit, but a plethora of twists and turns makes it challenging for her.

Olson is best known for her role as Dee Reynolds in over 100 episodes of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The actress can also be seen in The Heat, Vacation, and Hacks.

Daniel Sunjata - Adam Karadec

Daniel Sunjata

Daniel Sunjata reprises his role as Adam Karadec, a major crimes detective who mentors Morgan about the ins and outs of being an LAPD investigator.

After Adam and Morgan clashed over their previous case which almost made the latter quit in Episode 3, it is a different story in the new episode as the pair utilized their chemistry in the workplace to produce better results in finding Mia's children.

Learn more about what happened to Morgan and Adam by going through the cast of High Potential Episode 3.

Sunjata previously appeared in One for the Money, The Dark Knight Rises, and The Devil Wears Prada.

Madeline Zima - Mia

Madeline Zima

Madeline Zima guest stars as Mia, the mother of the two missing children who seek Morgan's help.

While she initially believed that her ex-husband, Wendell, was behind the kidnapping, it was later revealed that the supposed suspect was already dead.

Zima recently starred as Maggie in the Megan Fox-leading movie, Subservience (check out The Direct's exclusive interview with Subservience director S.K. Dale about exploring new sides of AI in the movie).

Zima's past major credits include The Nanny, Californication, and Twin Peaks.

Javicia Leslie - Daphne

Javicia Leslie

Javicia Leslie stars as Daphne in High Potential Episode 4. The character is a squad room detective who helps Morgan and Karadec trim down all the necessary information to break down the case.

Daphne unpacks important details about Mia's ex-husband, Wendell, and she learns that Child Protective Services does not see him fit to have custody of the children.

Arrowverse fans may recognize Leslie for her role as Ryan Wilder (aka Batwoman) in The CW's Batwoman (learn more about scrapped Season 4 plans for Batwoman).

The actress also has credits in God Friended Me and Double Life.

Deniz Akdeniz - Lev “Oz” Osman

Deniz Akdeniz

Lev “Oz” Osman (played by Deniz Akdeniz) is a major crime investigator who also assists Morgan and Karadec with their cases.

In Episode 4, Oz tracks down Wendell's previous whereabouts to see if it matches with the location of the missing children.

Akdeniz is known for his roles in The Flight Attendant, You Hurt My Feelings, and Dumb Money.

Judy Reyes - Captain Selena

Judy Reyes

Judy Reyes returns as the head of the LAPD Major Crimes Division, Captain Selena.

At one point during the investigation, Selena believes that it was Mia who orchestrated the whole kidnapping. Morgan is frustrated with Selena over her findings, pointing out that Mia is just a terrified mom and not a suspect.

Fans may recognize Reyes for her roles in Scrubs, Devious Maids, and The Circle.

Amirah J - Ava

Amirah J

Amirah J returns as Ava, Morgan's eldest daughter who bonds with her mom after a stressful day.

The actress starred in Shameless Hall of Shame, How Not To Be A Junkie, and Shameless.

Taran Killam - Ludo Radovic

Taran Killam

Taran Killam stars as Ludo Radovic, Morgan's second husband who comforts her after her outburst in the office.

Killam is best known for his roles in Killing Gunther, 12 Years a Slave, and Night School.

Christopher Cousins - John Ashford

Christopher Cousins

Christopher Cousins joins the cast of High Potential Episode 4 as John Ashford, Mia's wealthy dad who has an extreme hate toward his daughter's husband, Wendell.

John is also the proud owner of Ashford Luxury Estates. He is later arrested after the detectives believe that he has something to do with Wendell's death.

Cousins is known for his work on Breaking Bad, The Young and the Restless, and The Resident.

Scott Kuza - Wendell

Scott Kuza

Scott Kuza is part of High Potential Episode 4's cast as Wendell, Mia's ex-husband whom the detectives initially believe is the main suspect behind the abduction of his own kids.

Kuza can be seen in The Send-Off, Thunderbolt in Mine Eye, and All That Fall.

Pamela Shafer - Lara

Pamela Shafer

Pamela Shafer plays Lara, John Ashford's wife and Mia's mother who is shocked to learn that the police are arresting her husband for the abduction of the kids.

Shafer appeared in Scorpion, Grey's Anatomy, and Life in Pieces.

Mark Dancewicz - Curtis

Mark Dancewicz

Mark Dancewicz appears in High Potential Episode 4 as Curtis, John Ashford's driver who lied about John Ashford's whereabouts during the day Wendell died.

It is later revealed that Curtis is the real suspect since he has a huge crush on Mia. He wants the ransom money so that he can start fresh with Mia, knowing full well that he can't afford to be her knight in shining armor on a driver's salary.

Dancewicz's notable credits include The Instigators, The Equalizer, and Aftermath.

Amy Davidson - Sarah Keller

Amy Davidson

Amy Davidson joins High Potential Episode 4 as Sarah Keller, the social worker who wrote inaccurate details about Wendell in the Child Protective Services report.

Davidson's most recognizable role is playing Kerry Hennessy in 8 Simple Rules... for Dating My Teenage Daughter. The actress also appeared in Killing It, Annie's Point, and The Capture of the Green River Killer.

Spencer Rich - Eddie

Spencer Rich

Spencer Rich appears as Eddie, the man whom John Ashford paid to keep Wendell quiet about the allegations against his father-in-law. However, he insists that he is not the one who killed Wendell.

Rich has credits in The Oval and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.

Tiffany Bank - Maid

Tiffany Bank

Tiffany Bank plays the maid of Ashford Luxury Estates in Episode 4.

Morgan bonds with the maid to get more information about Wendell and the Ashford family.

Bank is known for her roles in Orange is the New Black, Hacks, and Call Me Kat.

Jay Charan - Antique Dealer

Jay Charan

Jay Charan appears as an antique dealer who specializes in Chinese artifacts.

In High Potential Episode 4, Morgan tracks down Mia in the antique store and she exposes her true motive in selling a Ming Dynasty artifact. It turns out that she needs it to pay the ransom to the real suspect or else the girls will be killed.

Charan has credits in Shooter, Cardboard Boxer, and The Night Of.

New episodes of High Potential premiere on Hulu every Wednesday at midnight PT.