Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Post-Credits Scene Breaks a 9-Year MCU Tradition

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's post-credits decision officially makes MCU history by completely breaking a longstanding MCU tradition. Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies not only explored the compelling journey of the titular web-slinger but also expanded the franchise through major and minor set-ups in their post-credits scenes. Ever since 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, every MCU Spider-Man film has featured at least one mid-credits stinger, often paired with a post-credits tag that teased villains, crossovers, identity reveals, or Multiversal chaos.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day deliberately ends that streak. The film has no mid-credits scene after the trending main cast credits, marking the first time this has happened in an MCU Spider-Man movie. Those who stick around are rewarded only with a single, brief post-credits stinger placed at the absolute end, centered on Ned's Spidey Tracker app detecting a signal that zooms from New York into deep space and the promise that "Spider-Man will return."

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Past MCU Spider-Man movies set the stage for the franchise's future expansion. Spider-Man: Homecoming delivered the Vulture and Scorpion prison conversation that sets up Michael Mando's Mac Gargan's revenge plot against Spider-Man in Brand New Day, while the post-credits scene featured a lighthearted public service announcement highlighting Chris Evans' Captain America.

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Spider-Man: Far From Home used its mid-credits scene to set up Peter Parker's game-changing future after Mysterio (via J Jonah Jameson) revealed Spider-Man's secret identity to the world, while the post-credits scene confirmed that Talos and his wife were actually impersonating Nick Fury and Maria Hill throughout the film, while the real Nick is in space.

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Spider-Man: No Way Home's mid-credits scene surprised everyone when it featured Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and Venom in Earth-616 before being pulled back to their universe through Doctor Strange's spell. The extended version of No Way Home also featured a post-credits scene showing the aftermath of the spell that erased any memory of Peter Parker.

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By forgoing the mid-credits beat in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Marvel and Sony let the film's emotional character resolutions breathe. Still, the movie delivers the franchise-expanding function that traditional scenes usually serve. Several moments at or near the end of Spider-Man: Brand New Day planted clear seeds for future Spider-Man stories, such as Spider-Man 5, and the wider MCU in exactly the way post-credits stingers typically do.

Every Major Way Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Ending Sets Up the MCU's Future

Ned and Peter handshake

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day's poignant ending showed Peter Parker approaching Ned in a restaurant, introducing himself by his real name, and instinctively falling into their signature secret handshake.

With Ned reacting with recognition, it strongly sets up him and MJ beginning to regain access to memories erased by Doctor Strange's spell at the end of No Way Home.

Although Jacob Batalon said that Spider-Man: Brand New Day's ending between Ned and Peter is "really up for interpretation," it still reopens the door to the old friend-group dynamic in Spider-Man 5, whether through gradual triggers, residual magic, or external help (Jean Grey's telepathy). With or without memories of Peter, Peter could still reconnect with MJ and Ned anew, as established in their fun reunion in Brand New Day before the final battle.

Jean Grey on the bus

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day's ending also sets up Jean Grey's MCU future after she was seen leaving on a bus, seemingly heading to upstate New York. This sets up a clear launch for the X-Men reboot, positioning her as heading toward Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters.

This ending also establishes her as a key mutant in the grand scheme of things, ready to connect with other fellow powered individuals. It also teases her larger role beyond Spider-Man stories while leaving room for crossovers with other established Marvel characters.

Punisher's final scene

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After accidentally shooting Peter in the final battle (a bullet that was meant for Jean), Frank Castle rushes him to the hospital, staying by his bedside in regret, and apologizes for the whole fiasco. Frank even puts on the Spider-Man mask to wave to the supportive crowd outside so that Peter can slip away unnoticed.

The final exchange between Peter and Frank further solidified their friendship while softening Frank's isolationist edge. While it lays the groundwork for Punisher's potential return in future Spider-Man stories, it also sets up the expansion of the street-level world as it opens the door for more crossovers with characters like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and other New York-based heroes. Given that Punisher knows Spider-Man (not just as a hero, but also as a friend), there is now a clear link between them, opening the door for the Punisher to call on Peter's help whenever a larger New York threat demands more heroes.