Spider-Verse Star Issues Apology to MCU Spider-Man Actress After Inappropriate Post With Her

Marvel star Shameik Moore has apologized for an inappropriate post about MCU actress Laura Harrier.

Moore is known for voicing Miles Morales in Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Harrier appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming as Liz, the initial love interest of Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

Shameik Moore and Laura Harrier's Social Media Controversy Explained

Shameik Moore

Shameik Moore recently found himself in hot water after posting an old video of himself and Harrier taking pictures together at an event. The video was accompanied by the caption "coming soon" along with a music note emoji.

The post was quickly swept up in speculation that it was insinuating the two were a couple.

On December 20, Harrier took to her own TikTok account (in a video that's since been removed) to address the post, revealing she asked Moore directly to take the video down and he didn't. Harrier reiterated that she was engaged and did not want to be involved in any posts that insinuated otherwise.

“When he first posted that video, a friend sent it to me and was like, ‘Did you know he put this up?’ And I was like, no. That was taken a year ago at a party when somebody asked us to take photos together and I guess somebody was filming it. Not sure why you would post that now"

Harrier proceeded to call Moore a "f*cking weirdo" and added she didn't like "feeling disrespected":

"I don't like my marriage being disrespected. I don't like feeling disrespected myself. I asked somebody to take something down that you're using my image to get attention with, and [then] not doing it? It's weird."

A day later Moore posted an apology video in response to Harrier's (which has also since been taken offline).

The actor said the whole situation was a "misunderstanding" and that he meant "no harm". Moore added that he posted the video to promote art, with the aesthetic of the video seemingly tying to a song and "wasn't insinuating a relationship:"

"This is all a misunderstanding, unfortunately, it's public. It's really the fan-fiction, it's the commentary, that's what's f*cking weird. I mean no harm. I have no ill intent. You know it's about art for me, the video had the aesthetic of the song. That's it, it wasn't insinuating a relationship. I apologize for the misunderstanding, I do."

Will This Controversy Impact Shameik Moore?

This is not the only social media controversy Moore has experienced of late. Last month the actor found himself swept up in speculation after he posted an ill-timed tweet following the announcement of his Spider-Verse co-star Hailee Steinfeld's engagement to Josh Allen.

Moore posted "There’s still more people to meet. More opportunities to come. And more chances to try. Live, learn, apply." Speculation on the internet led many to believe his post was about his disappointment regarding Steinfeld's engagement.

Throughout the Across the Spider-Verse press tour, Moore would often praise his time working with his Steinfeld. Eventually, this snowballed into rumors on the internet that his compliments were insinuating something romantic between them. Moore dispelled these rumors, reiterating at a recent fan convention (via Screen Rant) that it was internet speculation and nothing more.

Following his apology video to Harrier, all of Moore's social media presence has been deleted with the actor effectively taking himself offline completely.

Moore is expected to next return to voice Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. It's unclear at this time whether recent events and his social media presence will have an impact on his future roles.