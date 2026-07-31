Where Does Jean Grey Go At The End Of Spider-Man Brand New Day?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day isn't the end of Jean Grey's MCU journey, and her next adventure will take her to a new location. The worst-kept secret in Hollywood is finally out of the bag with Brand New Day in theaters. Sadie Sink plays a brand-new version of the mutant Jean Grey, who is hellbent on bringing down the Department of Damage Control after it kidnapped and experimented on her sister, Sara.

Jean singles out the titular hero throughout the movie because she can't wrap her head around a metahuman working with the DODC. But Spider-Man doesn't have the full picture. From his point of view, Bill Metzger and Co. are getting dangerous individuals off the street.

After Spider-Man finally puts his telepathic opponent away, he visits MJ and Ned at their apartment, finally filling the massive void in his life. However, the good times don't last long because a conversation with MJ makes him realize that he misjudged Jean from the start.

By the time Peter gets to the DODC headquarters, he stumbles upon a building full of people at the mercy of a heartbroken telepath. Spider-Man appeals to Jean's humanity, as only he can, and makes her realize that there's still good in an unbelievably broken world.

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As much as Jean wants to stick around to help her new friend, Peter makes her promise that she'll leave New York City behind and maintain her freedom. Jean is a woman of her word, hopping on a bus that fails to reveal its destination before the credits roll on Brand New Day.

The only clue the movie provides about her last stop is that there are plenty of trees on the road to it. While that description fits plenty of locations across the United States, there's one not too far from NYC that Jean frequents in the comics: Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters.

Just recently, Avengers: Doomsday's first full trailer opened with a shot of Charles Xavier's mutant haven. Earth's Mightiest Heroes ran into a motivated X-Men team when they set foot on campus and had no choice but to throw down. All signs point to that fight taking place in a separate universe, though, making it highly unlikely that Jean will get off the bus and ask a character played by Patrick Stewart for a place to stay.

Brand New Day actually spends very little time setting the stage for the next two Avengers movies. Its post-credits scene teases that Peter isn't long for the world he currently calls home, which isn't surprising in the slightest. Instead, the critically acclaimed movie invests in setting up a project that's sure to turn heads in a couple of years.

Jean Grey's Ambiguous Ending In Spider-Man: Brand New Day Will Lead Directly Into The MCU's X-Men Reboot

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Jean didn't land a role in Brand New Day because she was the only telepath Marvel Studios had in reserve. The source material is chock-full of characters who could've pulled off exactly what she did in the DODC headquarters. The truth is that the powers that be are finally ready to roll out their version of the X-Men and decided Jean was the perfect character to get the ball rolling.

By the end of its two-and-a-half-hour runtime, the latest Spider-Man flick confirms that mutants are out there and being hunted by forces intent on exploiting them. Earth-616's version of Professor X is no doubt aware of the threat to his people. And whether Jean is aware of his existence or not when she gets on that bus, their paths are destined to cross sooner rather than later.

Jake Schreier's X-Men film has yet to land a release date. Kevin Feige didn't even mention the project when he took the stage in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. But that might be because he's making sure that every piece is in place to make it the hit it needs to be. Jean just got the party started, and it's up to her and her future teammates to make sure it never ends.