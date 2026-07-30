Lanterns Gave Me a Real Ring That Led to the Best Moment of SDCC 2026: Becoming a Member of the Green Lantern Corps

One of the best moments of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026, and a personal favorite of mine, was all thanks to HBO Max's Lanterns and their Lanterns Training Headquarters offsite.

For those who might have missed the news, Lanterns is a new HBO Max DCU premiering on August 16, which follows Aaron Pierre's John Stewart as he trains to become a Green Lantern under a veteran Hal Jordan, played by Kyle Chandler. The two find themselves investigating the small town of Rushville, which may house a hidden cosmic threat.

The Lanterns Training Headquarters offsite at SDCC promised attendees the chance to be trained to become part of the Green Lantern Corps themselves, and join in on their fight against fear—And it certainly lived up to the promise.

Training to Become a Real Green Lantern

The Direct

We Took the Journey That John Stewart Will In Lanterns Season 1.

After being sorted into four teams, we were sat down in what was basically a large booth, with TVs around us playing clips from Lanterns while asking us, "Are you afraid?" Then four instructors came out, humans who claimed to be Guardians from Oa in disguise. Each took their group back into the experience while softly chiding their recruits.

The first section saw us sneaking into Rushville, a town led by the Macon family, in order to investigate a mysterious compound. As a door opened, we were ushered into what was basically a mini-horror maze, as we crouched and worked our way through, avoiding spotlights.

As we finally made it through the barn, we burst through the doors as a Green Lantern held back a dangerous man (it was unclear what the conflict here was). Upon exit, we were greeted by a large courtyard, meant to mimic a central area in Rushville. We were immediately interrogated by the local sheriff, who wanted to know why we were all there.

Then came the time to practice our aiming at a firing range tucked in the town's corner. An admittedly strange choice of activity to become a Green Lantern, but it was fun nonetheless—and you felt oddly capable nailing those targets with the deadly Nerf guns.

David Jon

It's here I should note that there seemed to be alternate activities that trainees could take part in. One of those that I had seen mentioned, and subsequently have seen in other social media, is one where a single person is chosen to try to fly with their ring. If they weren't able to do so when the floor fell out below them, they dropped into a bit of comfy foam.

From those activities, we were then instructed to sneak into the sheriff's office (though, clearly, stealth is now the strong suit of our recruiters) to find a password as part of our journey to find out why and how the local sheriff is involved in the strange happenings in Rushville. What followed was essentially a mini escape room, with us having to problem-solve as a group to get the intel we needed.

After successfully finding the password, all four groups were huddled up in the courtyard to listen to a Guardian, disguised as a human, of course, as they congratulated us all on proving that we have incredible willpower that can overcome any fear.

David Jon

We were all presented with a tray of Green Lantern rings, of various sizes, in order to solidify our commitment to the green light of willpower. Then came the best moment of SDCC 2026.

After placing our newly chosen Green Lantern rings on our fingers, we all held up our fists and recited the Green Lantern's oath together as a group: "In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil's might beware my power... Green Lantern's light!" Needless to say, if you're a fan of the character and lore, you might have lost your sh*t.

Now, having become a member of the Green Lantern Corps, all of us were ushered into the Lanterns Lounge, where a free Heineken beer was waiting for us. Additionally, there was the opportunity to buy exclusive Lanterns merchandise and a cool digital photo op for attendees to showcase themselves wielding their new power rings.