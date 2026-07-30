The Devil's Mouth: Who Dies & Who Survives By The End Of Prime's New Shark Movie

Prime Video's The Devil's Mouth trapped a group of friends in a remote Thai coastal cave system with a bull shark, killing most of them along the way. Directed by Jeff Wadlow, the latest survival thriller introduced a core group seeking one final adventure before entering adulthood, consisting of best friends Sara (Kathryn Newton) and Max (Lana Condor), Max's boyfriend James (Nico Hiraga), and the couple Adrienne (Tommi Rose) and Greg (The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno). They are joined by a local Thai guide, Wat (Tayme Thapthimtong).

What began as an exciting incursion in Thailand quickly turned deadly after they were trapped inside a cave system. As it turned out, a freak storm the previous week had flooded parts of the system with seawater, carrying marine life over. While most of the creatures died in the freshwater environment, an aggressive bull shark claimed the cave system as its newfound territory.

The Devil's Mouth premiered on Prime Video on July 29.

The Devil's Mouth: Every Character Who Died & Survived (Full List)

Greg

Amazon Prime Video

The Devil's Mouth introduced Greg, Adrienne's boyfriend, one of the group's reckless members. Greg was among the first of the friends claimed by the shark. His death occurred in the chaos of arguments over escape routes, and while the group was still processing that a shark was in their midst.

Greg's sudden death in The Devil's Mouth instantly underscored the danger the group is in. What's sad about it is the fact that they had no time to mourn his death due to the situation.

Wat

Amazon Prime Video

Wat was the local Thai cave guide who was also killed by the bull shark. After the group discovered clear evidence of the predator, Wat repeatedly urged them to turn back and leave immediately, knowing the precarious situation they were in.

The friends, however, continued arguing over escape plans, ignoring Wat amid the chaos. Fed up with the bickering and the group's refusal to listen, Wat abandoned the group and tried to make his own way out alone. However, his solo attempt was short-lived. The shark eventually found and killed him instantly.

Later in the film, Max and Sara came across Wat's body while trying to find the way out. Sara eventually used Wat's body as bait to lure the shark out of their way.

Adrienne

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Adrienne, Greg's girlfriend, suffered the same fate as her boyfriend in The Devil's Mouth. While trying to find a way out of the cave system (with the group still arguing over the safest path), Adrienne fell into the water, allowing the shark to strike and kill her instantly. What made her an instant shark bait was the fact that she was already bleeding out from open wounds she had endured earlier from the caves.

James

Amazon Prime Video

James (Max's boyfriend) was not killed by the shark. Instead, he suffered a tragic fate while saving both Sara and Max.

While navigating a narrow underwater passage with Sara and Max after the earlier losses, James became wedged in the rocks. His frame worked against him. With oxygen limited and time not on their side, James allowed Sara and Max to leave him behind. James eventually drowned in the tunnels, and his body may or may not have been consumed by the shark afterward.

Max

Amazon Prime Video

As the assertive leader of the friend group, Max (played by To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Lana Condor) suffered a devastating fate. Throughout the film, Max's decisions often override safer options.

While it seemed that she would survive in the endgame, Max didn't make it out alive after the shark attacked and killed her during a desperate rope-assisted climb near the exit point.

Sara

Amazon Prime Video

Kathryn Newton's Sara became the sole survivor among the core friend group, cementing her status as the final girl (read more about The Direct's exclusive interview with Kathryn Newton here). Though Max’s death forced Sara into a precarious predicament (still tethered to him by the rope), her wits prevailed by drawing on earlier knowledge about the cave's fragile rock formations.

Sara was able to bait the shark by dangling herself in the rock formation, forcing the predator to slam into the weaker limestone wall. She timed a drop before the shark lodged itself to the rocks, completely collapsing the entire structure to kill the predator once and for all.

Although Sara suffered a serious head injury in the fall, she was able to stay conscious enough to swim clear, climbing to a high ledge overlooking the beach for safety.