Marvel’s New Storm Actress, Maya Boyd, Gets Ultimate Seal Of Approval From MCU Veteran

Marvel Studios has announced its new X-Men cast, and one MCU veteran has shared their approval of the new actress playing Storm. Marvel is well underway on its X-Men movie reboot with a fresh group of young actors taking over the iconic mutant superhero parts for the 2028 film. Marvel took to the D23 stage on August 14 to announce the first batch of new cast members for X-Men, which included new actors for Cyclops, Rogue, Professor X, Emma Frost, and Storm.

Among the cast members announced at D23 was Maya Boyd as Storm, the weather-controlling mutant previously portrayed by Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp in the live-action X-Men films. Boyd shared her excitement at being cast as Storm in an Instagram post, with the caption "It's an honor to be your Storm," where she quickly received a slew of welcoming comments, including from one particular MCU actress.

The Marvels and WandaVision star Teyonah Parris commented on Boyd's post with four "!!" emojis, echoing the young actress' excitement at her joining the MCU.

Parris' comment on Boyd's post is a warm welcome to the MCU for the younger actress. The Marvels actress has previously spoken on the importance of "young kids of color to see people that look like them," and the introduction of another young black woman as a superhero lead in the MCU is another step forward for representation.

Boyd and Parris have yet to work together, but both share a similar mantle as women of color playing lead superheroes in the MCU, so Parris' kinship with Boyd will no doubt be ongoing as the new Marvel star emerges as a lead in the X-Men reboot.

Parris has been a part of the MCU since the beginning of the Multiverse Saga, playing the grown-up version of Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Maria Rambeau. Monica gained her own superpowers in WandaVision after being exposed to Wanda Maximoff's Hex, which rewrote her genetic makeup to give her light-bending powers.

Marvel Studios

Following months of rumors and speculation, audiences finally have a clearer picture of what the MCU's new generation of X-Men look like, with Sadie Sink (Jean Grey), Kit Connor (Cyclops), Christopher Abbott (Professor X), Samara Weaving (Emma Frost), and Inde Navarrette (Rogue) also confirmed for roles in the Phase 7 film.

The reception to the new cast has been largely positive, and in the days since the announcement many Hollywood stars have come out in support of their casting, alongside Parris. X-Men '97 actress Lenore Zann, who voices Rogue in the animated series, welcomed Navarrette as the live-action version of the character wishing her "best of luck".

The X-Men reboot was dated for release during the D23 presentation, with the film scheduled for May 5, 2028. Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier will direct the reboot for Marvel which is currently scheduled as the first MCU film after Avengers: Secret Wars.

Will Monica Rambeau and Storm Meet in the MCU?

Marvel Comics

While Monica Rambeau and Storm have had few interactions in Marvel Comics lore, the MCU may be setting things up a bit differently.

Monica Rambeau was last seen trapped in an alternate universe in The Marvels, where she came across none other than the X-Men, in particular Kelsey Grammer's Beast. Her role appears important to Avengers: Doomsday, where Grammer is poised to return as Beast alongside other legacy X-Men actors, though Parris is yet to be confirmed as part of that movie.

Nevertheless, Marvel Studios is going for a very young cast for its X-Men reboot, suggesting the characters will only be at the beginning of their journeys in the MCU. Boyd's Storm may be looking for a mentor in the movie as she grapples with her powers, and Parris' Monica Rambeau may be the perfect choice as someone who has undergone similar experiences, setting up the potential for them to meet in the future.