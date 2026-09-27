Ahsoka Season 2 Confirms 1 Major Change For Shin Hati's Return

The first official trailer for Disney+'s Ahsoka Season 2 confirmed that Shin Hati is getting a major development. The MandoVerse epic brought back many familiar characters from Star Wars: Rebels in 2023's Season 1, but there were two crucial new additions to the galaxy far, far away. Those came with Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll and Ivanna Sakhno's Shin Hati, a Jedi master and apprentice survivor of Order 66 who became orange lightsaber-wielding mercenaries. Tragically, Stevenson passed away between Ahsoka seasons, and Baylan Skoll will now be played by Game of Thrones' Rory McCann in the upcoming Season 2.

Disney+ unveiled the first official trailer for Ahsoka Season 2 during this year's D23 Expo, confirming its January 20, 2027, premiere date and unveiling the the best look yet at its main characters, including Shin Hati. Interestingly, the Jedi-turned-mercenary's new costume indicates that her Padawan days are finally over, as the braid from her hair is notably missing, while it was present in the Season 1 finale.

Lucasfilm

For the most part, Shin has the same hairstyle and costume as Season 1, even if it is covered with a cloak to match Peridea's slightly colder climate. But those keeping a close eye on the former Jedi's hair will notice that her Padawan braid has vanished, which has major implications for her training.

Lucasfilm

Padawan braids were introduced in Star Wars' prequel trilogy on Hayden Christen's Anakin Skywalker (who is getting his own new costume for Season 2), with the thin strand of hair highlighting a Jedi's status of undergoing training.

Lucasfilm

Ahsoka Season 1's cliffhanger ending left Shin and Baylan stranded on the distant galaxy of Peridea with Rosario Dawson's Jedi and Sabine Wren. However, the fallen Jedi seperated in Season 1, with Baylan seeking out the Mortis gods on Peridea and encouraging Shin to take her place in the new Empire, although, for now, she appears to be taking charge of some local Noti bandits.

Lucasfilm

Shin won't just be riding around Peridea in Season 2, as the trailer also had her dueling David Tennant's Jedi training droid Huyang, who defended the heroes' ship with four lightsabers in a fashion akin to General Grievious.

Lucasfilm

The fact that Shin has undone her braid between Ahsoka seasons signals that her farewell from Baylan marked the end of her training in the ways of the Force. Going forward, Shin will be forging her own path, but only time will tell whether that includes following her master's instruction to return to Thrawn and join the Empire.

Lucasfilm

Ahsoka Season 2 is finally coming to Disney+ on January 20, 2027, a record-breaking window since the MandoVerse's last TV show released. The cast includes Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Eman Esfandi, David Tennant, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Hayden Christensen, Rory McCann, and Ivanna Sakhno.

Shin Hati & Baylan Skoll's Plans Might Set Up the MandoVerse's Ultimate Threat

While Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Baylan Skoll, and Shin Hati are all stranded in Peridea, Grand Admiral Thrawn has returned to the main galaxy to declare war on the New Republic in the hopes of restoring the Empire. That war may not be completely resolved in Season 2, as it could be the basis of the MandoVerse's answer to Avengers: Endgame, in fact, it may not even reach its peak.

Shin may have taken up residence with the Noti on Peridea, but that will likely be a short-lived detour to establish her progression into more of a leader. But the trailer confirmed that she will, at some point, leave them behind to go after Ahsoka and Sabine (as she was spotted dueling a lightsaber-wielding Huyang) and reunite with her old master Baylan in the snowy mountains of Peridea.

Anakin Skywalker's Force ghost told Ahsoka in the trailer that "Baylan claimed to have knowledge of a power, one that could end wars." Whatever power Baylan is seeking out has some connection to the Mortis gods (which represent the light, dark, and balance in the Force) and could bring peril for both sides of the war.

There is a high chance that Shin will join Baylan is uncovering this power, hoping to unleash it back in the main galaxy to end the never-ending cycle of conflict. But, as fans know, that plan is destined to fail, as the MandoVerse takes place years before the sequel trilogy where a whole new conflict erupts with the First Order.

Ahsoka Season 2 could bring a race against time for Ahsoka and Sabine to stop Baylan and Shin from taking this mysterious power home with them, and, if they succeed, that may be the ultimate threat for the final MandoVerse crossover. The leading theory is that the danger in question is the Mother of the Mortis gods, better known as Abeloth, a terrifying being who may be imprisoned on Peridea.