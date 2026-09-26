Superman 2: All 7 DC Heroes Confirmed to Appear, Ranked by Power Level

Superhero sequels always have to raise the stakes, including Superman 2, which is preparing to enlist help from several powerful DC characters. James Gunn's DCU doesn't have the luxury of taking a slow-burn approach. With the MCU already established and people being pickier with their time, the fast lane is the only option for the powers that be at DC Studios.

The quickest way to get people on board with a franchise is to throw the kitchen sink at them and hope for the best. Superman 2, officially titled Man of Tomorrow, will do just that when it hits theaters on July 9, 2027. Not only is the Metropolis gang, including Lex Luthor, getting back together for another adventure, but a few new faces are joining the fray.

And the heroic additions to Superman 2's cast are nothing to scoff at. They actually throw the DCU's power rankings totally out of whack. Someone is going to deliver the final blow to Brainiac, and it's hard to say who's most capable right now.

Superman 2 Heroes Ranked by Strength

Mr. Terrific

DC Studios

If this list were all about brains, Mr. Terrific would jump right to the top. Unfortunately, it's about brawn, which he doesn't have in abundance. Mr. Terrific's gadgets give him an edge in the field, especially against lackeys and mindless monsters. But the Man of Steel couldn't trust him to help him take on Ultraman in Superman because he's only human.

Of course, Brainiac is sure to pose problems that only a mind as formidable as Mr. Terrific's can solve. However, he's likely going to leave all the punching and kicking to his more powerful allies.

Hawkgirl

DC Studios

Kendra Saunders acts as the Justice Gang's muscle, using her mace to knock around her enemies. There are limitations to her powers, though, and she knows it. In Superman, when the world turned on the titular hero, she didn't try to pick a fight with him, leaving that to her more brazen teammate.

Being near the bottom of this Superman 2 list doesn't mean Hawkgirl will be a non-factor when the movie hits theaters. She's certainly going to get a few licks in against Brainiac and his drones and look cool while doing it.

Blue Beetle

DC Studios

Very few characters survived the transition from the DCEU to the DCU. And most of the ones who did were grandfathered in thanks to their connection to James Gunn. Jaime Reyes, focus of the 2023 movie Blue Beetle, beat the odds, earning a spot in Superman 2.

To those unfamiliar with Blue Beetle, he gets his incredible abilities from the Scarab on his back. An ancient alien creation, the Scarab lets its user conjure a whole host of weapons, each more formidable than the last. The only real knock on Reyes is that his companion has a mind of its own sometimes, making him a wild card on the battlefield.

Guy Gardner

DC Studios

The Justice Gang member who thought he could go toe-to-toe with Superman was none other than Guy Gardner, Earth's Green Lantern. Guy thinks very highly of himself, a quality that all but ensures he gets off on the wrong foot with everyone he meets. But he backs up his talk, thanks to his Power Ring that makes him one of the most dangerous beings in the universe.

The Power Ring runs on willpower, letting its user create anything they can think of at the drop of a hat. Guy created some hilarious constructs in Superman, including a middle finger that flipped a tank. He's sure to let his creativity run wild in his next big-screen appearance.

John Stewart

HBO

Guy is going to have some competition in Superman 2. The HBO series Lanterns will conclude its eight-episode run long before Man of Tomorrow hits theaters, which opens the door for connectivity. John Stewart will make the jump from the small screen to the big one and likely bring his Power Ring along with him.

John ranks above Guy on this list because of his background. A military man, John has plenty of combat experience, giving him a leg up when duking it out with dangerous foes. Brainiac would be foolish to underestimate Earth's newest Green Lantern.

Supergirl

DC Studios

Kara Zor-El's first solo project in the DCU failed to dominate the box office. But it didn't underperform because of a lack of amazing feats from its titular hero. In fact, Supergirl spent a good chunk of its runtime finding ways to depower Kara because she's just that strong in the presence of a yellow sun.

While it remains to be seen whether Superman 2 makes Brainiac responsible for Krypton's destruction, as the comic books have in the past, it feels like a safe bet. Going down that road will give Supergirl all the motivation she needs to let loose.

Superman

DC Studios

Despite his name being dropped from the title, Superman is just as strong as ever heading into Man of Tomorrow. In his 2025 film, he did the impossible, including dragging his friends out of a black hole's pull. The Man of Steel also defeated a more unhinged version of himself, who had Lex Luthor barking orders in his ear.

Brainiac is sure to give Superman a run for his money. However, the android isn't going to defeat him with his fists alone. There's just nobody stronger in the DCU than the Big Blue Boy Scout.