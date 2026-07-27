DC Studios Just Confirmed The 4th Superman 2025 Spinoff

A fourth Superman spinoff is in the works at DC Studios at a crucial time in the company's history. Very few characters can bear the weight of an entire franchise on their shoulders. Marvel Studios was able to hand the reins over to Tony Stark because it caught lightning in a bottle. James Gunn and Peter Safran couldn't take a risk that big when they took over DC, so they bet on old faithful, Superman.

Christopher Reeve's four-film run captivated audiences in the '70s and '80s. And despite Zack Snyder's DCEU not doing well critically, his take on the Man of Steel certainly drove conversations, which has to count for something. But Gunn really wanted to put his own stamp on the iconic hero, leading him to cook up a movie that was quintessentially him.

In addition to catchy songs and unique action, what Superman really had going for it was its stellar supporting cast. The employees at the Daily Planet who shared an office with Clark Kent all brought something interesting to the table, and the heroes that fought alongside his alter-ego felt distinct from anything in the MCU or beyond.

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Of all the good guys, though, the one who really stood out was Mr. Terrific, played brilliantly by Edi Gathegi. The genius character went against his teammates' wishes and helped Lois Lane recover the titular hero from Lex Luthor's pocket dimension. And he wasn't done after escaping a black hole, as he returned to Metropolis and turned off Luthor's machine just in the nick of time.

All that hard work has paid off for Mr. Terrific, with The Hollywood Reporter revealing that a spinoff series is in the works that will place the character in the spotlight. Allan Heinberg, best known for developing Netflix's The Sandman series and co-writing the script for Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman, is working on the pilot, which is sure to let its geek flag fly proudly.

No other details about the Mr. Terrific series are available at this point. However, it feels like a safe bet that Gathegi will be suiting up again when it comes time to roll cameras. There's no reason to rush things, though, as Superman has a few other spinoffs to hold fans over in the meantime.

All Other Superman Spinoffs That DC Studios Is Working On

Supergirl

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David Corenswet's hero spent much of Superman looking after the ill-behaved dog, Krypto. Despite being best of friends in the source materialy, they didn't really get along in the 2025 movie, raising some red flags. Well, it turned out Krypto didn't belong to Superman but his cousin, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl.

Milly Alcock's suprise cameo set up her solo project, Supergirl, which hit theaters in June 2026. The box office return and critical reception for the movie wasn't what DC Studios was hoping for. But most everyone who watched it praised Alcock's performance as the Girl of Steel. That means there shouldn't be any hard feelings when she returns in the next Superman spinoff.

Man of Tomorrow

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Usually, if a superhero movie does well for itself, it earns a sequel that keeps the status quo intact. Gunn bought into that practice when he released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 while working with Marvel Studios. However, now that he's calling the shots, he's far less interested in walking the beaten path.

Man of Tomorrow will pick up after the events of Superman and bring back nearly all the original cast. But it's having Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor go from antagonist to co-lead, forcing him to team up with his arch-enemy because an even bigger threat is waiting in the wings. Brainiac, who's somehow never gotten the nod as the villain in a live-action DC movie, is gearing up to make life difficult for everyone on Earth.

There are also rumors of Man of Tomorrow being a secret Justice League project, as John Stewart is confirmed to be part of the proceedings and Wonder Woman could also have a role to play. If anyone could keep such an ambitious project under wraps, it's Gunn.

Jimmy Olsen & Gorilla Grodd Show

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The fourth and final Superman spinoff is the one with the most mystery surrounding it. Fan-favorite ladies' man Jimmy Olsen is getting his very own show, where he will use his journalistic skills to investigate villains across the DCU. But he won't be alone on his journey.

The telepathic ape Gorilla Grodd, who made a brief cameo in the animated series Creature Commandos, is a big part of the series. How he fits into the narrative remains to be seen. However, Grodd rarely does anything that doesn't get him closer to his goal of world domination, meaning Jimmy better watch his back if the villain suddenly offers a helping hand.