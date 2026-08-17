Lanterns Episode 1 Already Set Up A Major Justice League Hero's DCU Debut

HBO's Lanterns comes out of the gate swinging, setting up the introduction of a Justice League hero while fleshing out its mystery in Rushville, Nebraska. Hal Jordan doesn't suffer fools in his DCU debut. When he arrives in Rushville, a town he's spent time in before, he knows exactly what he's looking for: aliens.

Hal has had his eye on Rushville for years, as his uploaded consciousness explains to John Stewart. There's just something off about the small town, something that Hal plans to get to the bottom of, come hell or high water. While surveying a crime scene, Hal clocks a suspicious character and has John chase him down, much to the dismay of Rushville's sheriff, Kerry Kane.

HBO

The trio heads back to the police station, where they discuss what to do with the prisoner. Hal wants to interrogate him right away, but Kerry isn't so sure. John helps her by explaining that 14 alien species can pose as humans. And Hal's instincts are right on the money because he comes face-to-face with a being from another planet who's willing to blow himself up to keep his secrets.

The implications of this moment stretch far beyond Lanterns, though. By teasing shape-shifting aliens, the show provides a runway for Martian Manhunter, a character many fans believe will appear in a future episode.

Lanterns' marketing teases the arrival of "Manhunters," beings that will pick a fight with Earth's Green Lanterns. While it's not common knowledge, Manhunters are the original galactic peacekeepers created by the Guardians in the comics. They go rogue and force the creation of the Green Lantern Corps.

At some point in the next seven weeks, uninitiated viewers are going to be disappointed when J'onn J'onzz doesn't trade blows with Hal and John. But there's no reason to sound the alarm bells. Lanterns' alien discussion, as well as a few other pieces of evidence, make it clear that Martian Manhunter is on the way, potentially sooner rather than later.

DC Studios Isn't Hiding Its Plans For Martian Manhunter

DC Comics

Lanterns' Easter egg is actually the third Martian Manhunter tease in the DCU. In Superman, a reference to the cookie company Chocos appeared. Martian Manhunter eats its product like there's no tomorrow in the comics.

Meanwhile, in Peacemaker Season 2, Adrian Chase confirmed the existence of Martians, poking fun at the fact that they have one eye. The sophomore outing made a point of having Vigilante drop incorrect facts, so it's possible that his Martian joke was another example of that. At the very least, his nonchalant attitude confirmed that Martians exist in the DCU and are public knowledge.

Of course, there can only be so much teasing before the people expect results. Well, good news may be coming soon, if one report is to be believed.

Insider DanielRPK reported earlier this year that a Man of Tomorrow casting grid sure made it seem like DC Studios was gearing up to cast a new actor to play the hero. James Gunn hasn't responded to the rumors and probably won't because the movie is already deep into filming.

Gunn isn't one to play all of his cards. After all, he still hasn't confirmed whether Adria Arjona is playing Maxima in Man of Tomorrow, as early reports claimed. That wiggle room has let the Wonder Woman fancast crowd keep fighting the good fight.

With Man of Tomorrow having as stacked a cast as it does, including at least two characters from Lanterns, it's hard to imagine Gunn and Co. don't have room for Martian Manhunter. All that's left to do is roll out the green carpet for a character who's yet to get a real oppurtunity in live-action.