James Gunn's DCU Just Introduced Its Own Version Of Marvel's Ego The Living Planet (& It's Even More Dangerous)

Ego the Living Planet wreaked havoc in a James Gunn project, and his spiritual successor in the DCU is gearing up to follow in his footsteps. HBO's Lanterns promised to flesh out the galactic corner of DC Studios' franchise. And through two episodes, it's been a show of its word. Hal Jordan consistently drops tidbits about his adventures in space, such as his run-in with the Green Lantern who resembles a squirrel, Ch'p.

In Lanterns Episode 2, "Trust Fall," Hal mentions someone a lot larger than Ch'p in a conversation with John Stewart. John visits Hal's house in Coast City to pick up the battery that will charge his Power Ring, but he needs a passcode to access the vault. Hal is happy to provide it, saying, "Mogo doesn't socialize."

The phrase directly references Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' story in Green Lantern (vol. 2) #188, about a sentient planet called Mogo that joins the Green Lantern Corps. Despite being righteous, Mogo doesn't enjoy brushing shoulders with his fellow peacekeepers. That hasn't stopped evildoers from trying to take advantage of his great power, though, making him a galactic threat on the same level as Marvel's Ego.

Marvel Studios

James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. saw Peter Quill finally reunite with his father, Ego. The Celestial took his son and his pals to his planet, which he revealed was his true form. However, it didn't take long for Gamora to see through Ego's ruse and get to the bottom of his real plan.

Ego created offspring all over the galaxy and left behind traces of himself on planets to prepare for what he called "The Expansion." Peter was the last piece of the puzzle, as Ego could use his power to kickstart The Expansion and spread his consciousness across the galaxy. Being complicit in such an evil plan didn't sit right with Peter, so he defeated his father and saved the galaxy in the nick of time.

Mogo doesn't share Ego's outlook on the universe. But being pure of heart doesn't mean that Mogo is uncorruptible. DC Comics has put the planet in some difficult spots, such as when the Sinestro Corps attacked it in hopes of driving the nail into the Green Lantern Corps' coffin. Sinestro's goons didn't have the right idea, though, because Mogo's connection to a certain power is what truly makes it one of the most dangerous characters in the DCU.

James Gunn Could Turn Mogo Into One of the DCU's Big Bads

DC Comics

Lanterns' first two episodes drive home the idea that the Power Ring is the most powerful weapon in the DCU. Hal waves it around Rushville, Nebraska, like it's a nuclear bomb on his hand, daring anyone with a grudge to test him. The Guardians also take its potential seriously, as they brought John Stewart, someone they deemed worthy, into the fold as soon as they realized Hal might be nearing the end of his run.

What Lanterns has yet to cover is Mogo's role in the distribution of Power Rings. In the comics, it comes to light that Mogo is the one who guides the rings after their users die, ensuring there's no gap in coverage. Mogo takes the job very seriously, even if it doesn't want to talk to the heroes it bestows with great power.

During the "War of the Green Lanterns" storyline, a villain named Krona attacked the Green Lantern Corps headquarters, Oa, and corrupted Mogo. He then sent hundreds of Power Rings across the galaxy and influenced their users, giving him an incredibly powerful army. John Stewart had no choice but to destroy Mogo in order to stop the bleeding.

James Gunn and his DC Studios collaborators clearly saw an oppurtunity to reference two DC icons in Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons with Lanterns' clever Easter egg. But they also introduced a force to the DCU that has no equal. If Mogo falls into the wrong hands, there's no telling the damage that could be done. And there's already at least one character around with the means and know-how to take control of the planet.

Lanterns Episode 2 ends with Hal visiting his old mentor, Sinestro, in prison. "Trust Fall" reveals that Sinestro got himself locked up after staging a coup and killing one of the Guardians. Clearly, their way of doing things doesn't work for him. At some point, Gunn and Co. are going to let Sinestro out of jail and set the stage for him to form the Yellow Lantern Corps.

Sinestro and his crew would be wise to set their sights on Mogo if their goal is the destabilization of the galaxy. The DCU just better hope John has made enough friends by then to give Mogo a fighting chance; because if he hasn't, the DCU may suffer the fate that the MCU so narrowly avoided in Gunn's second Marvel Studios movie.