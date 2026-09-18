Avengers: Doomsday Merch Reveals 1 X-Men Is In Serious Danger

Avengers: Doomsday's official merchandise might have spoiled the fact that one key X-Men member is in peril during the heroes' clash against the Sentinels. Marvel Studios' upcoming 2026 MCU crossover, set to release on December 18, will finally feature the X-Men in a team-up alongside the Fantastic Four and the Avengers in the looming fight against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Doomsday's mutant lineup brings back some of Fox's X-Men actors, including Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen's Magneto, and James Marsden's Cyclops. The X-Men's role in the film is more than just a cameo; their world is the third universe in the three-way incursion between the MCU's Earth-616 and the Fantastic Four's Earth-828.

Marketing has clearly emphasized the X-Men's importance in Avengers: Doomsday, with Marvel Studios prominently featuring them in official merchandise. As part of the promotional wave, Cosbaby released its official Avengers: Doomsday Cosbi bobble-head lineup, featuring Thor, Mr. Fantastic, Sam Wilson's Captain America, Winter Soldier, Gambit, Magneto, Cyclops, and Doctor Doom.

The Mystery figure from the Cosbi lineup features a Sentinel that firmly holds Cyclops in its grip, with the mutant leader looking like he's about to take an energy blast. This official Doomsday merchandise hints at a major twist for James Marsden's Scott Summers, suggesting he is in grave danger during the film's Sentinel battle sequence (read more about the expected sequence of events in Avengers: Doomsday based on the trailers shown).

Cosbaby

Avengers: Doomsday's official "Special Look" trailer confirmed that Doctor Doom is responsible for unleashing the Sentinels against the X-Men, Avengers, and the Fantastic Four. Targeting Cyclops, who is the confirmed leader of the X-Men in the movie, is a calculated move for Doom because successfully taking him out would remove the team's command structure and completely break the morale of every hero on the battlefield.

Marvel Studios

Cyclops dying during the Sentinel battle sequence in Doomsday would not only cost the X-Men their field leader. It would strip the team of its tactical center, demoralize Xavier and Magneto's last shared hope for the next generation, and give Doom public proof that even the mutants who survived the Sentinel war before can be erased in a whiff.

Cosbaby

The trailers already showed James Marsden's Cyclops battered and bruised during the same Sentinel sequence, and this official Cosbaby merch could be a preview of the hero's devastating fate in the fight for the Multiverse. X-Men: The Last Stand already did a disservice to Cyclops after killing him off early, and Doomsday risks doing the same, but there's a chance that this potential death is more impactful than the last one.

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday's Cosbaby lineup featured an interesting roster of heroes, including Thor wielding both Stormbreaker and Mjolnir, allowing fans to recreate the iconic money shot of Thor charging toward Doctor Doom from the official trailers.

Cosbaby

Doctor Doom unleashes his magic powers in his standalone Cosbi figure, which looks stunning and is perfect for display in any collection.

Cosbaby

Joining Cyclops in Doomsday's Cosbi X-Men lineup are mini-figures for Magneto and Gambit, signaling the trio's larger roles in the 2026 crossover.

Cosbaby

The full lineup for Cosbaby's Avengers: Doomsday figures can be seen below:

Cosbaby

These Cosbaby figures are just the tip of the iceberg of Avengers: Doomsday merchandise. Other promotional efforts include collaborations with major brands, screen-accurate Hot Toys figures, and wearable merchandise for all ages.

Why Avengers: Doomsday Suggests a Grim Fate for Most of the X-Men

Marvel Studios

The fact that Cyclops is in grave danger in an official Avengers: Doomsday merchandise offer an ominous tease of what to expect with the X-Men's fate in the Multiversal crossover event.

Marketing has made it clear that this version of the X-Men has seen terrifying world-ending events, and not all of them survived. Doomsday is clearly missing notable X-Men members, such as Rogue, Storm, and Jean Grey, and the prevailing theory is that these mutants are either turned into Doombots by Doctor Doom or they sacrificed themselves to save their Earth from incursions.

Whatever the case, this means that this version of the X-Men has nothing to lose, and they are nearing the end of the road. While they initially treat the Avengers as enemies, seeing the full might of Doctor Doom and the Sentinels' return could make them lose hope, knowing defeat is imminent, given the overwhelming threat they face.

This doesn't mean that they will refuse to fight. The trailers already showed Cyclops emitting a massive optic blast and the other X-Men gearing up for battle. It's worth noting that this is not a surrender; rather, it suggests they may fight like a team that already knows the ending. Doomsday is giving this X-Men a proper last stand, where they go down fighting rather than being eliminated in an incursion.