Doctor Doom Makes Chilling Threat In New Avengers: Doomsday Teaser

Doctor Doom just threatened the Avengers in a new teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, and they have every reason to be terrified of him. Marvel Studios continues to build anticipation for Avengers: Doomsday, which releases on December 18. The next major event in the MCU's Multiverse Saga positions Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom as the central threat facing Earth's heroes. Multiple teasers and trailers have been released for the upcoming film, each featuring different scenes, characters, and dialogue.

A new international teaser for Avengers: Doomsday showcased Doctor Doom confronting the Avengers and other Marvel heroes, saying something with a somewhat mysterious meaning. No matter what Doom is referencing with the line, though, it spells trouble for Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

In the new teaser, Doom tells the Avengers that they "have lived stolen lives" and that they need to "give them back." This is a chilling threat from the Doomsday antagonist, as he is, more or less, telling them that they can willingly give those stolen lives back or that he will take them himself:

“All of you have lived stolen lives. But now you must give them back."

It is worth noting that the footage in the new teaser is not entirely new. Much of the material comes from the special look previously shown at Disney's D23 event. However, the new teaser rearranges those moments, allowing Doom's statement to stand out more prominently.

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For example, the new teaser includes quick shots of characters like Steve Rogers, Loki, and Love, all of whom were in that D23 trailer. It also featured Doctor Doom raising a group of Sentinels, which had already been showcased in that previous trailer. Doom's comments are followed by an overwhelming display of his power, including his confrontation with Thor, which has seemingly been the big scene across all of the Doomsday marketing.

It is clear that the line spoken by Doom is important and will likely go on to explain Doom's motivations in Doomsday, given that Marvel Studios has made a point of including it in multiple pieces of marketing.

The sequence makes it clear that Doom's problem may go far beyond simply wanting to defeat the Avengers. He appears to believe that something about the lives these heroes are living is fundamentally wrong. While nothing can be said for sure and the line is quite mysterious, some past events in the franchise could explain why Doom says the heroes "have lived stolen lives."

The new international teaser can be seen below:

Why Doom Thinks the Avengers Have "Stolen Lives"

Marvel Studios

Doom's "stolen lives" line could have several meanings, but there are a few possibilities that seem more likely than others, and they have to do with prominent moments/story elements that were featured in past MCU movies.

One possibility is that Doom believes the Avengers have been living lives they were never supposed to have. The biggest example of this is what happened in Avengers: Endgame.

When Thanos used the Infinity Stones to erase half of all life in the universe, those deaths became the reality of the MCU for five years. The Avengers ultimately traveled through time, collected the Infinity Stones from different points in history, and used them to reverse the Snap.

From the heroes' perspective, they were correcting an unimaginable tragedy, which is exactly what they thought they should have done. However, from another perspective, they were changing the natural course of history.

Billions of people who had died were suddenly alive again. Families were reunited. Children returned to parents who had spent five years believing them dead. The world effectively received a second chance. Doom could view that second chance as something that was never supposed to happen.

That interpretation becomes particularly interesting when looking at the characters featured around his line in the trailer. Steve Rogers, for example, eventually traveled back in time and chose to live with Peggy Carter rather than return to the future as the Avengers expected. He effectively stepped outside the path his life had been following, which could have altered the flow of the universe even more than anyone would have thought it would.

Thor, on the other hand, is now raising Love, the daughter of Gorr the God Butcher. Love was brought back to life through Eternity after Gorr's death, meaning Thor's current family exists because of a supernatural alteration to what would otherwise have been the child's fate.

Other characters have similarly complicated relationships with death, destiny, or alternate realities. Loki is probably the most extreme example. His story led him to become the being holding the timelines together, existing far beyond the life he was originally destined to live. The character who once died at Thanos' hands eventually became one of the most important figures in the entire multiverse. If that doesn't fall under the category of a stolen life, nothing does.

Doom could look at all this and see a universe full of people who cheated death, escaped destiny, or altered reality to preserve the lives they wanted. And if Doom has experienced the opposite by losing everyone he loved (which seems to be the case based on other trailers for Doomsday), his perspective becomes even more understandable.

The trailer that was released at D23 specifically emphasizes that Victor lost everything he cared about. His family appears to be at the center of his transformation, making it possible that Doom sees the Avengers' happy endings as an injustice. They got their second chances. He didn't.

There is also a much larger possibility: Doom may believe the Avengers' interference with the timeline has helped create the multiversal crisis that threatens reality.

The MCU has already established that tampering with time and alternate realities can have enormous consequences. The events of Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Avengers: Endgame have all demonstrated that the boundaries between universes and timelines are increasingly unstable.

If Doom believes that the Avengers' actions helped cause the current multiversal collapse, then his statement takes on an entirely different meaning. The heroes didn't simply steal their own lives. Instead, they may have stolen them from the lives of other people, other timelines, or even entire universes, especially if what they did began causing Incursions (looking at you, Steve).

That could make Doom's plan much more complicated than revenge. He may believe he is correcting an imbalance created by the Avengers. If restoring the multiverse requires certain people to die, disappear, or surrender the lives they gained through altered events, Doom may see that as justice rather than murder.

While those are some possibilities for what Doom's statement in the Avengers: Doomsday teaser could mean, the line could ultimately have a much more specific explanation tied to the events of Avengers: Doomsday. Most likely, fans won't find out for sure until the film premieres on December 18.