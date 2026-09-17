Disney+ Announces 2nd Star Wars Series Releasing In 2027 Alongside Ahsoka Season 2

Disney+ is finally bringing Ahsoka back for another rodeo in 2027, four years after her titular live-action show premiered on the streamer. Ahsoka Season 2 is not the only exciting Star Wars series returning to Disney+ next year, though. In 2026, Lucasfilm President Dave Filoni brought back a fan-favorite Star Wars villain to lead a prequel series set in the Imperial Era, and it quickly became a hit.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Season 2 was confirmed to release in 2027 at Disney's D23 Expo in August, with head writer and executive producer Matt Michnovetz sharing the news during the "Inside Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord" Fireside Chat. A specific date wasn't confirmed, but the continuation of the Shadow Collective leader's story will likely arrive sometime after Ahsoka Season 2, which premieres January 20, 2027.

Star Wars

Fans following the Maul series will recall that the show was greenlit for a second season even before its Season 1 premiere in April. The 2027 confirmation, though, is the first official word on when Season 2 will actually drop. Beyond Ahsoka and Shadow Lord, various studios under Disney's umbrella made a splash at D23, pulling back the curtain on what they have in store for 2027 and beyond.

Star Wars

The streaming offerings were particularly intriguing, with Jon Favreau's three-part Oswald miniseries confirmed for February 2027. That project has been a long time coming. Oswald the Lucky Rabbit predates Mickey Mouse; Walt Disney lost him to Universal in 1928, and the company only reacquired the character in 2006.

Marvel's highly anticipated second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was also confirmed for 2027, after it was initially scheduled for late 2026. Beyond the official announcements, Disney+ has plenty more in store, with a slate packed with films and shows that could captivate Ahsoka and Maul – Shadow Lord fans even more than their favorite Star Wars series.

2027 Disney+ Releases That Could Overshadow Star Wars Fans' Favorite Shows

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters December 18 this year, and its theatrical run should wrap sometime in 2027, likely about three months after release. From there, it makes its way to Disney+. The film is set to be Marvel's biggest crossover yet, following the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men as they face the tyrannical Latverian ruler Victor von Doom. By the time it streams, it will be the biggest movie on the service, topping the level of action Ahsoka and Shadow Lord can provide.

Star Wars: Starfighter

Star Wars

Shawn Levy's long-awaited Star Wars film, starring Ryan Gosling in the lead role, releases May 28, 2027. It's the franchise's second theatrical release since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. Although it arrives in May, it should land on Disney+ later in the year. If The Mandalorian and Grogu's release pattern is anything to go by, Starfighter should stream in September 2027.

The Mando movie hit theaters on May 22, 2026, and arrived on Disney+ on September 2, 2026. Starfighter's story takes a completely different direction from other Star Wars releases, being set five years after The Rise of Skywalker. The lack of connection to legacy characters makes for a different flavor of storytelling, one that could make it the most captivating Star Wars release of 2027 on Disney+.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again returns for a third season in March 2027, making it the first live-action MCU series on Disney+ to reach that milestone. Season 2 closed with the blind lawyer stripped of his law license and locked in a prison cell. Season 3 should be packed with action, as Matt is imprisoned alongside criminals he helped put away, many of whom will have a vendetta against him.

Hell's Kitchen will also be crowded with vigilantes, as the new episodes bring back Mike Colter's Luke Cage, Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, and Finn Jones' Iron Fist. Villains like Lady Muse and Bullseye will also be present, making for a high-octane season.

Marvel Zombies Season 2

Marvel Animation

Marvel Zombies was initially viewed as a one-and-done series given its four-episode run, but Marvel surprisingly greenlit a second season, which transports viewers to an apocalyptic reality where Marvel's biggest heroes and villains are infected by a zombie virus.

Season 2 hasn't been officially dated for 2027, but the first season was released in 2025, and the show is currently in the animation phase, as Head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics & Franchise Brad Winderbaum confirmed he has seen animatics. A 2027 release is the most plausible timeframe. Season 1 ended with Kamala Khan trapped in a fake reality created by Elizabeth Olsen's zombified Scarlet Witch, so the new season will likely revisit that cliffhanger and expand the story from there.

X-Men '97 Season 3

Marvel Animation

X-Men '97 has become a superhero staple on Disney+ and is returning for a third season in 2027. The new season has already wrapped production and is expected to explore more intriguing mutant stories from the comics, as previous seasons did. The biggest fallout from Season 2, namely the deaths of Magneto and Nightcrawler, will likely be the heartbeat of the new batch of episodes, with many fans hoping Magneto returns, possibly as Onslaught.

At San Diego Comic-Con this year, a first look was shown to attendees, revealing the involvement of the mutant-hunting Sentinels and the Brotherhood of Mutants, fueling the likelihood of Magneto's return.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Marvel Animation

After Spider-Man: Brand New Day stole the spotlight in 2026, Marvel is giving fans more Spider-Man stories in 2027, this time on streaming. The second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man hits Disney+ in January 2027, transporting viewers to an alternate universe different from the one Tom Holland's Peter Parker inhabits. In this world, Peter has Norman Osborn as a mentor rather than Tony Stark, and he interns at Oscorp.

After the fallout of Season 1, though, Peter and Norman are set on a collision course as the Oscorp CEO slowly descends into villainy. The new episodes also bring back Charlie Cox's Daredevil in a much bigger role, with villains like Doctor Octopus terrorizing New York. The Venom symbiote will play a prominent role as well after being teased in the Season 1 finale, with Eddie Brock, Gwen Stacy, the Lizard, and Rhino all joining the fray.

Afterlife with Archie

Archie Comics

Disney+ will also give fans a different flavor of entertainment with Afterlife with Archie, the hour-long horror drama scheduled for a Halloween-season premiere in 2027. It adapts the Archie Comics series by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Francesco Francavilla. The story centers on a supernatural spell from a teen witch that goes wrong, turning Riverdale into a zombie-riddled apocalypse. Archie and his friends fight to survive the horrific outbreak by whatever means they can.

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu

Aardman Animations

Disney announced a global distribution deal with The Pokémon Company International on August 28, 2026. The agreement includes Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu, a new stop-motion series from Aardman, the studio behind Wallace & Gromit. The show will debut on Disney XD and stream exclusively on Disney+ in 2027.

It follows Sirfetch'd and Pichu across the Galar region as they set out to help and protect other Pokémon. This series is one of the surprise Disney+ additions of 2027, set to appeal to Star Wars fans in a completely different way than Ahsoka and Shadow Lord.