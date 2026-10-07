Marvel Studios Alters Its X-Men Logo Color Ahead of Reboot Movie

Marvel is already making changes to X-Men imagery, despite the team's first true appearance coming in December's Avengers: Doomsday and then in a feature film in 2028. Fans have begged Marvel Studios to include the X-Men in the MCU for more than a decade now, especially after the franchise took off and became the most popular film brand in the world. Unfortunately, for many years, Marvel had no say in bringing the X-Men to the MCU due to legal reasons with the team's rights. However, Disney acquired those rights, meaning the X-Men are fair game now, which is why they will be in Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel Studios recently revealed a few brand new posters for its upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film, which will hit theaters on December 18. A lot of the posters are rather basic in that they just showcase some of the movie's major characters, not giving away any important details about the film. However, the posters do reveal that Marvel Studios is changing something about the X-Men that has been consistent for many years now.

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On the recent Avengers: Doomsday posters, Marvel Studios changed the color of the X-Men's official logo to red. This can be seen on one poster in the background, where it is clear Marvel is trying to show that the Avengers' world, the Fantastic Four's world, and the X-Men's world are colliding, thanks to Incursions.

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The giant X-Men symbol in the background of the poster has a black X on it, but the background of the actual logo is red, which is not consistent with past X-Men imagery, especially regarding this particular team, which was featured in Fox's X-Men films.

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For reference, in those movies, the X-Men logo was always quite plain, as it was simply a silver X inside of a circle.

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Even in the original trilogy's sequels, Fox never changed the logo, keeping it entirely consistent across those films.

It is also worth noting that this was not done in only a single poster. Instead, all of the recent marketing for Avengers: Doomsday has depicted X-Men logos that are red.

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In particular, one poster with Doctor Doom, Captain America, Cyclops, and Ben Grimm features a giant red X-Men logo, doubling down on the color change.

Marvel Studios

Even the different members of the X-Men team are wearing costumes that sport the red logo in Avengers: Doomsday. For example, Cyclops, Gambit, Magneto, Professor X, Beast, and Mystique all have red logos on their suits.

It is worth noting that the red logo for the X-Men is not even consistent with other popular X-Men projects. For example, in Days of Future Past, the logo was still silver.

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Additionally, in Dark Phoenix, the X-Men logo that was shown on the team's suits was yellow.

Marvel Studios/20th Century Studios

In the past, X-Men logos in other on-screen projects and in the comics have traditionally been depicted as yellow or silver. Marvel Studios elected to give the Avengers the yellow color for Doomsday, and, since the Fantastic Four's logo is blue, the company likely thought silver would not have been as engaging as a bright color.

Marvel Studios

It is also important to mention that Marvel Studios has already unveiled the official logo for its 2028 X-Men reboot film. Just like in the past, that logo has a yellow X inside of a yellow circle, so it will revert back to a more traditional X-Men logo.

Why Is the X-Men Logo in Avengers: Doomsday Different?

There are a few possibilities as to why Marvel may have elected to change the X-Men logo for Avengers: Doomsday. Most likely, the true reason will never be revealed, and while it is odd that the logo would be different than in the past, many fans are probably just happy to have the X-Men in the movie and don't care what the logo looks like.

One possibility for the change is that Marvel wants to differentiate between the Fox X-Men team that is returning for Doomsday and the new X-Men team that will be in the 2028 reboot. Some of the same characters in Doomsday will be featured in the 2028 film, but will be different versions of those characters played by different people. If fans saw two extremely similar logos on different characters, they could get the impression that the 2028 film is showcasing younger versions of the characters in Doomsday, and that is not the case.

Another possibility is that Marvel Studios wants to pay homage to the training suits from the comics. Specifically, in comics such as The Uncanny X-Men, the team of Mutants wore suits that were gold and blue on the body with a belt that was red and black. This is one of the more popular and well-loved suit designs for the X-Men, so it is possible that Marvel is simply honoring that piece of comics history.

Whatever the case may be, it seems as thoguh the X-Men will have some red imagery in Avengers: Doomsday, which is entirely new for on-screen adaptations of those characters. As mentioned, though, many fans likely don't mind if there is a change or two in the costume department, because the most important aspect of it all is that the X-Men are sharing the screen with the Avengers.