Marvel Studios Officially Debuts Logo for 2026's X-Men & Fantastic Four Crossover Movie

Marvel Studios finally revealed the official logos for all the major superhero teams in Avengers: Doomsday and even included a special crossover logo featuring the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, and the X-Men. For the first time in history, the three biggest superhero teams in Marvel will be showcased together in the same film. This is a massive moment for longtime Marvel fans and the superhero genre in general, and to commemorate it, Marvel Studios created some special logos.

As shared by @AvengersUpdated via X, Marvel Studios revealed brand-new merchandise for Avengers: Doomsday, specifically themed around the characters and superhero teams featured in the film. For example, the merch includes a wallet, a keychain, different pairs of socks, a laptop case, and other small collectibles. Notably, some of the merch pieces feature different logos, including for the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom, and Black Panther/Wakanda.

Marvel Studios

However, Marvel Studios also created a special crossover logo that combines the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four logos. Specifically, the logo is circular, with the circle divided horizontally into thirds. The top third of the logo has a yellow background and the Avengers logo on top; the middle third has a red background with the X-Men logo; and the bottom third is blue with the Fantastic Four logo.

Marvel Studios

This creates a single, large logo that reads "AX4," symbolizing that all three teams will come together and work alongside one another in Avengers: Doomsday. Notably, this is the first crossover logo Marvel released for the upcoming film and the first logo in general to showcase all three teams in the same place.

Marvel Studios

Another piece of merch includes a crossover logo similar to the first. Instead of combining all three symbols into one circle, this logo features them separately, making it look as though they are crashing into each other. In a way, it almost represents an Incursion, especially since there are cracks in each logo where they overlap, symbolizing that the three teams are being forced to work together to stop a common threat.

Marvel Studios

While some pieces of merch in the new Doomsday drop feature the three logos with colored backgrounds and black text, others feature the logos with colored text. For example, where the Avengers logo on the previously mentioned logos had yellow text on a black background, another logo in the merch drop has a black background with a red Avengers symbol. Similarly, instead of a black background with red text, another X-Men logo has a blue background with a yellow X-Men symbol.

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Marvel Studios also created yet another version of the three logos crashing into one another, this time for what appears to be a small notebook. Instead of featuring colored versions of the logos and showing them knocking together, this logo makes it appear as though they are fully hitting each other with great force, creating an even more exaggerated broken-apart effect.

Notably, the notebook also has the phrase "Worlds Collide" on it, once again symbolizing that the upcoming film will be bringing all those teams together for the first time.

Marvel Studios

While many of the pieces in the recent reveal feature only imagery of the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four, some also include other logos and imagery of specific characters. For example, there is a green tin box with the logos of those three teams, and it also features the Black Panther/Wakanda logo, as well as the head and neck area of Doctor Doom with his hood up.

Since the four logos are above Doctor Doom, who is the center of the design, it could symbolize that Doom will manipulate the others throughout the film and that he will be the central character.

Marvel Studios

One of Doom's many logos also appeared on other pieces of merch, likely because Doom is the central character of Doomsday.

Marvel Studios

It is also worth noting that other Doom-related symbols appear on a pair of socks in the merch drop. One sock includes an eight-pointed star-like symbol.

Marvel Studios

The other sock has a rectangular symbol in the middle, with lines running perpendicular to one another through the center of the silver circle. Notably, these symbols appear on Doom's armor in other imagery from the film.

Marvel Studios

Another piece of merch will seemingly represent a version of the Latveria flag, as it features Doom's symbol and the Latveria symbol already revealed by Marvel Studios.

Avengers: Doomsday's Historic Merch Campaign

Now that Avengers: Doomsday's December 18 release date is getting closer, fans will likely start seeing more merchandise for the movie revealed by Marvel Studios and other companies. Doomsday is one of the biggest movies of all time, if not the biggest, so fans can expect a lot of merch released everywhere to celebrate its release.

It is possible that, after everything is said and done, Doomsday could have the biggest merch campaign of all time. In the past, Avengers movies like Infinity War and especially Endgame have brought hundreds of themed merchandise items along with them.

It is evident from this specific merch drop that Marvel Studios will heavily market the fact that the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Avengers will finally appear in the same movie, but it is also notable that Marvel is releasing so much Doctor Doom merch.

Although he is the antagonist of the film, Doom is an extremely marketable character, and Robert Downey Jr. playing him makes it even more so. Fans can expect to see Doom's face on pretty much everything in the coming months and even afterward, as he is going to be returning for Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.