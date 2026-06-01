Avengers: Doomsday Unveils Doctor Doom’s Official Logo, And It Might Have Just Spoiled Something Big

Doctor Doom's official logo from Avengers: Doomsday may tease a plot point for the MCU's new team-up movie. Doom is set to bring all kinds of chaos into the MCU upon the movie's release on December 18, as Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. brings his take on the villain into the next two Avengers movies. However, plenty of mystery still surrounds the antagonist, who has been seen for only a few seconds in officially released footage.

Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared a new piece of official imagery tied to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. On Instagram, the two revealed Doom's official symbol for the MCU, using the same green color seen in the cryptic image they shared on May 29, which showed only a green square.

Instagram

The next day, the Russos shared another look at the same logo, this time with a red diamond under it. The logo is surrounded by a green and red circle in the new image. They also shared the following caption, teasing an announcement coming on June 2 during their previously announced panel at SXSW London:

"4b Holywell Ln

London

EC2A 3ET Starts June 2nd at 10am BST.

Surprise at 2pm BST."

Instagram

This symbol is notably different from what the MCU has previously shown in official Latverian imagery. The first tease for the country came in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, when a meeting of world leaders to celebrate the Future Foundation included an empty chair for the Latverian delegate (which would have presumably been filled by Doom).

Marvel Studios

The empty seat also had a green-and-red flag for Latveria standing next to the placard with the country's name.

Marvel Studios

This flag is mostly green, with a red and black cross running mostly down the side. Instead of the design the Russos shared for Doom, it features a gold-and-green diamond in the middle of a red-and-black circle.

Marvel Studios, Instagram

Given that this symbol seems to represent Doom's Latveria, it could indicate that Downey's Doom comes from a different universe than the one fans saw in The Fantastic Four (Earth-828). However, it could also be a symbol the villain uses after fully evolving into his "Doctor Doom" persona, having previously served as Latveria's ruler.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the fifth Avengers movie under Marvel Studios. Dozens of Marvel Studios veterans and legacy Marvel stars will join forces in the cast, as Doom threatens the sanctity of the multiverse while convincing the heroes that he is trying to save it.

Is Doctor Doom From The Fantastic Four's Universe in Avengers: Doomsday?

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While the Fantastic Four will move from Earth-828 into Earth-616 in Avengers: Doomsday, there are still questions about whether Doctor Doom is also from that same world. Rumors have pointed to Doom and his classic friend-turned-enemy Reed Richards sharing a lot of screentime in Doomsday, but this film will also give him his first major amount of time on camera in the MCU.

Upon his arrival in The Fantastic Four's mid-credit scene, there were no definitive indications of where Doom came from before his interaction with Franklin Richards. While he could certainly be from the same universe as the Fantastic Four, the scene showed nothing from his arrival at the Baxter Building, leaving that mystery wide open, and did not indicate whether he knows the Fantastic Four from Earth-828.

Some theories point to him coming from a universe that had already been destroyed, which may or may not have had other heroes in it alongside him. This could start his reported vendetta against the multiverse and give him a reason to go after those who are starting Incursions in other worlds.

It is also still unclear how much of a connection he will have to the Fantastic Four and other Avengers, although he is reported to go after Steve Rogers following his jump to the past at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Thankfully, with the movie expected to be close to three hours long, and with Doom expected to be the main character, the story should flesh out much of the villain's backstory early to set him up for potential multiversal domination.