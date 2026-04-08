Avengers: Doomsday Reveals Its First 6 Funko Pops (Thor, Magneto & More)

Avengers: Doomsday's first six Funko figures have finally been confirmed. Every modern blockbuster comes with a wide range of merch, toys, and other collectibles, including the infamous Funko Pop! Vinyl bobbleheads. After Funko offers up its Spider-Man: Brand New Day range imminently, it will turn attention to Avengers: Doomsday ahead of its December 18 release.

Collectible retailer 1001 Hobbies officially listed Avengers: Doomsday's first six Funko POP! Vinyl figures for release in November, alongside a variety of other exciting mystery releases from the beloved toy manufacturer.

Editor's Note: All included Funko images depict previous Pop! Vinyl releases, as Marvel Studios has yet to reveal its Avengers: Doomsday figures.

Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios

The MCU's former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. is leading the charge in Avengers: Doomsday as Victor von Doom, aka Doctor Doom, a super-genius powered with magic and technology who rules over Latveria on Earth-828, and now believes he is the only one who can save the Multiverse from Incursions.

Funko from Marvel Rivals

Marvel Studios is, of course, placing Robert Downey Jr. and Doctor Doom at the heart of Avengers: Doomsday's marketing and merch campaign. While Doom was omitted from the four teaser trailers released across December and January, fans have already caught four glimpses at Doomsday's big bad.

Yelena Belova

Marvel Studios

Florence Pugh is back as Multiverse Saga fan-favorite Yelena Belova in Avengers: Doomsday after her starring role in Thunderbolts*. This time around, Yelena will be heading up her own team of New Avengers while honoring her late sister, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, in fighting alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Funko from Thunderbolts

While most of Doomsday's heroic costumes won't be revealed until the first full trailer drops, Yelena Belova's new look was already revealed by Marvel Studios alongside her fellow New Avengers in the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene.

Thor

Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth will continue his tenure as the MCU's Asgardian Avenger in Doomsday as Thor Odinson. This will mark the God of Thunder's first live-action appearance since the widely criticized Thor: Love & Thunder, after which he is now a father to his adopted daughter Love, who will also be back in the movie.

Funko from Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel Studios recently admitted defeat with Thor's Doomsday redesign, as the God of Thunder looks to be returning to a costume similar to Avengers: Infinity War that they will be able to collect in Funko form in November.

Mr. Fantastic

Marvel Studios

Pedro Pascal's Mr. Fantastic, aka Reed Richards, is stretching his way from Earth-828 to Earth-616 for Avengers: Doomsday. The Fantastic Four will seemingly turn to familiar heroes for help in stopping the Incursions and saving the Multiverse.

Funko from Fantastic Four: First Steps

The stretchy super-genius seems to be kitting his family out properly for their first venture into the Multiverse, with the Fantastic Four officially getting updated costumes after First Steps to add jackets for all-but-one member.

Cyclops

Marvel Studios

As Earth's Mightiest Heroes prepare to defend their world from the Incursions and RDJ's Doctor Doom, they will visit a universe with Variants of the classic Fox X-Men, including James Marsden's Cyclops, whom they will go head-to-head with.

Funko from X-Men '97

Doomsday will officially deliver on 26 years of pleas from fans to see Marsden's Cyclops suited up in his comic-accurate blue and yellow look, and they will be able to celebrate that moment in Funko form.

Magneto

Marvel Studios

Joining Cyclops, Professor X, Mystique, and Beast as part of Avengers: Doomsday's X-Men line-up is Magneto, whose actor, Ian McKellen, will break the record for the oldest high-billing actor in MCU history.

Funko from Marvel's X-Men 20th Anniversary Collection

It should come as no surprise that the magnetic mutant will be among the first to receive the Funko treatment, as insiders have declared him the "MVP" of Avengers 5 as McKellen reprises his Marvel role for the first time in 12 years.

More Confirmed Funko Releases from Avengers: Doomsday

Beyond these six Pop! Vinyl figures, 1001 Hobbies listed many more Avengers: Doomsday releases from Funko that are coming in November. For one, Avengers: Doomsday will offer its own line of Funko Mystery Minis that are expected to range from 2.5 to 3 inches tall, featuring characters from the MCU blockbuster sealed up to preserve the surprise of which character you bought.

Funko

There will also be offerings from the Bitty Pop! range, which preserve the usual Funko Pop! Vinyl style, but each figure stands under an inch tall. The Bitty Pop! figures are joined by two Town and two Ride sets that will recreate key buildings and vehicles from Avengers: Doomsday in mini-scale.

Funko

Locations like the Baxter Building, Avengers Tower, Steve Rogers' house, and Doctor Doom's castle are obvious contenders for the Towns range. Meanwhile, the Fantastic Four's ship that takes the team from Earth-828 to Earth-616 is the only clear choice for the Rides range at this stage in the movie's marketing.