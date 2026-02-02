Marvel Studios Officially Debuts The X-Men’s New Suits For Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios has formally pulled back the curtain on the X-Men's redesigned costumes for Avengers: Doomsday, marking a major milestone in the fresh marketing campaign. The third teaser for the upcoming Avengers film spotlights the returning mutant lineup, giving fans a glance at Marvel veterans Ian McKellen as Magneto and Patrick Stewart as Professor X. The footage also delivers a striking new look at James Marsden's Cyclops, offering audiences their first official glimpse at how the X-Men will appear in the MCU.

The new official Avengers: Doomsday teaser revealed a new look at the X-Men, beginning with Patrick Stewart's Professor X, who appeared seated in his iconic silver wheelchair. This design was distinct from the yellow hover chair associated with X-Men: The Animated Series and later brought to life in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Marvel Studios

Stewart's Charles Xavier wore a grounded, casual look, featuring a dark blue cargo-style jacket with a red-and-black "X" symbol above the upper left chest pocket (strikingly similar to what was previously shown).

Marvel Studios

Ian McKellen's Magneto was also shown seated, suggesting a friendly dynamic between Erik and Charles in this universe, as the two no longer appeared to be adversaries. Magneto's hair is long, his demeanor visibly weary, giving the impression of a man far removed from his former prime. His attire reflected that shift, consisting of a simple red T-shirt layered under a sweater.

The teaser then transitioned to the most striking reveal, offering the first proper look at James Marsden's Cyclops since his brief cameo in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Marvel Studios

This iteration closely resembled the X-Men '97 design, with Marsden wearing a blue suit accented by the signature yellow belt buckle and bold yellow lines across the chest. The most notable departure from the animated version was the absence of trunks, but otherwise the costume was nearly a one-to-one recreation of Cyclops' modern animated battle uniform.

Marvel Studios

Marsden is not historically known as a beloved comic book actor; his take on Scott Summers has aged somewhat poorly, so his Doomsday role could be a major revival.

From a costuming perspective, Marsden suffered like the rest of the X-Men lineup from the early 2000s, going away from the colorful suits from the comics and animated series. Beyond the performance, fans also weren't fond of the all-black leather suit that Cyclops previously rocked.

20th Century Fox

Even in the next (prequel) era of the 20th Century Fox X-Men, Tye Sheridan was temporarily given a suit similar to the animated series version, but it was still hindered by a lack of contrast, and also simply not seen in action.

20th Century Fox

X-Men fans are loving the X-Men '97 revival of the 1990s animated series, including how Scott is the leader of the mutants and dons a stunning blue and yellow suit. 2026 is going to be a major year for the mutants, with not only Doomsday bringing them back in live-action, but '97 returning for a Season 2.

Marvel Studios

Additionally, the new suits for all of the X-Men have been revealed on official Avengers Doomsday merch! This gives us our first look at all of the X-Men that weren't shown in the third trailer, including Beast, Mystique, Nightcrawler and Gambit.

Beast and Gambit both look exactly like they did in both of their recent MCU appearances, in The Marvels' post-credit scene and Deadpool & Wolverine respectively, diverting from the iconic X-Men suit that Marsden is wearing.

Mystique has the biggest change from her appearance in the original X-Men trilogy. Now she seems to be wearing a full white suit instead of the no-clothe look she had throughout her movies.

Some have even speculated that this version of the X-Men in Doomsday is the same team canonically as '97, but it's more likely that their appearances are merely an inspiration.

That said, Cyclops' brief moment stands out as a moment of fear and devastation, but it's unclear whether Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) is involved yet. There's also a strong chance that Cyclops' first look was a flashback, especially given the sentinels shown in the background. How the X-Men fit into Doomsday is still up in the air, but the new trailer confirms that Marvel Studios will be trying to do justice to their aesthetics, similar to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine.

How the X-Men Fit into Avengers 5

Marvel Studios giving the X-Men their own dedicated teaser for Avengers: Doomsday helped show that their role is more than a simple nostalgia play.

From a story perspective, Doomsday appeared poised to finally give the X-Men a level of focus they rarely received in their original film run. The Cyclops moment from the teaser suggested that the character may finally be portrayed as the powerful leader fans have long associated with the role, helping redeem a journey that ended abruptly in X-Men: The Last Stand.

The teaser didn't show other confirmed mutants, such as Beast (Kelsey Grammer), Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming), and Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), who are all likely from the same universe seen at the end of The Marvels.

At the same time, Avengers: Doomsday is positioned as another celebratory send-off for Fox's X-Men, bridging the gap before Marvel Studios fully transitions into its upcoming Mutant Saga and eventual refresh.