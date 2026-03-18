Fallout Season 3: Justin Theroux Casts Uncertainty on Mr. House's Return: 'I'm Not Even Sure I'm Gonna Be There' (Exclusive)

Justin Theroux, who plays Mr. House, shared a seemingly unfortunate update about his potential return as one of the main villains of Fallout Season 3. The second season of the Amazon Prime Video series properly introduced Mr. Robert House as the billionaire founder and CEO of RobCo Industries and the eventual ruler of New Vegas. Season 2 confirmed that Mr. House's physical body is no more, but Ghoul discovered that his consciousness remained active in the Lucky 38 penthouse, inside a Pip-Boy (his mobile communication link).

Following Ghoul's discovery that his wife and daughter's cryopods are empty, he rejected House's demands and removed his Pip-Boy, leaving his fate unknown after the Lucky 38 screen displayed "Signal Lost" and is seen flickering.

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Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Direct during the premiere of Seekers of Infinite Love at South by Southwest (SXSW) 2026, Justin Theoroux addressed his involvement in Fallout Season 3 following Mr. House's uncertain fate, admitting that he's "not even sure [if] he's gonna be there:"

The Direct: "What can you tease about Fallout Season 3, which starts filming soon?" Justin Theroux: "Oh, I haven't even gotten — I don't know anything. I haven't... I'm not even sure I'm gonna be there... I genuinely don't know yet."

Theroux's latest comments aren't surprising, considering that it might be too huge a spoiler for Fallout Season 3 if he downright confirms his involvement. Given that Mr. House would likely be relegated to a more digital presence in Season 3, Theroux's involvement may be less, but that doesn't mean he will not return.

Some theorized that Mr. House's digital consciousness seemed to have been temporarily disconnected from his main interface, given that Fallout Season 2's post-credits sequence revealed that his signal is still flickering. To recall, after Ghoul discovered that his wife and daughter's cryopods were empty, he rejected House's demands and removed his Pip-Boy, leaving his fate unknown after the Lucky 38 screen displayed "Signal Lost."

Fallout Season 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Joining Justin Theroux is a stacked cast that consists of Kyle MacLachlan (who is already confirmed to return for Season 3), Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and more.

Why Mr. House's Digital Form Is Much More Dangerous in Fallout Season 3

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The fact that Mr. House seemingly remains intact in his digital form at the end of Fallout Season 2 suggests that he could be much more dangerous in ever. Mr. House, operating in the digital space, could become even more dangerous to the show's protagonists as he becomes a secret figure pulling the strings from behind the scenes.

While he almost manipulated a strong-willed person like Ghoul, Mr. House's influence could be troublesome if he manages to control a weak-minded being to advance his own agenda in New Vegas and beyond.

Mr. House's digital self could, arguably, instantly eliminate his physical invulnerability, making him quite difficult to kill. This form could also make Mr. House an unpredictable antagonist, with him possibly controlling someone from the outside world without the heroes' knowledge, such as Lucy, Ghoul, and Maximus.

As pure code, House can also pop up in any digital access point, making him an omnipresent force to be reckoned with in Fallout Season 3.