Fallout Season 3: Kyle MacLachlan Confirms His Return As Hank MacLean

Fallout Season 2 left Kyle MacLachlan's series future up in the air. Luckily, the Hank MacLean actor has come clean, confirming his Season 3 return. The second go-round for Amazon Prime Video's beloved video game adaptation closed things out in a precarious place for MacLachlan's former Vault-Tec employee. After being reunited with his daughter, Lucy, and trying to force his mind-control tech on her, he was left chipped himself, being wiped of his memory of Lucy and the Wasteland.

This has some believing Hank's story may be done, as he set off to walk the desert as a blank slate, but that does not seem to be the case. Speaking with Screen Rant during a recent conversation about the Fallout series, MacLachlan confirmed that he will, in fact, be back in Season 3.

Speaking on his 'goodbye' scene with Ella Pernell's Lucy, the Hank actor remarked "there's more to it than that" and that fans will "discover what that might be in Season 3:"

"Really it wasn't difficult to sort of channel all that and to feel this is a goodbye scene. But there's more to it than that, obviously, because it's Fallout. So we'll discover what that might be in Season 3."

Season 3 of the hit streaming drama is reported to begin production sometime later this year, with no specific plot or release details having been made public. Given where Season 2 ends, it can be assumed that Season 3 will be action-packed as the factions of New Vegas go to war and Walton Goggins' Ghoul heads off to find his family in Colorado.

All eight episodes of Fallout Season 2 are now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. MacLachlan stars in the series as Hank MacLean, a former Vault overseer, with a dark secret from before the nuclear apocalypse. He is joined by Ella Purnell as his happy-go-lucky daughter Lucy, Walton Goggins as the irradiated gunslinger Ghoul, and Aaron Moten as soldier of the Brotherhood of Steel Maximus.

What's Next For Hank MacLean in Fallout Season 3?

Hank MacLean's Fallout story could have very easily come to an end with the close of Season 2. The character was seemingly sent off into the sunset, having come clean to his daughter, Lucy, and his mind wiped clean of all his dirty deeds.

However, Kyle MacLachlan's character will seemingly get at least one more season of post-apocalyptic action. It is interesting that the character is returning, especially given that he no longer knows who he is or how he fits into the franchise's central nuclear conspiracy. Just because he had his mind wiped in the present-day story does not mean he cannot play a key role in the future, though.

One staple of the Fallout show to this point has been its signature revelatory flashbacks. These dips back into the past have often shed light on or added context to the post-nuclear world the present Fallout timeline inhabits. Hank could still be a big part of this flashback story, especially as it seems he was not working for Vault-Tec after all.

Season 3 will likley dive even further into his hidden pre-war agenda, pulling back the curtain on just how deeply Hank was involved in the bombing.

And then, in the present timeline, he could be a major player too. While Lucy knows what happened to her dad, Hank's son, Norm (played by Moisés Arias), does not. It feels like there is some meat on the bone there, with Norm coming across his mind-wiped father and setting out to discover what happened to him.