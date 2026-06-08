Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's Finale Breaks MCU Tradition After 5 Years

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's climactic battle with Kingpin marked a major departure from Marvel Studios' TV endeavors over the last five years. The sophomore season continued Marvel Studios' revival of Netflix's Daredevil, and with it, the never-ending conflict between Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk. Born Again's latest chapter brought an end to Fisk's tenure as New York mayor, although his defeat was very different from that of previous MCU TV villains.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's finale broke tradition for the MCU's latest Disney+ series, as the climactic clash with Vincent D'Onofrio's Mayor Wilson Fisk wasn't done by the Man Without Fear, but rather the people of New York.

In the culmination of a rebellion led by Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, a Daredevil mask-wearing resistance charged toward Fisk, many of whom were killed or severely injured in his desperate rampage as his final defeat loomed.

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Fisk's true defeat wasn't when Daredevil knelt face-to-face with him and convinced him to leave New York, but rather in the courtroom, which is only fitting for Murdock's style. Once his true corruption was exposed by the legal eagle at Karen Paige's trial, it was only a matter of time before Fisk was dethroned.

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That's not to say this season was without a physical face-off between the never-ending foes, as Daredevil and Kingpin went for Round 3 in Episode 6, "Requiem." Fresh off the devastating loss of his wife Vanessa, the pair fought to a stalemate inside Fisk's private office, only for Daredevil to ultimately walk away.

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Historically, since 2021's WandaVision five years ago, most MCU Disney+ shows have followed the franchise formula of ending on an epic, CGI-heavy battle. Whether it be Ironheart vs. The Hood, Agatha Harkness vs. Lady Death, G'iah vs Gravik, Kate Bishop vs. Kingpin, or Wanda Maximoff vs Agatha, these clashes are commonplace for the franchise.

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Of course, Daredevil: Born Again isn't the first Disney+ show to break Marvel Studios' tradition of ending on blockbuster-scale clashes. Recently, Wonder Man didn't exactly conclude in a major battle, although the eight-episode series was already a deviation from the MCU's formula, as Damage Control was the closest thing that Wonder Man had to a villain. That being said, even Wonder Man ended with Simon Williams showing down with prison guards to break out Trevor Slattery.

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In many ways, Born Again's ending is most similar to Loki's two seasons, as both climax with Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains (the closest thing the series has to a big bad) having a moral head-to-head in the Citadel at the End of Time, just as Murdock and Fisk did in the courtroom.

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She-Hulk: Attorney at Law took an especially unique approach in not just omitting any sort of battle between Jennifer Walters and Intelligencia's Todd Phelps, but it directly mocked the notion. The superhero lawyer hijacked a looming CGI battle to break into Marvel Studios and confront K.E.V.I.N. about the narrative choice.

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Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 concluded on Disney+ as Wilson Fisk vacated his mayoral office for a sunny beach. At the same time, Matt Murdock took up residence in a New York prison for his crimes as the horned vigilante. Still, the story isn't over, as Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio will return for Season 3 next March.

What's Next For Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3?

Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk ended Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 beachside, staring into the ocean that separates him from his beloved New York. However, Season 3 set photos already confirmed that Kingpin will soon return to New York with a striking new beard, not unlike the one Matt Murdock is rocking behind bars.

It's safe to say another go-round in politics is out of the question for Fisk, so the natural next step may be a return to his criminal roots as Kingpin. There's no doubt that now is the time for Fisk to reseize his power while his archrival is behind bars, but he may have another Daredevil to contend with in Season 3.

Some fans have expressed concerns that Born Again is running the risk of overusing Kingpin and failing to give other Daredevil foes a chance at the spotlight. Fortunately, Born Again's showrunner already promised multiple new villains will arrive in Season 3, so there is a chance that Kingpin takes a slight step back.